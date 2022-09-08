Read full article on original website
FotoNotes Acquires SiteCapture, Solar’s Leading Field Operations Platform
OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- FotoNotes, a leader in mobile software for residential property field operations, announced today that it has acquired SiteCapture, the Solar industry’s leading field operations platform. In addition, FotoNotes announced a name change for the combined entity to SiteCapture, to better represent the company’s product offering. With this acquisition, SiteCapture will offer the most comprehensive, purpose-built mobile field operations software for the Solar, Residential Real Estate and Property Management industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005090/en/ SiteCapture mobile and web apps streamline solar field operations. (Graphic: Business Wire)
MariMed To Enter Missouri Cannabis Market
MariMed, Inc MRMD MRMD entered into an agreement that will bring the company’s portfolio of cannabis-infused edibles to Missouri. As part of the agreement, MariMed will develop and manage a production kitchen. MariMed anticipates completion of the facility in the first quarter of 2023 with wholesale sales to commence thereafter.
