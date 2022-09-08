Pennsylvania bank robbery suspect taken into custody in Harrisburg

JERSEY SHORE, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — The man accused of holding up a bank in Lycoming County has been arrested in Harrisburg

Police say Robert Jones admitted to robbing the Jersey Shore State Bank Tuesday afternoon .

Officers executed a search warrant for his vehicle in Harrisburg and say they recovered clothing used during the bank robbery along with a “large sum of cash.”

Investigators say the surveillance footage helped lead to the arrest of Jones within 28 hours of the robbery.

Jones is charged with multiple counts of robbery. He was arraigned and denied bail.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.