Feel like you're living in Mister Rogers' Neighborhood?Austin is the most polite city in the U.S., according to a recent Preply study. Compiled from a survey of 1,500 residents in the nation’s 30 most populous cities, the Texas Capitol scored lowest on the “average rudeness score” with 3.91 out of 10 points. Embodying its famous Southern charm, four other Texas cities also made the top 15 “most polite” list.“It seems that Austinites enjoy a laid-back, friendly city atmosphere, even as the city continues to grow rapidly,” the survey said. “In general, the state of Texas has a reputation for politeness and friendliness, along with the rest of the South, underscoring the stereotype of Southern hospitality.”A smattering of East Coast cities scored near the top. Philadelphia was named the rudest city, with a score of 6.3, while New York City (6.0) and Boston (5.9) were third and fifth, respectively. Texas’ lone outlier was Houston, which ranked the highest in the state at 10th on the rudeness scale.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO