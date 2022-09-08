ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

No. 7 Angelo State gets another crack at No. 9 Colorado School of Mines

By Charles Bryce, San Angelo Standard-Times
 3 days ago
The Angelo State University Rams don't need any extra motivation for this one.

No. 7 ASU (1-0) travels to No. 9 Colorado School of Mines (0-1) in a showdown of Top 10 teams. It's a rematch of last year's 36-24 Mines win in Colorado that knocked the Rams out of the playoffs in the quarterfinals.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. CST Saturday at Marv Kay Stadium in Golden, Colorado. Radio coverage will be on KWFR 101.9-FM.

The Rams opened the season with a 35-0 shutout against Chadron State last week. Mines dropped a 25-22 decision against No. 4 Grand Valley State. The Orediggers trailed 17-6 heading into the fourth quarter before scoring 16 points to almost pull off a comeback.

ASU head coach Jeff Girsch said the Rams made a strong opening statement.

"We replaced a lot of starters from the 2021 season, so we had some new faces out there making first starts, not necessarily new guys to the program, but new faces, guys that we've been developing over those years," Girsch said.

"There's a lot of promise there. Our kids played hard and that's something we felt like we had to improve on from last year when we played Chadron State. They were a very physical football team. I think they kind of beat us up that first half last year, so our kids came out right away with that understanding and played from the git-go."

In addition to clicking on offense and defense, the Rams performed well on special teams as well.

"To continue to get better in the program as a whole and take that next step to win a national championship at Angelo State, you've got to play great on all three phases of the game -- offense, defense and special teams," Girsch said.

"We took a big step on special teams last week and I'm hoping that continues as we move forward through the season."

The Rams relish the opportunity to get another shot at the Orediggers.

"Colorado School of Mines is a game we're excited about playing," Girsch said. "Obviously, they're the team that knocked us out of the playoffs last year in the regional championship.

"It's not a revenge game, it's just two really good programs getting an opportunity to play football. And those are the games we want to play. I tell our kids all the time that we can go schedule nonconference games that are cupcake schedules and some teams do that. But I don't want to do that."

The Rams outgained the Orediggers in total yardage 485 to 371 in last year's playoff loss.

ASU had to play without leading rusher Nate Omayebu due to an injury, but the Rams will have their senior standout this time.

Mines was 8-0 at home last year en route to a 12-2 finish. The Rams finished 11-3.

