ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheney, WA

Know the Opponent: EWU has an experienced defense that won’t be phased by Autzen

By Don Smalley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0auKp5_0hn5JsNE00

Autzen Stadium can be intimidating even to the best in college football. It does help to bring in some experienced players so the atmosphere won’t be so overwhelming.

Eastern Washington will bring back seven starters off of last year’s team that went 10-3 last season and just one of those losses came on the road, a 57-41 loss to Montana in the FCS playoffs.

Leading the way will be a native Oregonian, Mitchell Johnson out of West Linn High School. The linebacker has made quite the career for himself in Spokane where he has accumulated 148 tackles in his 47-game career (30 as a starter). The 6-foot-3, 245-pound redshirt senior has 26.5 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, five interceptions, 16 quarterback hurries, nine passes broken up, three fumble recoveries, and four forced fumbles.

Oregon’s offensive line will have to pay attention to 6-foot-1, 280-pound defensive end Joshua Jerome who has played 35 career games for Eastern Washington (20 as a starter), has 143 tackles with 11.5 sacks, nine quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

The secondary also brings plenty of experience to the game with safeties Anthany Smith and Tre Weed along with corner Ely Doyle, a transfer from Arizona State.

Smith, a redshirt junior, has 109 career tackles, two interceptions with four passes broken up in 30 games (11 as a starter). Smith played in just three games in 2019 before being lost for the season with an injury, and he was limited to six in the 2021 season. Seemingly healthy now, Smith began his season with five tackles last week.

Doyle played in five games for Arizona State in 2019 after redshirting the 2018 season. He then left Tempe for Spokane where he played in six games in 2020, collecting 36 tackles. Last season, Doyle appeared in 10 games, making eight starts. He was credited with 40 total tackles, but he missed the playoffs due to injury.

Weed, a redshirt senior, has 36 games under his belt (29 as a starter), and has career totals of 105 tackles, three interceptions, and 13 passes broken up.

List

12 notable quotes from Dan Lanning as Oregon focuses in on Eastern Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T0Pbv_0hn5JsNE00

Comments / 0

Related
kpq.com

People Killed in I-90 Wrong Way Crash Identified

The two people killed in a wrong way crash on I-90 near Moses Lake over the weekend are now known. Troopers say 54-year-old Duane Lamotte of Spokane was traveling in a 2014 Ram 3500 pickup truck going west in the eastbound lanes of I-90 Saturday night when he hit a semi driven by 54-year-old Hoa Duong of Medical Lake head on.
MOSES LAKE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

149K+
Followers
197K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy