This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Crumb Cakes in the Entire State of New JerseyTravel MavenHackensack, NJ
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in New York StateTravel MavenThiells, NY
Nepali survivors of World Trade Center attack say - 'Life is a document of coincidences'Kishor PanthiNew York City, NY
hamlethub.com
Team Ridgefield Library Brings A-Game, Scottish Kilts, Horn Mugs, Bagpipes and Earns Top Prize in 2022 Bocce Tourney
2022 Branchville Area Civics Charity Bocce Tourney Rages in Ridgefield, Kilt-clad Ridgefield Library Claims Victory Over Boys & Girls Club, RVNAhealth Brings Super Scrubs, Chocolate Fountain and Oysters. Once again, the battle for the esteemed title of Branchville Champion Bocce Team raged yesterday, Saturday, September 10 on the site of...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Bridgeport: Somethingwolfy
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Somethingwolfy!. Three...
hamlethub.com
Longtime Ridgefield resident Wellington Carvalho, 79, has died
It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Wellington Carvalho, 79 years of age, on Sept.10, 2022. He was a 50-year resident of Ridgefield and had many friends in town. He was the husband of Barbara Schneller Carvalho and father of Peter (Elisa Davey) and Yvonne (Brian Tennant).
hamlethub.com
Jane Lindenburg Joins Ridgefield Library as Development Director
The Ridgefield Library welcomes Jane Lindenburg as the Library’s new Development Director. Ms. Lindenburg began her career as a communications consultant with the human resources firm Hewitt Associates (now AonHewitt). In the following ten years, she became a partner and a mother to two daughters. During a long hiatus from the professional world, Jane made a significant commitment to volunteer service in education, mainly in the Ridgefield Public Schools. Her recent career path includes work in development for an education start-up, the Ridgefield Playhouse and a nonprofit serving low-income students in Danbury. Ms. Lindenburg is a long-time Ridgefield resident and a graduate of Colgate University.
hamlethub.com
Danbury Rotary Club Holding a Shred Day September 17
The Rotary Club of Danbury is holding its next Community Shred Day on September 17, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Chuck’s Steakhouse parking lot located at 20 Segar St. in Danbury. Residents and businesses from any town are invited to bring as many boxes as they like...
hamlethub.com
SVA Presents $150K Check to Town of Fairfield
Fairfield, CT - Late Friday afternoon Sept. 9, SVA co-Presidents Dylan O'Connor and James McCusker and members of the Stratfield Village Association (SVA) board presented Town of Fairfield First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick, Economic Development Director Mark Barnhart and Town Engineer Bill Hurley with a check for $150,000 representing funds raised by the SVA for the Four Corners Project. The presentation took place at the Four Corners (the intersection of Stratfield Rd/Rt 59 and Fairfield Woods Rd).
hamlethub.com
Wilton Letter: Join me in Supporting Kim Healy and Toni Boucher
I'm endorsing Kim Healy and Toni Boucher in their individual campaigns. I believe they have the experience we need to represent Wilton in Hartford. The two things that I feel we need most from our legislators is to address the high tax burden and high cost of living in Connecticut. Kim and Toni’s private and public sector experience give them the tools necessary to be successful in fighting for us in these areas. When Toni previously represented many of us as State Senator she demonstrated this when she co-sponsored passage of a Senate balanced budget.
hamlethub.com
Eastern student Matthew Kiernan of Milford completes Summer Research Institute
Eastern Connecticut State University hosted three Summer Research Institutes (SRIs) at the conclusion of summer break. Occurring from Aug. 22 - 26, the weeklong institutes engaged 29 students in the fields of English, business/marketing and political science. The SRIs culminated on Aug. 26 with presentations in the Webb Hall auditorium.
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance holds auditions for the Nutcracker on Sunday
Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance will hold auditions for the Nutcracker on Sunday, September 11. Performances will be held on December 9, 10, and 11 with mandatory tech rehearsals on Monday, December 5, Tuesday, December 6 and a dress rehearsal on December 8. Visit RCD online here for more information.
hamlethub.com
Redding Home for Sale: Exceptional Colonial in Little River Estates
Exceptional colonial in Little River Estates with extensive updates on two picturesque acres in a premier cul de sac location. Set back privately with stone walls, a stone patio with a custom firepit and hot tub, plus expansive deck for outdoor enjoyment. Attention to detail inside and out, including limestone foyer with decorative stone inlay, custom millwork, moldings, built-ins, 2 fireplaces, hardwood floors, and top-of-the-line appointments. Total 3,148 sf with 4-5 bedrooms, 3 full and 1 half bath, including lower level fitness or au-pair accommodations with full bath.
hamlethub.com
'Putnam After Dark' returns to the Putnam Valley Library
The Friends of the Putnam Valley Library are excited to announce the return of... Join us as we explore the world of the unknown, the mysterious, the paranormal. For the absolute skeptic, no proof is enough. For the absolute believer, no proof is necessary. For those who look at things...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Police Thought-Provoking Safety Reminder: What Information Are You Driving Around?
Ridgefield Police shared this thought-provoking safety tip via social media. From family car decals, you know the one, with stick-figure family members (including pets if applicable), to your favorite getaway (like ACK), the information you drive around tells a lot about you. - let me tell you a lot about...
hamlethub.com
Narcan Training at Somers Library, 9/15/22 Inbox
Somers Partners in Prevention is proud to be offering a Narcan training to the Somers Community on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at the Somers Library, located at Route 139 & Reis Park, Somers, NY 10589 from 7:00 – 8:00p.m. Naloxone (Brand name Narcan) is an intranasal medication that can...
hamlethub.com
Eastern student Molly Boucher of Bethel explores culture and writing in Italy
Seventeen Eastern Connecticut State University students experienced the trip of a lifetime over the summer: six weeks in Florence, Italy, studying creative writing. Led by seasoned Italian visitor and professor Christopher Torockio, the Creative Writing Abroad course allowed students to explore Italian culture while writing a short story and completing a workshop with peers.
hamlethub.com
Hear the Soulful Sound of The Blind Boys of Alabama with Special Guest Charlie Musselwhite at The Ridgefield Playhouse on November 10
The Blind Boys of Alabama have the rare distinction of being recognized worldwide as both living legends and modern-day innovators of gospel music. The original members first sang together as kids at the Alabama Institute for the Negro Blind in the late 1930s, and the band has since persevered to become one of the most recognized and decorated roots music groups in the world. They have five Grammy Awards along with a Lifetime Achievement Award, and were inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 2003.
hamlethub.com
Nora Greenfieldt is part of the 2022-23 Equestrian team.
SUNY New Paltz student Nora Greenfieldt of Yorktown Heights is on the Equestrian roster for the 2022-23 academic year. To learn more about athletics at SUNY New Paltz, use this link. Located in the heart of a dynamic college town, ninety minutes from metropolitan New York City, the State University...
hamlethub.com
This Week in the City: Danbury Mayor Esposito Talks Police Recruitment with Chief of Police Patrick Ridenhour
In this episode of This Week in the City, Danbury Mayor Esposito highlights the current police recruitment effort with Chief of Police Patrick Ridenhour. The City of Danbury is currently seeking Entry Level Police Officers. City of Danbury Police Officers are responsible for the preservation of public peace, the protection of life and property, the prevention of crime, and the proper enforcement of all laws and ordinances. If you share our same work ethic, values, dedication and enthusiasm, we would like to hear from you.
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Public Schools BOE Meeting on Monday, View Agenda
Ridgefield Public Schools Board of Education (BOE) Meeting on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. to be held in person in the BOE Conference Room at 90 East Ridge Road. Call to Order at 7:00 p.m. Pledge of Allegiance. RPS Performance “Imagine” by Laila Arias, Katie Estabrook, and Teresa...
hamlethub.com
Ceremonies for 9/11 Scheduled in Putnam County
There will be many events throughout Putnam County to remember those lost in the 9/11 terrorist. In Brewster, a memorial will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, September 11. In Carmel, the Putnam County Youth Bureau will hold the 2nd Annual 9/11 Day Flag of Honor. Across America...
hamlethub.com
County Executive Odell’s PILOT Program Continues To Excel
First enacted in 2013 by County Executive MaryEllen Odell, the PILOT program was designed to invite high school, undergraduate, and graduate students to have a summer internship opportunity with the Putnam County Government. With its continued support from the Legislature and Personnel Departments, and the positive experiences interns have had, the program continues to excel.
