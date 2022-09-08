Vikings' Za'Darius Smith looking for revenge after contentious Packers exit: 'That’s why I’m here now'

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
NFL Top 100 Rankings: 100-91FlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
3 Packers takeaways after Week 1 win vs. Vikings
The Green Bay Packers were completely outplayed in a 23-7 loss to NFC North rivals Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. Last season demonstrated why it is critical not to panic after one game. Still, it is disappointing for the Packers to perform poorly against a division rival. This is the Packers’ third loss in the last four games against Minnesota.
Packers Getting Key Offensive Weapon Back Before Game vs. Vikings
The Green Bay Packers might be without No. 1 wideout Allen Lazard for their season opener. On the bright side, tight end Robert Tonyan will suit up for Sunday's game. Tonyan doesn't have an injury designation for Week 1. Clearly, the tight end has made a fine recovery from a torn ACL.
Green Bay Packers Rookie WR Romeo Doubs Unfazed By the Big Stage: ‘I’ll Stay True to What I Do’
A questionable Green Bay Packers wide receiving corps became even more in flux this week. Allen Lazard, expected to be the top target for quarterback Aaron Rodgers this year has been nursing an ankle injury and is listed as doubtful. All eyes will turn to a young crop of rookies, including Romeo Doubs, who has … The post Green Bay Packers Rookie WR Romeo Doubs Unfazed By the Big Stage: ‘I’ll Stay True to What I Do’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NFL Odds: Packers vs. Vikings prediction, odds and pick – 9/11/2022
The Green Bay Packers will travel to Minneapolis to open the start of their season against the division-rival Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. It’s time to examine our NFL odds series and execute a Packers-Vikings prediction and pick. The Packers went 13-4 and claimed the top seed in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
5 big takeaways as the Las Vegas Raiders’ comeback bid falls short in 24-19 loss
On Sunday afternoon, the Las Vegas Raiders (0-1) could not quite complete a vintage Derek Carr fourth quarter comeback in
Top Packers Wide Receiver "Doubtful" For Game vs. Vikings
Aaron Rodgers could be without his top wide receiver when the Green Bay Packers square off with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Packers have listed Allen Lazard as doubtful for their season opener. He has missed every practice session this week due to an ankle injury. Lazard sustained this...
Watch: Aaron Rodgers tried to block Za’Darius Smith and it didn’t go well
Aaron Rodgers tried to throw a block on Za’Darius Smith and it ended exactly the way you probably thought it did. It was a rough Week 1 for the Green Bay Packers, but a particularly rough one for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Things got off to a painfully slow start...
numberfire.com
Packers' Allen Lazard (ankle) not expected to play in Week 1
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (ankle) is not expected to play in Week 1's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Lazard missed the final week of Green Bay's preseason practices with an ankle injury, and is now trending in the wrong direction for the team's first game of the season. The Packers' receiving corps was already thin with the offseason departure of Davante Adams, and Lazard's injury could leave Sammy Watkins, Randall Cobb, and rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs as Aaron Rodgers' top targets in Week 1.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Packers inactives: David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins both out for Week 1
The Green Bay Packers will be without starting offensive linemen David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins during Sunday’s season opener against the Minnesota Vikings. Both players are among the team’s seven inactives for Week 1. Bakhtiari and Jenkins, who were questionable to play, are both coming back from significant...
Packers.com
It's the Packers 'versus the entire stadium'
GREEN BAY – The Packers and Vikings haven't faced one another to open a season all that often, but when they do there's usually significance attached. Sunday's showdown at U.S. Bank Stadium will mark just the eighth meeting between Green Bay and Minnesota in Week 1, and this one will go down in history as Kevin O'Connell's first game as Vikings head coach.
Comments / 1