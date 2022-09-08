Read full article on original website
Crews spend hours on scene of house fire in Plainville
PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - A fire broke out at a home in Plainville on Sunday. Firefighters said they spent hours at the scene on East Main Street. No injuries were reported and crews were able to get the fire under control. An investigation into how it started continues.
State Police investigating after rug found in Farmington River
The discovery of a rug in the Farmington River prompted a major police investigation. Crews spent several hours on Sunday on the scene of a house fire in Plainville. Meteorologist Scot Haney said things get a bit humid and unsettled before a taste of autumn arrives. Here is his Monday morning forecast.
Vehicle crashes into Dunkin’ in Farmington, police say
FARMINGTON — A vehicle crashed into a retail building in the town’s Unionville neighborhood Sunday, causing significant damage, officials said. Emergency crews responded at 6:10 p.m. to the collision at 12 Mill St. a retail building that houses a Dunkin’ and a cellphone store, according to Tunxis Hose Fire Station Chief Richard Higley.
Three juveniles, 20-year-old charged following car theft in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police arrested three juveniles and a 20-year-old for stealing a car on Monday. Police say 20-year-old Tyanna White and three juveniles stole a Toyota Rav 4 from Acorn Drive in Middletown. According to police, the car was last seen in downtown Middletown and reports claimed the...
Man accused of pointing gun at driver following road rage incident in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) - A man who was driving with a 9-year-old relative in a pickup truck is accused of pulling out a handgun during a road rage incident. Plymouth police charged 43-year-old Floyd Morey with second-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace. According to police, Morey was behind the...
Crash closes I-91 south in Wallingford
WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - A crash closed a portion of Interstate 91 south in Wallingford on Monday morning. State police said the southbound side of the highway was closed at exit 13. Troopers were said to be on the scene for an investigation. There’s no word on injuries or a...
Fire at home in Manchester temporarily displaces family
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - Manchester Fire-Rescue-EMS responded to a fire at a, two and a half story, two family home on School Street. The call came in around 6pm tonight. Upon arrival the two-family residence had heavy smoke showing from the second floor, according to Fire Chief Daniel A. French.
Bridgeport business owner promotes ‘Move Over Law’ in memory of friend killed by drunk driver
A Bridgeport business owner is promoting a driving safety law in memory a friend who was killed by a drunk driver. Louis Mason of Midtown Autobody was among hundreds of people taking part in a tow-truck parade and safety event at Xfinity Theater in Hartford Saturday. “Move Over Connecticut” aimed...
One ejected from the vehicle, another arrested, after early morning crash in Rhode Island
One person was seriously injured and another arrested after a serious crash early this weekend. According to Lieutenant Timothy Kenyon on Saturday, at approximately 7:46 a.m., the Warwick Police Department responded to the intersection of Warwick Avenue and Killey Avenue for a report a single car motor vehicle accident involving an occupant that was ejected from the vehicle.
Crews battle residential fire in Derby
DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Derby Fire Department (DFD) responded to a fire Sunday morning on Spring St. The fire was reported at 5:47 a.m., when fire units responded to 39 Spring St. A fire was located on the third floor of an occupied multiple dwelling, according to DFD. Officials said the fire reached a […]
Police: Jogger hit by car at Wallingford intersection
WALLINGFORD — A woman was hospitalized after being struck by a car while jogging on Center Street Friday morning, according to police. Wallingford police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on Center Street, near the corner of South Colony Road, around 11:35 a.m., Sgt. Stephen Jaques said. Police...
1 Injured in Crash on Route 83 in Ellington
One person is injured after a crash on Route 83 in Ellington on Saturday morning. State police said one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after the crash. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. State Dept. of Transportation officials said Route 83 was closed between Kibbe...
Suspect breaks into Bristol girl’s bedroom
Police recover car that plunged into Pawcatuck River in Westerly
A car that plunged into the Pawcatuck River in Westerly three years ago has finally been fished out of the water. The Saab went into the river on New Year's Day in 2019 and floated downstream. Attempts to find it failed. A good Samaritan rescued the 23-year-old driver, who was...
CCSU Police warn students of Covid relief scam
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Central Connecticut State University Police Department warned students of a scam that had been brought to their attention by law enforcement partners. They say college students are being targeted as part of a “Covid relief” scam, and a university student has already fallen victim.
Social media influencers discovers rug in Farmington River, prompts major investigation
FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Farmington and state police are looking into a stained rug that was found in the Farmington River by a social media influencer. Investigators were called to the area of 1317 Farmington Ave. on Sunday. A group of people were live on the TikTok app Sunday afternoon...
Meriden police seek ‘endangered runaway’ teen
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A teenage girl whom police described as an “endangered runaway” is being sought. According to state police, 14-year-old Laila Chapman was last seen on Sunday. They issued a Silver Alert. Troopers described her as standing 5′2″ tall and weighing 90 pounds. She has brown...
Bristol police look to identify person who entered girl’s bedroom
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Bristol police are looking to identify a person who gained access to a house and entered a girl’s bedroom early Friday morning. The Bristol Police Department was dispatched to a residence on Ivy Drive around 4:40 a.m. and determined that an unknown suspect entered the room of a juvenile girl. When […]
