New site to watch monarch butterfly along Route 66
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A group of travelers have begun their journey from the northeastern U.S. to Texas long before Route 66 was established in 1926. Their footprints touch the lives of people across Central Illinois. They are monarch butterflies migrating to breeding grounds in Mexico every year. According to officials, Illinois travelers will be […]
Champaign intersection remains closed after water main break
6:00 A.M. Update – Neil Street and Hessel Boulevard/Stadium Drive remain closed this morning as crews continue to repair the water main. Traffic continues to be diverted around the area and barricades are up. The water main break has resulted in some customers in the area experiencing low pressure or no water. Illinois American Water […]
Herald & Review
Faries Park Road to be temporarily closed
DECATUR — Faries Park Road will be closed to traffic beginning Friday, Sept. 9, for stabilization and resurfacing work. Arrests made in Central Illinois theft ring targeting squad cars. The Decatur Park District said in a news release that the work is expected to take approximately eight weeks to...
Young man died after crash
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 20-year-old man from Beecher City died after a crash in Fayette County, police confirmed. It happened on IL-128 southbound at around 1 a.m. on September 10. According to police, the vehicle struck a field entrance after a blowout of its rear tire. The driver was sent to an area hospital […]
Springfield Ride to Remember
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sunday is Sept. 11, and the Hall’s Harley Davidson is hosting its annual Ride to Remember. The parade begins at 10 a.m., followed by a ceremony at the State Capitol. Vehicles for the parade will start lining up at 9 a.m. The route starts at Hall’s Harley Davidson located at 2301 […]
Effingham Radio
Teutopolis, Montrose Fire Departments Respond To Two-Vehicle Accident
From the Teutopolis Fire Protection District’s Facebook Page:. On Friday 9/9/22 at 18:27 hours, Teutopolis Firefighters, with auto aid from Montrose FPD, were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 70 westbound at milemarker 102. Upon arrival found two vehicles, both upright, 3 occupants in one vehicle and 1 occupant in the other.
Herald & Review
Despite early rain, Decatur turns out to remember 9/11
DECATUR — The damp Sunday morning almost kept Maroa resident David Williams and his 1930 Ford Model A Town Sedan home. "I wasn't going to come today because of the rain," Williams said. "And I kind of sat back and thought, 'I remember that Model A sitting out in the rain at the firehouse,' so I thought, 'I need to be here.'"
WAND TV
Effingham house fire extinguished
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Effingham Fire Department responded to a structure fire around 11:03 a.m. Friday at 908 S 4th Street. Upon arrival, they saw smoke from the first-floor windows of the house. Crews were able to contain the fire to the first-floor kitchen area. But. the house has significant...
Central Illinois Proud
Cougar sighting sparks caution for Central Illinois county
HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — A possible North American Cougar sighting near Hudson is causing a school district to take precautions to protect their students. According to a McLean County Unit 5 Facebook post, police are asking parents to make sure no Hudson Elementary students walk home. Families should have...
Senior couple found dead in Springfield home
Update at 7 p.m. According to the Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon, the autopsies are scheduled for Monday morning. Allmon said the couple’s identity is being withheld pending family notification. The deaths are under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office. Update at 4:15 p.m. Police confirmed the deaths of […]
Herald & Review
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for September 12
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review. (5) updates to this series since Updated 15 min ago.
WAND TV
Husband, wife found dead in Springfield residence
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A husband and wife was found dead inside a Springfield home Sunday morning. According to the Sangamon County Sheriff, around 8 a.m. Sunday morning, Sangamon County Dispatch received a 911 call from the 500 block of Southwind Drive. The caller, a relative, indicated there were two...
Effingham Radio
Toledo Ambulance Service Temporarily Shut Down Due To Lack Of Staff
The Toledo Ambulance service is temporarily out of service due to a lack of staff. Both Greenup and Neoga crews are covering where possible, but Greenup’s ambulance service is stretched thin as well. Toledo Ambulance Board President Bob Swearingen stated that at least 4 people would be needed to...
Families of two fallen central Illinois first responders are mortgage free
Tunnel To Towers is helping our nation's families, first responders and veterans by paying off their families' mortgages.
wmay.com
Waverly Man Dies In Car-Motorcycle Crash
A Waverly man is dead after his motorcycle was rear-ended by another vehicle on Route 104 in Morgan County Thursday night. Illinois State Police say 60-year-old James Farmer was eastbound on his motorcycle when, for an unknown reason, he slowed or stopped in the roadway. His cycle was struck by a car driven by a 48-year-old man from Franklin. Farmer was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was not injured.
Proposed new wind turbine project in Piatt County
It would be a 300-megawatt farm. If approved, it would break ground next year.
fordcountychronicle.com
Gibson City boil order expected to be lifted Tuesday
GIBSON CITY — A citywide boil order that went into effect Friday is expected to be lifted Tuesday. Gibson City Alderman Susie Tongate said there was “a big water-main break” at the corner of 12th and State streets late Friday afternoon, which necessitated the boil order. “The...
Champaign businesses make first steps in downtown facelift
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — One small business is moving into the old Skins ‘n Tins Drum Shop in Downtown Champaign. It’s one of the first steps in downtown’s $3 million revitalization project at Main and Walnut. Fire Doll Studio, a candle shop, first opened in Downtown Champaign on Neil Street a year ago. Kayla Brown, […]
foxillinois.com
Soft lockdown at Unit 4 schools after report of shots fired
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Some Unit 4 schools were put on a soft lockdown Friday morning. Champaign Police say the schools were informed a little before noon of possible shots fired in the 2500 block of W. William Street. Because of the nature of the call and the proximity...
Central Illinois Proud
IDNR weighs in on ‘cougar’ sighting
HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — Wildlife experts have determined that the animal pictured in Hudson Friday is in fact not a cougar, despite popular belief. Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) wildlife biologists and Illinois Conservation Police studied the photo posted to Facebook by McLean County Unit 5 and visited the location where the animal was seen. Using objects from the photo, such as the fork in the tree and the height of the grass, for comparison to determine the approximate the size of the animal in the photo, investigators were able to determine the animal was much too small to be a cougar.
