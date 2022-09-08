ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan State opens as slight underdog on trip to Washington

EAST LANSING – Michigan State opens the week as an underdog ahead of its trip to Washington on Saturday, but not by much. The Spartans opened as two-point underdogs against the Huskies, according to Circa Sports. The over/under on the game was set at 54 ½. Michigan State...
EAST LANSING, MI
Live updates: Michigan State pours it on in dominating win over Akron

Note: Refresh this page throughout the Michigan State-Western Michigan game to see the latest updates. Michigan State 52, Akron 0, final: The easiest game on Michigan State’s schedule went as expected, with the Spartans rolling. The defense gets the shutout and after giving up some early yards clamped down well.
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan State shorthanded on defense vs. Akron

EAST LANSING – It was already clear Michigan State would be without one starter on defense in Week 2 and it appeared highly likely another would be missing. That was after linebacker Darius Snow suffered a season-ending injury in last week’s win against Western Michigan and safety Xavier Henderson was also hurt and could be sidelined for a while.
EAST LANSING, MI
Sports
Be on the lookout for invasive spotted lanternfly

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is reminding Michigan nurseries and greenhouses to be on the lookout for the invasive spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula). On August 10, 2022, the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed the detection of spotted lanternfly in Pontiac in Oakland County. MDARD’s Pesticide and...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The 10 Worst Neighborhoods in Detroit in 2022

Detroit is the biggest city in the U.S state of Michigan and the seat of the government of Wayne County. It is also the biggest city located on the U.S – Canada border. According to the 2020 United States census, Detroit has a population of 623,111 and ranks as the 27th most populated city in the U.S. Detroit’s metropolitan area. Metro Detroit is the second largest metropolis in the Midwest after Chicago.
DETROIT, MI
Vote for Metro Detroit Football Player of the Week for Week 3

It is time for the fans to tell us which performance impressed them the most and vote in the Week 3 Metro Detroit Football Player of the Week fan poll. Make sure to vote as often as you want in the poll at the bottom until 9 a.m. on Friday this week.
DETROIT, MI
'Absolutely unacceptable': Rally held over health violations at Lafayette Coney Island

Nearly a dozen people chanting “clean it up or shut it down” protested on Friday outside the Lafayette Coney Island restaurant in downtown Detroit. The group was rallying at the iconic coney island restaurant on Lafayette Boulevard in response to its recent shutdown by the city’s health department citing evidence of rodent infestation, including droppings and a video of rats roaming inside the eatery. ...
DETROIT, MI

