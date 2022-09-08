South Jersey man police say stabbed girlfriend while she was driving remains at large

FRANKLIN TWP. - Authorities on Wednesday said they are still searching for a man they claim stabbed his girlfriend multiple times inside a car before leaving the scene.

The suspect, 26-year-old Joshua T. Sammons of Minotola, is wanted on attempted murder and weapons charges stemming from the Sept. 2 incident that unfolded on Tuckahoe Road in Franklin Township.

The victim suffered stab wounds to the face, neck, chest, back and arms before stopping her vehicle and fleeing the area, according to a probable cause statement.

Sammons also fled the attack scene but left behind a silver handle folding knife on the passenger seat that the victim identified as the weapon used against her, according to the probable cause statement.

According to an incident report filed in the case, the victim recently left Sammons or informed him that she was ending the relationship. The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday said the victim is progressing in her recovery from the attack.

At 10:35 p.m. on Sept. 2, Franklin Township Police Department posted on Facebook that an investigation was under way in the area of Tuckahoe and South Blue Bell roads.

Authorities alerted the public that officers and K9 units were canvassing the area on foot and that a police helicopter would be assisting in the search. Police recommended all residents shelter in place at the time.

The charges against Sammons are only allegations. He has not been charged in the matter.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office Det. Brandon Cohen at 856-384-5524 or bcohen@co.gloucester.nj.us, or Franklin Township Det. Alex Fragoso at 856-694-1415 extension 207 or Afragoso@franklintownship.com.

