Pittsfield, MA

WSBS

Pittsfield’s Elizabeth Banks Gives Hometown Shoutout in New Wine Ad

Elizabeth Banks isn't shy about letting you know that her hometown is Pittsfield, MA. And why would she be? Anyone who came from the Berkshires should want to brag about these surroundings! Of course, we've seen Banks in plenty of movies and TV shows. We've seen her in TV commercials as well. But now there's a brand new wine ad that has been making the rounds on the internet. Not only does she appear in the ad, but even gives a shoutout to her hometown!
PITTSFIELD, MA
WSBS

Here are the Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Massachusetts for 2022

Do you remember your first car? Who doesn't? For me, it was a 1988 Buick Regal (silver). My brother who was living in Berkshire County during the '90s informed me that his then-girlfriend was getting rid of her Buick. If memory serves me correctly, I believe my parents were either given the vehicle or paid only $1.00. Either way, I ended up with the vehicle at age 16. The vehicle ran pretty well. It did have some metal patches covering up some rust spots and the gas gauge was broken. If you were wondering, yes, I did run out of gas. It happened once in the northern Berkshires. That was the first and only time that would occur the entire time I owned the car. I couldn't complain though. At 16, I was happy just to own a car and have some freedom.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Is Everclear Legal In Massachusetts?

The '90s alternative rock band, Everclear, will be performing at The Big E in Springfield on September 18, but are they legal to perform in Massachusetts? That was obviously a joke, but what about grain alcohol?. Everclear is actually a brand name of grain alcohol that comes in a few...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

LOOK: The Most Affordable Home With a Pool in Pittsfield, MA

While summer is coming to a close, despite the warm temps we'll continue to see for a minute, we still long for the days when we could take a nice dip in the pool. What if you had your own? Given the climate in our region, there is a relatively low number of houses that are on the market that include a pool. So let's take a look at what the most affordable house that's listed with a pool in Pittsfield right now.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WSBS

Pittsfield Police Could Use Our Help Locating Missing Teenager

All right, eagle-eye people-spotters! Gonna need your help, Berkshire County. The Pittsfield Police Department has reached out on social media asking for our help in finding a missing teenager. According to the PPD on its Facebook page, Trevin Foster, a 16-year-old Pittsfield teenager has been reported missing. Trevin is described...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WSBS

The Man Who Brought Us Brodie Mountain Has Passed Away

James “Jim” W. Kelly, 87, former owner-operator of Brodie Mountain Ski Resort and of Donnybrook Golf Course, died early Sunday morning. In 1963, the Federal government declared Brodie to be one of three ideal locations for a commercial ski development in Massachusetts. Kelly seemed to be a trendsetter...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WSBS

The Rainiest Month in Massachusetts May Not be What You Expect

As I write this I'm looking out the window on Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington and I'm delighted to see rain steadily hitting the ground. I don't think anyone in the Berkshires or Massachusetts would argue that rain is much needed in our area and to get two days of the wet stuff is welcomed by many. Sure, it's a bit dark and dreary but I'll take it if it means alleviating the drought conditions that we have been dealing with for the past several weeks. It definitely has been a weird and dry summer but many can't complain about the beautiful days we have had over the past couple of months.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
WSBS

A Fugitive From Justice Is Caught Over The Border From The Berkshires,More Charges Added

Do you ever wonder how much drugs are sold as dealers roll up RT7 off of the interstate, how much of that ends up here in the Berkshires?. Yesterday on Wednesday, September 7th, The Bennington Police Department arrested two people, Adam J. Dallaire and Vera Logan, Logan already had been charged as a Fugitive from Justice. Both are being charged with Trafficking Heroin, Possession of Cocaine, and Conspiracy.
BENNINGTON, VT
WSBS

A Local Country Music Legend Has Passed away

He was local but a very kind, talented gentlemen. It is in deep sadness to that Jerry Delisle (well known as Jerry Tyler) died last Saturday Labor Day Weekend due to short illness. Jerry was big into Country Music like I am. I mean you have to like the music when you do a morning show on a country station right?
NORTH ADAMS, MA
WSBS

Human Remains Found In Southern Berkshire County Have Been Identified

The remains found in Lee last week have been identified as Meghan Marohn. The Berkshire Eagle reports that the District Attorney's office said,. “We do not have a cause and manner of death at this time,” Andrew McKeever, a DA spokesperson said Monday via email. “The investigation is ongoing.McKeever did not comment Monday on whether foul play was suspected. In April, District Attorney Andrea Harrington said there was no evidence of a crime."
LEE, MA
Pittsfield, MA
WSBS 860AM, 94.1FM, is Your Hometown Station delivering the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires.

