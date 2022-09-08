Read full article on original website
How Do The Royals' Titles Change Now That Queen Elizabeth II Has Died?
On September 8, Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96. She was the longest-serving British monarch, just having celebrated her Platinum Jubilee marking her 70 years as Queen back in June. Now, as many mourn her passing, the royal family is also preparing for some title changes....
Comfort Dogs Are Greeting Uvalde Students On Their First Day Back to School
For some of the students going back to school in Uvalde, Texas, feelings of unease and anxiety are understandably tagging along. In May 2022, Robb Elementary was the scene of a devastating mass shooting, taking the lives of 19 students and two teachers, and traumatizing many of the surviving students.
How Tori Spelling Helps Her Kids Through Bullying & Back-To-School Anxiety
Tori Spelling has been vocal about her children's experience with bullying in school. The former Beverly Hills, 90210 star shared that both her daughter Stella, 14, and son Liam, 15, dealt with "not nice" people last year and suffered from panic attacks, anxiety, and headaches because of the hurtful situations. And since the 49-year-old actress — who is also mom to Hattie and Finn, both 10, and Beau, 5 — has struggled with migraines her entire adult life, she doesn't want her kids to have to do the same. To ease even the smallest bit of their pain, Spelling tells Scary Mommy she talks her kids through scenarios to reassure them that they can always come back to "the known," aka the comfort of home.
Debut Novelist Carley Fortune Talks Lake Life, Young Love, and ‘Every Summer After’
A little over 10 years ago, Carley Fortune said goodbye to her childhood lake cottage tucked away in a slice of Canadian heaven called Barry’s Bay. Similar to her book’s protagonist Persephone, Fortune packed up her old bedroom, including a series of diaries spanning from when she was 7 years old to well into her young adult life. In spring 2020, Fortune read every single diary entry, because what else was she to do during a global lockdown?
Prince Andrew is inheriting 2 of the Queen's 3 remaining corgis, BBC report says
Following the Queen's death, Prince Andrew and his ex-wife will adopt two of the three corgis that belonged to her.
Heidi Klum Is Calling Her Freshman Daughter At College ‘Every Two Hours’
Dropping off your child at college is hard, especially when its your first-born and the experience is full of unknowns for all parties. Well, Heidi Klum is in it and she’s freaking out a little bit about what her daughter will get up to in the Big Apple. During...
Queen Elizabeth II Has Passed Away
Buckingham Palace has announced that Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96. The Queen passed away at her summer home at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. On Wednesday, the monarch pulled out of a virtual Privy Council meeting citing the need to rest. Then on Thursday, the palace released a statement saying that doctors were concerned for her health.
'Peppa Pig' Introduced A Same-Sex Couple To Its Cast
Parents can usually count on kid’s shows to teach their children about ABCs, 123s, and general social-emotional skills. However, a true educational kid’s shows should also be showing proper representations of real families and different family structures. The hit British cartoon — Peppa Pig — introduced a same-sex...
From The Confessional: “My Husband Annoys Me. A LOT.”
Anyone in a long-term partnership or marriage knows it’s not always easy (yup, you can go ahead and nominate that for understatement of the year) — especially when there are kids involved. And I’m not even talking about any of the truly serious issues relationships can have — more the little things. Things that are minor, but still annoying enough to, say... inspire you to submit an anonymous confession. Here are 16 complaints about people’s husbands/partners from our Confessional.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Travel To Scotland Following News Of The Queen’s Health Decline
This piece has been updated with new information. In a statement released by Buckingham Palace today, there has been a dramatic decline in the Queen’s health, and doctors who monitor her at the palace are recommending that she remain under supervision. As a result, her majesty’s immediate family has been notified. Among other relatives, Prince Harry has officially made the trip to Scotland in order to be by her side. His wife, Megan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, will remain in London where the duo were meant to attend an event.
'The Crown' Will Pause Filming Due To Queen Elizabeth's Death
In the wake of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom’s longest-reigning monarch, there are many questions about the future of royalty in England and how the Queen’s 70 years on the throne will be seen by history. But many other people were also concerned about...
I Will Never Get Married Again
“I want to be married and have a few kids by the time I’m twenty-five,” I told my college roommate in the early ‘90s as I watched her dry her hair. I was taking a drag of my Parliament 100s thinking, I still have five years. I...
Charles III arrives in Edinburgh for queen coffin procession
EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — King Charles arrived in Edinburgh on Monday to accompany his late mother’s coffin on an emotion-charged procession through the historic heart of the Scottish capital to a cathedral where it will lie for 24 hours to allow the public to pay their last respects. Charles and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, were driven from the airport to the royal family’s official residence in Edinburgh, the Palace of Holyroodhouse, where Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin lay overnight in the Throne Room. On their way, they passed large crowds of people who were packed behind metal barriers along the Royal Mile, the road between Holyroodhouse and St. Giles’ Cathedral. Onlookers clapped and waved as the king’s limousine passed. Charles and Camilla got out of their car at Holyroodhouse and greeted people, and looked at floral tributes before a gun salute boomed from Edinburgh Castle.
Queen death – live: King Charles in Edinburgh for royal coffin procession
King Charles III and the Queen Consort greeted mourners as they arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse ahead of a procession to St Giles’ Cathedral in Ediburgh.Earlier on Monday, the new monarch vowed to uphold parliamentary traditions in his first address to MPs and peers, saying he would aim to follow in the footsteps of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, by maintaining the principles of constitutional government.The Duke of Sussex also paid an emotional tribute to his late grandmother as he thanked her for her “sound advice” and “infectious smile”, describing her as a “guiding compass” through her commitment...
Teletubbies
Get ready, parents: The Teletubbies are back and ready to enchant a new generation of preschoolers with catchy songs and lessons about growing up. On Sept. 7, Netflix announced the return of Teletubbies along with a full fall lineup of shows aimed at the preschool set. In addition to refreshed versions of Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa, and Po, the fall will also bring a new season of Gabby’s Dollhouse, more Waffles + Mochi, and a new addition to the Cocomelon franchise, CoComelon Lane.
