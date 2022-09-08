Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Roman Wilson, whose school commute in Hawaii required a plane, has big game against hometown team
ANN ARBOR -- Jim Harbaugh seems to enjoy giving his players opportunities to shine against their hometown schools. Jabrill Peppers against Rutgers in 2016. Andrel Anthony, an East Lansing native, against Michigan State last year. Even Henry Poggi against Maryland in 2017, when the versatile fullback got just the second...
MLive.com
Michigan State opens as slight underdog on trip to Washington
EAST LANSING – Michigan State opens the week as an underdog ahead of its trip to Washington on Saturday, but not by much. The Spartans opened as two-point underdogs against the Huskies, according to Circa Sports. The over/under on the game was set at 54 ½. Michigan State...
saturdaytradition.com
Rain delay at Michigan Stadium produces epic tribute for Hawaii's visit to Ann Arbor
In Week 2, Michigan is welcoming Hawaii to Ann Arbor for a nonconference battle. Unfortunately, that game underwent a slight pre-game delay due to weather with thunderstorms in the area. The storms have slightly cleared but could still produce more cells throughout the evening as the game remains delayed. However,...
MLive.com
Live updates: Michigan State pours it on in dominating win over Akron
Note: Refresh this page throughout the Michigan State-Western Michigan game to see the latest updates. Michigan State 52, Akron 0, final: The easiest game on Michigan State’s schedule went as expected, with the Spartans rolling. The defense gets the shutout and after giving up some early yards clamped down well.
There Is NO Quarterback Controversy At Michigan
JJ McCarthy was virtually perfect and Michigan was way too much for Hawaii in Ann Arbor.
MLive.com
Another blowout on deck? Michigan’s next opponent, UConn, loses big on Saturday
Michigan has won its first two games by scores of 51-7 and 56-10. Its next game could be similarly lopsided. Connecticut is set to visit Michigan Stadium next Saturday, Sep. 17. The Huskies lost to Syracuse on Saturday night 48-14 to fall to 1-2 on the season. Michigan dominated Hawaii...
Michigan-Hawaii football game delayed due to weather
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan’s football game against Hawaii will start later than expected. Kickoff for Saturday’s game is now set for approximately 9 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network, after storms around the Ann Arbor area prompted an evacuation of Michigan Stadium. Players have returned to...
MLive.com
Michigan State shorthanded on defense vs. Akron
EAST LANSING – It was already clear Michigan State would be without one starter on defense in Week 2 and it appeared highly likely another would be missing. That was after linebacker Darius Snow suffered a season-ending injury in last week’s win against Western Michigan and safety Xavier Henderson was also hurt and could be sidelined for a while.
Fox47News
Here's when Michigan, Michigan State & Detroit Lions play this weekend
(WXYZ) — It's a big weekend for football fans throughout the State of Michigan! Both Michigan and Michigan State are looking to win their second straight game, the Detroit Lions will debut. First up this weekend is Michigan State. The Spartans will host the Akron Zips on Saturday afternoon...
MLive.com
Overheard outside Michigan State’s locker room: No drop off and no doubt
EAST LANSING – Michigan State picked up a double-digit victory at home for the second time early this season and this time it was really lopsided. The No. 14 Spartans (2-0) won 52-0 against Akron (1-1) on Saturday in East Lansing.
Masks suggested in Washtenaw, 7 other Michigan counties this week by CDC
COVID-19 cases are at their lowest point in Michigan since the first week of July. Likewise, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has fewer Michigan counties at the top COVID risk level than last week. Only eight Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, down from 18 counties a week ago.
What happened to Breanna? Listen to our new season of the Michigan Crime Stories podcast
That’s the voice of Lenard Cobb, and it is the first one you’ll hear as you listen to the new four-part season of our Michigan Crime Stories podcast, “What happened to Breanna?”. Cobb’s eldest daughter would have been 27 this year. But, at 13, she was found...
kisswtlz.com
Be on the lookout for invasive spotted lanternfly
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is reminding Michigan nurseries and greenhouses to be on the lookout for the invasive spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula). On August 10, 2022, the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed the detection of spotted lanternfly in Pontiac in Oakland County. MDARD’s Pesticide and...
MLive.com
Anthony Evans does a little of everything in Concord win over Morenci
Anthony Evans passed for 202 yards and ran for 167 in a 44-14 win at Morenci on Saturday. Mekhi Wingfield hauled in 147 receiving yards.
moneyinc.com
The 10 Worst Neighborhoods in Detroit in 2022
Detroit is the biggest city in the U.S state of Michigan and the seat of the government of Wayne County. It is also the biggest city located on the U.S – Canada border. According to the 2020 United States census, Detroit has a population of 623,111 and ranks as the 27th most populated city in the U.S. Detroit’s metropolitan area. Metro Detroit is the second largest metropolis in the Midwest after Chicago.
MLive.com
Vote for Metro Detroit Football Player of the Week for Week 3
It is time for the fans to tell us which performance impressed them the most and vote in the Week 3 Metro Detroit Football Player of the Week fan poll. Make sure to vote as often as you want in the poll at the bottom until 9 a.m. on Friday this week.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Lobster-tail pastries, bubble cakes are favorites at Luca Pastry
ANN ARBOR, MI --With lobster tail pastries and birthday cake macarons, Ann Arbor’s Luca Pastry is an Italian-inspired pastry paradise. Luca Pastry, which opened first in Canton and came to Ann Arbor in March, serves a variety of Italian pastries, such as cannoli, macarons and two types of lobster tail.
Ford’s Garage to add 4 more Michigan restaurants, including 1 in Novi
Ford's Garage, the Dearborn hot spot just west of Ford World Headquarters, is expanding. With its 1920s service station and prohibition ambiance, the restaurant is known as a place for a burger and brew served with a side of automotive history. Billy Downs, the franchise partner of the Dearborn location,...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Michigan
Here's where you can find them.
'Absolutely unacceptable': Rally held over health violations at Lafayette Coney Island
Nearly a dozen people chanting “clean it up or shut it down” protested on Friday outside the Lafayette Coney Island restaurant in downtown Detroit. The group was rallying at the iconic coney island restaurant on Lafayette Boulevard in response to its recent shutdown by the city’s health department citing evidence of rodent infestation, including droppings and a video of rats roaming inside the eatery. ...
