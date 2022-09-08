Read full article on original website
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
Modern Nirvana's Annual Conference is in Austin, TX September 23, 2022 at Palmer Event CenterCarol LennoxAustin, TX
hilltopviewsonline.com
Beto hosts rally downtown to promote Texas Governor campaign
Under the shade of the Long Center’s Terrace, visitors gather in a circle around a mini stage, anxious for their favorite politician to make his appearance through the double doors. Music from a live band flows through speakers from the back of the crowd, playing familiar tunes for those to dance and sing along with.
Advocates push for a safe fencing ordinance in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Wrought iron fences with spiked tops can be described by some as "dangerous" and "deadly," and one Austin man doesn't think they should be used after he found a deer impaled on one. Alex, an Austin resident, was driving on Rollingwood Drive when he saw a...
Hundreds of paddleboarders to trek Lake Austin Monday — here’s why
Monday's venture marks the 13th annual TYLER'S Dam That Cancer, a fundraising event to raise money for free mental health therapy for Central Texans affected by cancer.
Buda cancels Nov. 8 City Council election as incumbents Matt Smith, Terry Cummings have no opponents
The Buda City Council Nov. 8 races have been canceled as Matt Smith and Terry Cummings run unopposed. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Buda City Council canceled the Nov. 8 race for the at-large Position 1 and single-member District C races as the incumbents have no challengers, as previously reported by Community Impact Newspaper. The council adopted the ordinance at a meeting Sept. 6.
KHOU
Eighth-grade transgender student reportedly questioned by Texas officials at school
AUSTIN, Texas — The mother of a transgender boy says her 13-year-old son was removed from class and questioned without a parent present by a Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) investigator on Aug. 30. In a letter filed in court late Wednesday, Carol Koe, using a...
invisiblepeople.tv
Austin Voters Banned Homeless People from Camping in Public Spaces. The City Is Creating Housing for Them But Not Fast Enough.
This article was first published at Texastribune.org:. Police Have Had to Eject Hundreds of People from Encampments. They Still Struggle to Tell Many of Them Where to Go. Early one morning in mid-August, police officers and cleanup crews met at Roy G. Guerrero Park in East Austin, where dozens of people have lived in tents and under tarps among the trees for months. Police and public health workers maneuvered ATVs along dirt trails, reminding people living there that they would have to leave soon.
Gonzales Inquirer
Giving flowers to ‘Lilibet’
As the world mourns the passing of the only Queen of England most people have ever known, among them is a woman with ties to Gonzales who was perhaps the first person to greet the monarch when Elizabeth II famously came to Texas some 31 years ago. Loren Ellison Steves...
austinot.com
Best places to take pictures in Austin – Top 10 photoshoot locations
They say that a picture is worth a thousand words. But yours could be worth more than that – if you know the best places to take pictures in Austin. Luckily, this list has some of the top photoshoot locations for you to plan a session or grab a quick pic. Get your captions ready because these places to take pictures are worth double posting!
Eater
Longstanding Austin Restaurant Parkside Is Closing for Four Months Due to Major Renovations
14-year-old downtown Austin New American restaurant Parkside is closing for several months for a complete renovation of its space, as announced on Instagram. This includes bettering the kitchen, revamping the dining rooms, and making its private events and catering kitchens larger. The renovations will be done by Austin firm Page Paul Architectures. Its last day of service will be on Saturday, September 17, with the goal of reopening in February 2023. Founder and chef Shawn Cirkiel opened the restaurant in 2008, followed by other Parkside Projects restaurants, including next-door pizzeria the Backspace, Olive & June, and Jugo. There’s a Parkside at the Austin airport too.
Comal ISD says alleged racist incident against Hays HS volleyball players 'cannot be verified'
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Comal ISD Acting Superintendent Mandy Epley said allegations that students from Canyon High School shouted racist taunts at Hays High School volleyball players during a match could not be verified through the school district's investigation. KVUE's sister station KENS 5 initially reported that a mother...
fox7austin.com
2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 3
AUSTIN, Texas - The third week of Central Texas high school football had some highs and some lows. Some teams remain undefeated while some were handed their first loss of the 2022 season. Check out our rankings for Week 3 of the season, which featured some heated matchups such as...
KVUE
Austin-area is gaining Neuralink, another company from Elon Musk
AUSTIN, Texas — Neuralink, another company from Elon Musk, is reportedly putting roots down in the Austin-area. According to an article from our partners at the Austin-American Statesman, Neuralink is working on a multi-building campus on a 37-acre property in the Del Valle area. The site plans that were...
CBS Austin
Narcan vending machine accessible 24/7 in Travis County
AUSTIN, Texas — People in Austin can now access life-saving medication Narcan 24/7 at a vending machine outside the south Austin church and day center. The vending machine went up in August at Sunrise Homeless Navigation Center thanks to a partnership with the N.I.C.E Project. "I had an Uber...
fox7austin.com
Fans enjoy free Flo Rida concert after Texas-Alabama game
AUSTIN, Texas - After a hard-fought Texas-Alabama football game, fans got to enjoy a free concert from Flo Rida at Longhorn City Limits. "I couldn't ask for any better for a free concert, that's pretty great, the energy was great in the crowd today," Texas fan Sam Wollenburg said. "It's...
dallasexpress.com
Texas Tech-UT Football Series Likely to End
The Texas Tech Red Raiders and Texas Longhorns have played each other in football every year since 1960. However, the annual meeting between the two in-state rivals appears to be coming to an end, according to a report published by the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal. The report suggests that Texas is no...
Trashy! Is This The Junkiest Place in Texas?
Is this the JUNKIEST place in Texas? They sure hope so! We all know the saying...One man's JUNK is another man's treasure! Well, this is the TRUE definition of it and it's here in Texas! It's JUNKY on purpose and has become one of the strangest places in Texas! And, people from all over have visited it!
What Steve Sarkisian and Texas Said After the 20-19 Loss to Alabama
Despite having its starting quarterback leave the game with an injury, and numerous mistakes, Texas still took the No. 1 Crimson Tide to the wire.
Report says this Austin diner is the best in Texas
When you think about a diner you might think of simple, good, delicious, food with quality, homey service. There are also some fun names diners are called like lunch counters, snack bars, greasy spoons, hash house, and other fun ones.
City of Austin Municipal Court announces temporary closure, new payment portal
The court said its public portal was retired Thursday, and the new portal would be activated Sept. 19.
Austin or Philly? Texas Capitol is most polite city in the U.S., survey says
Feel like you're living in Mister Rogers' Neighborhood?Austin is the most polite city in the U.S., according to a recent Preply study. Compiled from a survey of 1,500 residents in the nation’s 30 most populous cities, the Texas Capitol scored lowest on the “average rudeness score” with 3.91 out of 10 points. Embodying its famous Southern charm, four other Texas cities also made the top 15 “most polite” list.“It seems that Austinites enjoy a laid-back, friendly city atmosphere, even as the city continues to grow rapidly,” the survey said. “In general, the state of Texas has a reputation for politeness and friendliness, along with the rest of the South, underscoring the stereotype of Southern hospitality.”A smattering of East Coast cities scored near the top. Philadelphia was named the rudest city, with a score of 6.3, while New York City (6.0) and Boston (5.9) were third and fifth, respectively. Texas’ lone outlier was Houston, which ranked the highest in the state at 10th on the rudeness scale.
Austonia
Austin, TX
