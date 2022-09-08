Retired New Jersey police officer, Val Velazquez-Stetz, shares her 9/11 story and how she has found hope in helping others

Read full article on original website
pix11.com
Clouds and showers soak New York City Area on 9/11 anniversary
Rain, humidity and temps in the 70s are on tap in the New York City area Sunday. Clouds and showers soak New York City Area on 9/11 …. Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin takes long road through …. NYC marks 21 years since 9/11. Advocate fights for benefits for 9/11...
pix11.com
Hochul declares polio emergency in New York after more virus found in wastewater
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) declared a “disaster” in the state on Friday due to the spread of polio through wastewater. The emergency declaration allows a larger group of medical personnel to administer polio vaccines and requires providers to send immunization data to the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH).
pix11.com
Hochul holds commanding lead over Zeldin in New York governor’s race: poll
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) holds a lead of 15 percentage points over Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin, according to an Emerson College-Pix11-The Hill survey released on Friday. The poll found that 50 percent of somewhat and very likely voters polled said they would support Hochul when asked who...
