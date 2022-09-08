ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hilltopviewsonline.com

Beto hosts rally downtown to promote Texas Governor campaign

Under the shade of the Long Center’s Terrace, visitors gather in a circle around a mini stage, anxious for their favorite politician to make his appearance through the double doors. Music from a live band flows through speakers from the back of the crowd, playing familiar tunes for those to dance and sing along with.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Advocates push for a safe fencing ordinance in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Wrought iron fences with spiked tops can be described by some as "dangerous" and "deadly," and one Austin man doesn't think they should be used after he found a deer impaled on one. Alex, an Austin resident, was driving on Rollingwood Drive when he saw a...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Buda cancels Nov. 8 City Council election as incumbents Matt Smith, Terry Cummings have no opponents

The Buda City Council Nov. 8 races have been canceled as Matt Smith and Terry Cummings run unopposed. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Buda City Council canceled the Nov. 8 race for the at-large Position 1 and single-member District C races as the incumbents have no challengers, as previously reported by Community Impact Newspaper. The council adopted the ordinance at a meeting Sept. 6.
BUDA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Elections
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Elections
invisiblepeople.tv

Austin Voters Banned Homeless People from Camping in Public Spaces. The City Is Creating Housing for Them But Not Fast Enough.

This article was first published at Texastribune.org:. Police Have Had to Eject Hundreds of People from Encampments. They Still Struggle to Tell Many of Them Where to Go. Early one morning in mid-August, police officers and cleanup crews met at Roy G. Guerrero Park in East Austin, where dozens of people have lived in tents and under tarps among the trees for months. Police and public health workers maneuvered ATVs along dirt trails, reminding people living there that they would have to leave soon.
AUSTIN, TX
Gonzales Inquirer

Giving flowers to ‘Lilibet’

As the world mourns the passing of the only Queen of England most people have ever known, among them is a woman with ties to Gonzales who was perhaps the first person to greet the monarch when Elizabeth II famously came to Texas some 31 years ago. Loren Ellison Steves...
GONZALES, TX
austinot.com

Best places to take pictures in Austin – Top 10 photoshoot locations

They say that a picture is worth a thousand words. But yours could be worth more than that – if you know the best places to take pictures in Austin. Luckily, this list has some of the top photoshoot locations for you to plan a session or grab a quick pic. Get your captions ready because these places to take pictures are worth double posting!
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joaquin Castro
Person
Kirk Watson
Eater

Longstanding Austin Restaurant Parkside Is Closing for Four Months Due to Major Renovations

14-year-old downtown Austin New American restaurant Parkside is closing for several months for a complete renovation of its space, as announced on Instagram. This includes bettering the kitchen, revamping the dining rooms, and making its private events and catering kitchens larger. The renovations will be done by Austin firm Page Paul Architectures. Its last day of service will be on Saturday, September 17, with the goal of reopening in February 2023. Founder and chef Shawn Cirkiel opened the restaurant in 2008, followed by other Parkside Projects restaurants, including next-door pizzeria the Backspace, Olive & June, and Jugo. There’s a Parkside at the Austin airport too.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 3

AUSTIN, Texas - The third week of Central Texas high school football had some highs and some lows. Some teams remain undefeated while some were handed their first loss of the 2022 season. Check out our rankings for Week 3 of the season, which featured some heated matchups such as...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin-area is gaining Neuralink, another company from Elon Musk

AUSTIN, Texas — Neuralink, another company from Elon Musk, is reportedly putting roots down in the Austin-area. According to an article from our partners at the Austin-American Statesman, Neuralink is working on a multi-building campus on a 37-acre property in the Del Valle area. The site plans that were...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Boondoggle#Politics Local#Election Local#The Austin Monitor#Lgbt#The Lgbtq Victory Fund#The Latino Victory Fund#Lpac#Ems#Project Connect#Austin Ems Association#Austin Afl Cio
CBS Austin

Narcan vending machine accessible 24/7 in Travis County

AUSTIN, Texas — People in Austin can now access life-saving medication Narcan 24/7 at a vending machine outside the south Austin church and day center. The vending machine went up in August at Sunrise Homeless Navigation Center thanks to a partnership with the N.I.C.E Project. "I had an Uber...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Fans enjoy free Flo Rida concert after Texas-Alabama game

AUSTIN, Texas - After a hard-fought Texas-Alabama football game, fans got to enjoy a free concert from Flo Rida at Longhorn City Limits. "I couldn't ask for any better for a free concert, that's pretty great, the energy was great in the crowd today," Texas fan Sam Wollenburg said. "It's...
AUSTIN, TX
dallasexpress.com

Texas Tech-UT Football Series Likely to End

The Texas Tech Red Raiders and Texas Longhorns have played each other in football every year since 1960. However, the annual meeting between the two in-state rivals appears to be coming to an end, according to a report published by the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal. The report suggests that Texas is no...
AUSTIN, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Trashy! Is This The Junkiest Place in Texas?

Is this the JUNKIEST place in Texas? They sure hope so! We all know the saying...One man's JUNK is another man's treasure! Well, this is the TRUE definition of it and it's here in Texas! It's JUNKY on purpose and has become one of the strangest places in Texas! And, people from all over have visited it!
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Austonia

Austin or Philly? Texas Capitol is most polite city in the U.S., survey says

Feel like you're living in Mister Rogers' Neighborhood?Austin is the most polite city in the U.S., according to a recent Preply study. Compiled from a survey of 1,500 residents in the nation’s 30 most populous cities, the Texas Capitol scored lowest on the “average rudeness score” with 3.91 out of 10 points. Embodying its famous Southern charm, four other Texas cities also made the top 15 “most polite” list.“It seems that Austinites enjoy a laid-back, friendly city atmosphere, even as the city continues to grow rapidly,” the survey said. “In general, the state of Texas has a reputation for politeness and friendliness, along with the rest of the South, underscoring the stereotype of Southern hospitality.”A smattering of East Coast cities scored near the top. Philadelphia was named the rudest city, with a score of 6.3, while New York City (6.0) and Boston (5.9) were third and fifth, respectively. Texas’ lone outlier was Houston, which ranked the highest in the state at 10th on the rudeness scale.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Austonia

Austin, TX
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Our coverage is 100% Austin, Texas. Free, no paywalls. We tell you about who and what you need to know. Our stories are short and focused. We cover news, business, influencers, food and drink, sports, and anything else "Austin." We're part of the community---locally-owned and operated and our journalists have experience in the Austin market. We're non-partisan--we just tell you what's happening. Find us also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

 https://austonia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy