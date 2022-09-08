Read full article on original website
Historic South LA church destroyed by fire
SOUTH LOS ANGELES, Calif. - More than 100 firefighters Sunday morning battled a major emergency fire in a two-story church in the South Park area of Los Angeles for one hour and 40 minutes. Firefighters were expected to remain on the scene for some time to pour water on hot...
Lake Hughes mudslide: 50 people stranded in cars
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Los Angeles County firefighters and helicopters were busy Sunday evening rescuing about 50 people who became stranded in two dozen vehicles in a mudslide on Pine Canyon Road in the Lake Hughes area. The mudslide was first reported to the California Highway Patrol at 7:39...
Firefighters battle blaze at Carousel Mall in San Bernardino
Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire at a shuttered mall in San Bernardino Sunday morning. The San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the Carousel Mall for a fire inside the building on the corner of North E and West 2nd streets. The fire was first reported around 8:55 a.m. with smoke and flames visible from […]
Firefighters battle massive blaze at Chino Airport
Firefighters from the Chino Valley Fire Department battled a large fire in a hangar at the Chino Airport in San Bernardino County early Saturday morning. The fire was first reported around 1:55 a.m. and was quickly upgraded to a second-alarm fire. Responding crews found an airport hanger that was completely engulfed, with large flames and […]
Massive fire breaks out at Chino Airport, destroying hangar
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters contained a fire that broke out at Chino Airport Saturday morning, destroying one hangar. According to Chino Valley Fire, crews responded to the two-alarm fire at a hangar in the airport just before 2 a.m. No nearby buildings were damaged. The cause and origin...
3 injured after helicopter responding to Hemet fire crashes in Banning
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Three people were injured after a helicopter crashed in Banning Saturday evening. The Riverside County Fire Department responded to a helicopter incident near the Banning Airport before 4 p.m. Officials say the helicopter was assigned to the Fairview Fire and crashed while landing at the airport.
3 suspected burglars arrested in Fairview Fire evacuation zone
HEMET, Calif. - Authorities arrested three suspected burglars inside a home that was evacuated due to the Fairview Fire, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. It happened Saturday just after 1:30 p.m. near Coralee Lane and Diamond Valley Road. Officers responded to the area after someone reported seeing three...
Firefighters extinguish 3rd-alarm fire at vacant Carousel Mall in San Bernardino
Firefighters extinguished a third-alarm fire at the vacant Carousel Mall building in San Bernardino, officials said.
1 Killed in Train vs. Vehicle Collision in Pomona
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: The Pomona Police Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision involving a casino train and a vehicle at North Palomares Street and East 1st Street in the city of Pomona Sunday, Sept. 11, around 2:04 a.m. Once officers and firefighters...
LASD Searching For Missing West Covina Man, 73
Sheriff's detectives asked for the public's help Sunday to find a 73-year-old man who went missing from West Covina.
3 Fairview Fire crew members injured after helicopter crashes near Banning airport, sources say
Three people were injured after a helicopter crashed near the Banning Airport as fire crews work to slow the spread of the deadly Fairview Fire southeast of Hemet.
2 firefighters injured while battling fire in Newport Beach
Two firefighters were injured Sunday while battling a four-alarm fire at an apartment building in Newport Beach. The firefighters were rushed to a hospital where their conditions were not immediately known, according to a Newport Beach Fire Department dispatcher. Firefighters were dispatched at 10:30 a.m. to 200 Promontory Drive West,...
VIDEO: Cars spin out on 10 Freeway in downtown LA due to standing water
LOS ANGELES - Some communities in Southern California were drenched by rain overnight as the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay continue to move through the area. The rain caused damp roadways that made for dangerous driving conditions throughout the area. Around 6:20 a.m. Saturday, SkyFOX was over the 10 Freeway...
Man Found Dead in Bellflower ID’d
A man found dead in Bellflower near the scene of a reported law enforcement pursuit was publicly identified Sunday while a determination of his cause of death was pending. Aundra Howard was 37-yearrs-old, according to the coroner’s office. His cause of death was deferred pending additional investigation. Sheriff’s officials...
Fairview Fire Updates: 28,307 acres burned, 40% contained
The Fairview Fire burning near Hemet has grown to 28,307 Acres and is 40% contained. CAL Fire Riverside County, the U.S. Forrest Service, and City Hemet Fire Department are co-managing the fire response. There are over 1,100 personnel at the incident as of Friday evening. Background. The Fairview Fire was...
Armed suspect killed by LAPD in Westlake
A man who was allegedly armed with a gun was shot to death by police Sunday morning in the Westlake community of Los Angeles. Patrol officers were in the area of Sixth Street and Rampart Boulevard when they spotted a man with a gun at about 3:20 a.m. Sunday, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
Court documents: Nurse in fatal Windsor Hills crash was speeding at 130 mph before colliding with other cars
A nurse accused of killing six people and injuring seven others by speeding through a red light in Windsor Hills last month was traveling at 130 mph, far faster than previously thought, court documents indicate. The nurse, 37-year-old Nicole Linton, was initially thought to be going 90 mph, but the...
Driver Killed in Crash at Riverside Intersection Identified
A 19-year-old motorist who died when her sedan slammed into a telephone pole at a Riverside intersection was identified Friday. Victoria Velazquez of Riverside was fatally injured about 7:30 a.m. Thursday at Audrey Avenue and Jackson Street. Riverside police Sgt. Emilio Angulo said that Velazquez was at the wheel of...
Fairview Fire Now Burning Towards Temecula At 27,319 Acres
Firefighters are still struggling against the enormous Fairview Fire in Riverside County, which continues to scorch thousands of acres near Hemet and is now moving rapidly toward Temecula. As of Friday morning, the wildfire sits at 27,319 acres in total, and is still only 5% contained. A flood watch and...
LA, cities across SoCal to commemorate 21st anniversary of 9/11
LOS ANGELES - On the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, city and county leaders will gather Sunday for a ceremony at the Los Angeles Fire Department's Frank Hotchkin Memorial Training Center -- one of numerous 9/11 commemorations planned across the Southland. Mayor Eric Garcetti and Fire Chief Kristin...
