Vikings' Za'Darius Smith looking for revenge after contentious Packers exit: 'That’s why I’m here now'

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (ankle) is not expected to play in Week 1's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Lazard missed the final week of Green Bay's preseason practices with an ankle injury, and is now trending in the wrong direction for the team's first game of the season. The Packers' receiving corps was already thin with the offseason departure of Davante Adams, and Lazard's injury could leave Sammy Watkins, Randall Cobb, and rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs as Aaron Rodgers' top targets in Week 1.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 23 HOURS AGO