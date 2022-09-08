Read full article on original website
The Hampton Inn hosts 3rd annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
September 11, 2022- The Hampton Inn in Mt. Zion hosted its 3rd annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb to honor the lives lost and lives impacted by the events of September 11th. The event was started in 2020 when the hotel had several firefighters working there. The hotel currently has five active duty firefighters.
PHOTOS: Zoo-Rific evening provides “Flight of Fancy” to benefit the Parks Foundation and Zoo
September 11, 2022 – An adult evening at Scovill Zoo provided close encounters, cocktails and entertainment to benefit Scovill Zoo. Some of the experiences at The Zoo-Rific Evening included penguin feeding, wolf training, an encounter with the Galapagos tortoise, camel and alligator feeding, a lemur and emu chat and a budgie encounter. Attendees also enjoyed carousel and train rides, cocktails and a dinner buffet provided by the RCC Culinary institute.
Community Organizations Distribute 500 Food Boxes
September 11, 2022 – Five hundred families were assisted with food this weekend during a free drive-up food box distribution event. The event was possible thanks to The United Way of Decatur and Mid-Illinois, The Community Foundation of Macon County, Crossing Healthcare, The Central Illinois Food Bank, and Neuhoff Media.
Illinois man pleads guilty to felonies in 2021 Capitol riot
A central Illinois man pleaded guilty Friday to felony charges for assaulting a law enforcement officer and a member of the news media during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, prosecutors said.
Two Millikin Student-Athletes Sign First NIL Deal
September 9, 2022 – Peerless Cleaning & Restoration Services has just reached an agreement with two Millikin University student-athletes, Jordan Carson (Wrestling) and Elyce Kundsen (Woman’s Basketball), as the first paid Name, Image, and Likeness Deal within the Millikin athletics department. The NCAA’s new ruling on NIL deals...
