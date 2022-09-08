ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaylord, MI

Petoskey volleyball comes back against Gaylord, wins in five

By Drew Kochanny, The Petoskey News-Review
Petoskey News Review
Petoskey News Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aY2ZK_0hn5KP0U00

GAYLORD — Young teams will often go through growing moments on the volleyball court.

They can come through some tough lessons or some in triumphant outcomes.

Wednesday night at Gaylord High School just might have been one of those latter moments for the Petoskey volleyball team.

Down two sets and facing elimination, the Northmen battled back against their rival Gaylord and forced a fifth set tiebreaker.

Petoskey then built a lead in that fifth set and held on for a 15-9 victory and overall match win over the Blue Devils.

“Gaylord was tough, several girls on their team could hit the ball,” Petoskey coach Casie Parker said. “With our girls being so young it was a tough come back. They fought hard.”

Gaylord earned wins of 27-25 and 25-23 in the opening two sets, before Petoskey came back with wins of 25-22 and 25-19 to stay alive before that fifth and final set.

Caitlyn Matelski led in the game with 14 kills for Petoskey, Reagan Walsh had nine kills and Katie Parker had 43 assists. Lucy Tarachas also added 53 serve receptions and 40 digs.

Still yet to play a home match nearly a month into the season, Petoskey will finally bring teams to their home court with their annual Petoskey Volleyball Invite beginning at 9 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 10.

Petoskey originally had a home match with Traverse City Central scheduled last week, though it was postponed due to high humidity within the gym and a slick floor.

The next scheduled weekday match for the Northmen comes as a Big North Conference showdown with Alpena visiting on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

Contact Sports Editor Drew Kochanny at dkochanny@petoskeynews.com. Follow him on Twitter, @DrewKochanny, and Instagram, @drewkochanny

Comments / 0

Related
MISportsNow

St. Francis Runs Away from Benzie Central

BENZONIA – Traverse City St. Francis ran its record to 3-0 with a 49-12 conference win over Benzie Central on Friday. The Gladiators (3-0, 2-0) rolled out to a 43-0 lead at the half. St. Francis welcomes in Kingsley next Friday while Benzie Central (0-3, 0-1) travels to Grayling.
BENZONIA, MI
Cars 108

Eight Notable People With Ties to Traverse City, Michigan

Several notable people were born or have lived in Traverse City, Michigan. It is no secret that Michigan has produced a lot of talent over the years. Actors and actresses, sports icons, political figures, and so many more. Below you will find eight notable people that have either spent time and live in Traverse City, MI, or were born there.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
lostinmichigan.net

The Old Building in Leland

If you like this post click on the buttons to share with your friends. The town of Leland in the Leelanau Peninsula is known for historic Fishtown. It draws many tourists to the seaside village but few of them know about this old brick building that stands near the center of town. The bars on the windows gives a clue about what it was used for. In the early days of the county it served as the jail. I am sure it has held many people but one person in particular made this little building world famous in the early 1900s.
LELAND, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alpena, MI
City
Gaylord, MI
City
Petoskey, MI
Petoskey, MI
Sports
Gaylord, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
interlochenpublicradio.org

Traverse City's PorchFest celebrates community, local musicians

Now that Labor Day is past, things generally start slowing down Up North. Tourists head home, kids go back to school, and for many, life begins to fall back into more of a routine. For the organizers of Traverse City’s PorchFest now is the perfect time to reconnect with neighbors....
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
northernexpress.com

The Burrow’s Key Lime Pie

Ernest Hemingway would have approved of The Burrow’s delish dessert menu, most notably the shortbread cookie crust, custard, and whipped cream that make up their signature Key Lime Pie (big enough for sharing…a bite) at just $10. With just the right hints of fresh citrus and the cool creamy mouthfeel you crave, not even the rich crumbs of the crust will be left behind. Known as the official pie of the Florida Keys, this classic is just as comfortable in the Michigan archipelago as it is down South. Not only is the Burrow’s contemporary California-inspired menu full of other surprises, but you can enjoy them all in the stylish open kitchen layout and redesigned bar and patio. (Sorry, no polydactyl cats allowed!) The Burrow offers lunch and dinner menus Tuesdays through Saturdays, and during peak summer season, they can even deliver down to your boat or dock at the nearby marinas. Located at 12930 S W Bay Shore Drive just west of downtown Traverse City. burrowtc.com.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Convicted murderer appeals sentence for fifth time

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A convicted murderer out of Grand Traverse County is currently 11 years into his sentence. In that time, Robert Schwander has appealed his sentence 4 times. In 2011, investigators say a 17-year-old Schwander stabbed Carly Lewis, a Traverse City teenager, multiple times and buried...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
Petoskey News Review

Petoskey News Review

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Petoskey, MI from Petoskey News-Review.

 http://petoskeynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy