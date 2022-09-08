ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport's insurance plan makes Willis Knighton cancer, pathology specialists more expensive

By Kendrick Dante, Shreveport Times
 3 days ago

Much to the opposition of many in attendance, including the police and firefighters unions, The City of Shreveport’s Health Care Trust Fund Board approved a set of changes to the city’s employee insurance plans Wednesday afternoon that will make it more difficult to access doctors and services at Willis Knighton Medical Center.

The changes include a three-tiered Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) plan. It provides the lowest deductibles for health coverage in the Oschner, LSU, and Christus health systems. Prospective patients for Willis Knighton would be required to pay a higher deductible on a second tier, and the third tier would allow for out-of-network coverage at an even higher deductible rate.

Audience members complained that the tiered plan would make Willis Knighton unaffordable for many retirees. Those retirees said they use Willis Knighton because the hospital has the best cancer and pathology specialists in the region, and added that most firefighters suffer from some type of cancer in their lifetimes due to the chemicals and pollutants they inhale when battling fires.

“Will anybody in this room who goes to any Willis Knighton facility please stand up,” Virginia Pinkley asked during the meeting’s public comment section, to which more than half of the room stood. “These people on Medicare got these illnesses from the jobs they got on the fire department and police department. Willis Knighton has given helicopters, ambulances and land for fire departments, and this is how they are treated?”

Representatives for the board at Wednesday’s meeting said the newly adopted plan would save the city nearly $2.7 million annually by making Blue Cross Blue Shield the city’s primary insurance provider.

BCBS will provide a Medicare Advantage Plan. Audience members said that plan does not provide post-hospital discharge services.

Representatives for Willis Knighton and Aetna said they could have matched the rates of BCBS if they were given the opportunity. Both companies said they never received an RFP fielding their services.

“Willis Knighton and Blue Cross would have been on an equal playing field if that were the case,” said Willis Knighton CEO Jaf Fielder. “There wasn’t a fair and consistent process, and there shouldn’t be any difference in how hospitals are paid.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BMPhT_0hn5KNUG00

Audience members threatened litigation over the board’s decision.

“Please make sure you make the right decisions, because if not, there is a good chance you may have to answer these questions in a courtroom one day,” retired firefighter Steve Pinkley said.

Board member Bill Wilson agreed that a court filing would be imminent.

“We haven’t legally let the other providers get their choice,” Wilson said. “I want to give Willis Knighton a fair chance to go.”

Throughout the meeting, audience members complained that information displayed on the projector was unreadable, board members didn’t use microphones when speaking, and board members whispered their votes as to avoid the audience’s ire. While voting on the agenda items, Shreveport City Councilmember Jerry Bowman Jr. spoke at a decibel that was inaudible and held his hand over his mouth. He recused himself from the vote on the three-tier plan.

There were also complaints that packets of the PowerPoint slides were not available for attendees.

Only Wilson could be heard voting no on the three-tier plan when the vote was taken. An official record of the vote was not provided when requested, and the votes were not displayed on the presentation projector.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PBRiV_0hn5KNUG00

"To listen to grown men that are battling cancer and other life threatening diseases practically beg this board to keep their health care in tact is both disrespectful and, quite frankly, heartless,” Jill Folks said. “These firefighters and police officers risk their lives for us, spend countless hours away from their families and most work two or three jobs because they have to.”

At one point, a security guard for Mayor Adrian Perkins took the public comment microphone from the podium as Folks began objecting to the vote that was taking place.

In other business, the board voted to approve plans for Medicare advantage, pharmacy savings, an increase on employee and retiree contributions and BCBS coverage for vision and dental.

Other audience members at the board meeting Wednesday included Shreveport mayoral candidates Tom Arceneaux, LeVette Fuller and Mario Chavez.

The Shreveport City Council will have to approve the Board’s decisions at a Sept. 13 meeting before they go into effect.

Wednesday evening, Councilmember Grayson Boucher said he will fight to keep the city under the insurance plan that keeps Willis Knighton on the first tier.

Read Boucher’s statement below:

“The vote by the Healthcare Trust Board is both disappointing and troubling. After weeks of questions about the process and much study and investigation, by myself and others, I am convinced there were major issues with the RFP process or lack there of. The largest healthcare provider in this area was not allowed to provide a true bid for services, thus skewing the final bid amounts. This was not fair for anyone, especially those employed by the city and the taxpayers.

“As a councilman, I plan to propose we stay on the same plan that we have been on in 2022 for the next calendar year. This is the only fair thing to do at this point. The next administration and council must work hard next year to provide adequate and responsible healthcare choices for 2024. Our employees, retirees and citizens deserve that.”

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Shreveport's insurance plan makes Willis Knighton cancer, pathology specialists more expensive

KTAL

Pride in the Park returns to Betty Virginia Park Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Pride in the Park hosted its first event Saturday in Shreveport after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. People Acting for Equity and Change (PACE) is hosted the first post-pandemic Pride in the Park, a fee-free event for families from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Betty Virginia Park. The event will feature food trucks, music, vendors, and activities for the whole family.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Allendale community gets creative at Poetry to the Rescue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Allendale community honed their creativity at the Poetry to the Rescue event at SWEPCO Park. Participants got to paint, write poetry, learn breathing techniques and more. “Just basically something that needs to be productive in Allendale to raise a level of creativity in the community...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Legendary New Orleans Restaurant Opening Location in Bossier City

Soon, you'll be able to get a taste of New Orleans right here in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA!. I'll never forget my one and only time dining at Drago's in New Orleans. Before setting sail on a cruise from the Port of New Orleans back in 2016, some friends of ours insisted we had to try Drago's if we hadn't had it before. That's how I found myself at the famous eatery, Drago's Hilton New Orleans. Drago's specialty is charbroiled oysters and now their bringing them to Margaritaville in Bossier City.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
