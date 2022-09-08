Petoskey volleyball comes back against Gaylord, wins in five

GAYLORD — Young teams will often go through growing moments on the volleyball court.

They can come through some tough lessons or some in triumphant outcomes.

Wednesday night at Gaylord High School just might have been one of those latter moments for the Petoskey volleyball team.

Down two sets and facing elimination, the Northmen battled back against their rival Gaylord and forced a fifth set tiebreaker.

Petoskey then built a lead in that fifth set and held on for a 15-9 victory and overall match win over the Blue Devils.

“Gaylord was tough, several girls on their team could hit the ball,” Petoskey coach Casie Parker said. “With our girls being so young it was a tough come back. They fought hard.”

Gaylord earned wins of 27-25 and 25-23 in the opening two sets, before Petoskey came back with wins of 25-22 and 25-19 to stay alive before that fifth and final set.

Caitlyn Matelski led in the game with 14 kills for Petoskey, Reagan Walsh had nine kills and Katie Parker had 43 assists. Lucy Tarachas also added 53 serve receptions and 40 digs.

Still yet to play a home match nearly a month into the season, Petoskey will finally bring teams to their home court with their annual Petoskey Volleyball Invite beginning at 9 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 10.

Petoskey originally had a home match with Traverse City Central scheduled last week, though it was postponed due to high humidity within the gym and a slick floor.

The next scheduled weekday match for the Northmen comes as a Big North Conference showdown with Alpena visiting on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

