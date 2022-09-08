ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Vikings' Za'Darius Smith looking for revenge after contentious Packers exit: 'That’s why I’m here now'

By Jacob Camenker
Sporting News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

3 Packers takeaways after Week 1 win vs. Vikings

The Green Bay Packers were completely outplayed in a 23-7 loss to NFC North rivals Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. Last season demonstrated why it is critical not to panic after one game. Still, it is disappointing for the Packers to perform poorly against a division rival. This is the Packers’ third loss in the last four games against Minnesota.
GREEN BAY, WI
Sportscasting

Green Bay Packers Rookie WR Romeo Doubs Unfazed By the Big Stage: ‘I’ll Stay True to What I Do’

A questionable Green Bay Packers wide receiving corps became even more in flux this week. Allen Lazard, expected to be the top target for quarterback Aaron Rodgers this year has been nursing an ankle injury and is listed as doubtful. All eyes will turn to a young crop of rookies, including Romeo Doubs, who has … The post Green Bay Packers Rookie WR Romeo Doubs Unfazed By the Big Stage: ‘I’ll Stay True to What I Do’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Minnesota Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Tyler, MN
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
The Spun

Top Packers Wide Receiver "Doubtful" For Game vs. Vikings

Aaron Rodgers could be without his top wide receiver when the Green Bay Packers square off with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Packers have listed Allen Lazard as doubtful for their season opener. He has missed every practice session this week due to an ankle injury. Lazard sustained this...
GREEN BAY, WI
numberfire.com

Packers' Allen Lazard (ankle) not expected to play in Week 1

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (ankle) is not expected to play in Week 1's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Lazard missed the final week of Green Bay's preseason practices with an ankle injury, and is now trending in the wrong direction for the team's first game of the season. The Packers' receiving corps was already thin with the offseason departure of Davante Adams, and Lazard's injury could leave Sammy Watkins, Randall Cobb, and rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs as Aaron Rodgers' top targets in Week 1.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
Packers.com

It's the Packers 'versus the entire stadium'

GREEN BAY – The Packers and Vikings haven't faced one another to open a season all that often, but when they do there's usually significance attached. Sunday's showdown at U.S. Bank Stadium will mark just the eighth meeting between Green Bay and Minnesota in Week 1, and this one will go down in history as Kevin O'Connell's first game as Vikings head coach.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy