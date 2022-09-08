Read full article on original website
Did The Queen Of England Own A Lake House In Minnesota?
Yesterday, Queen Elizabeth died at the age of 96 after a 70-year reign. Now, I'm not obsessed with the Royal family like a lot of people, but I am kind of a history nerd, so I did watch a lot of news and read a lot of articles yesterday. I...
Looking At 17 Of The Oldest Restaurants In Minnesota
There are so many things to do in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but the variety of history and great restaurants have to be near the top of the list. From burgers to fish, so let's see what we can deep fry, there are so many great options in Minnesota. Also a lot of history in many cities from Duluth to St. Paul to Winona and more. Did you know there is even a restaurant in Minnesota older than the actual state?
Minnesota Landmark Named One of America’s “Most Haunted”
The Land of Ten Thousand Lakes has no shortage of haunted places, but one such spot takes the crown as the scariest of them all. Visitors to this landmark have reported a wide array of spooky things, including smashing glass and banging on the walls at night. Welcome to the...
I Found the Best Thing In SE Minnesota – Free Lasagna!
If you were to ask 100 Minnesotans, "What's the best comfort food in the world and why is it lasagna?" At least 90% would say, "Because my mom used to make it so every time I eat lasagna I'm literally feeling my mom's love. Plus leftovers!" Lasagna Love Isn't Just...
Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Northern Minnesota
Grand Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that occurred Saturday morning on northern Minnesota's Iron Range. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Kristine Grover. The crash report does not list her hometown. The State Patrol says she was a passenger on a motorcycle that crashed on Highway 169 about 5 south of Grand Rapids. The driver of the Harley Davidson, 50-year-old John Max, was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The State Patrol says neither was wearing a helmet.
Japanese Apple Rust confirmed in Minnesota trees for 1st time
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is confirming Japanese apple rust in the state for the first time. The tree disease is caused by a fungal plant pathogen and affects apples, crabapples and junipers. MDA staff discovered the fungus through recent surveys and routine inspections at orchards and nurseries in Dakota, Rice and Scott counties.
Minnesota Among The Highest Paying For These 4 Professions
If you are looking to possibly change professions in the near future, it might help your search if you were privy to what occupations pay well here in Minnesota. An analysis by Stacker, a data driven journalism hub, studied 50 different occupations and found which states paid the most in each job. Minnesota did pretty well, especially in these four professions.
Flags Across Minnesota to Be Lowered in Honor of 9/11
ST. PAUL -- Flags across the country will be flown at half-staff Sunday in honor of Patriot Day. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has ordered that American flags at all state and federal buildings be lowered to observe the 21st anniversary of the 911 terrorist attacks. The National Day of Service...
35 Years of Paisley Park: A Minnesota author reflects
Thirty-five years ago this month, a complex of unusual, plain white buildings opened in Chanhassen. It was dubbed Paisley Park, and built by Prince. One journalist called it “a mini Hollywood” — it had 65,000 square feet of recording, film and video space with a sound stage that was more than 12,000 square feet.
We Now Know What The Yellow Flowers Are in Minnesota Ditches
Have you noticed the bright, yellow flowers that are in yards and in some of the ditches in Southeast Minnesota? They are really pretty, and are showing up everywhere - I just got back from a huge road trip and saw the bright yellow in Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota.
When and Where to See Fall Colors in Minnesota This Year
It happens every year—the State Fair ends, school begins, and Minnesotans instantly fling themselves into autumn mode, even if the temperature gauge isn’t fully playing along yet. And as we started dreaming of brilliant red-and-orange-speckled hikes and golden prairies spotted with early-fall flowers, we checked in with Minnesota DNR forest health program consultant Val Cervenka to see what was in store—er, forest—for our state this year.
Best Breweries in Minnesota to Visit
Today is National Beer Lovers Day and in celebration, I wanted to put together a list of the best breweries in Minnesota. While I do not drink too much beer, I also wanted to educate myself. And in doing so I discovered that Minnesota is actually the home of many amazing breweries and is known as a place to go for craft beer! So, here is the list I have gathered from doing some homework, and they are in no particular order.
MyPillows Last Mall Store In Minnesota Has Closed
Mike Lindell the CEO of 'MyPillow' grew up in Chaska, Minnesota, and founded the company back in 2004. The manufacturing plant was based in Minnesota and he saw the company grow by leaps and bounds from initially just being available online to being sold at big box retailers and eventually their own stand-alone stores at malls.
25 apple orchards in Minnesota to visit this fall
(FOX 9) - Apple picking is a classic fall activity in Minnesota, with several homegrown varieties available throughout the season. Below are some of the best orchards for your fall frolic!. If you would like your orchard featured email adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com with details. Aamodt's Apple Farm. Location: 6428 Manning Ave., Stillwater.
The Very Drunkest City In Minnesota, Iowa, And South Dakota
You'd better keep your head up and be careful if you are driving through these Drunkest Cities in Minnesota, Iowa, & South Dakota. Folks in the midwest have been known to party a lot. There is nothing wrong with having a few drinks if that is your thing. But there...
Minnesota actor joins cast of 'Dancing with the Stars'
Courtesy of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. A critically-acclaimed stage, television and film actor from Minnesota will appear on the upcoming season of "Dancing with the Stars." The hit show will premiere on Disney + on Sept. 19 after 30 seasons on ABC. The Season 31 celebrity cast was announced...
Minnesota ranks #1 for most athletic state nationwide
MINNESOTA (KTTC) – A new nationwide study determined which states are the most athletic in the nation and Minnesota ranked number one!. The study was done by Offers.Bet where it examined the hometowns of 2,600 professional athletes nationwide and analyzed pro athletes per capita. Currently, 85 professional athletes have...
A chance to solve our highway problem is slipping away
Interstate 94 between downtown Minneapolis and downtown St. Paul is an urban transportation nightmare from which its neighbors are struggling to wake up. Thankfully, the Biden administration has launched a new grant program to mitigate harms from transportation infrastructure, including highways. The Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program appears tailor-made to help the Twin Cities design a fix to our freeway problem.
Minnesota DNR Shares Changes To Upcoming Deer Hunting Season
The fall season is a welcomed time of the year for many. Before Minnesota hunters take to the woods this upcoming deer hunting season, there are a few changes to be aware of. The Minnesota DNR has decreased antlerless lottery permits in the Superior Uplands Arrowhead region of northeast Minnesota as deer populations remain low. In addition, the DNR has updated regulations regarding chronic wasting disease and non-toxic ammunition. Learn about the changes and more in this week’s WTIP Outdoor News Podcast episode.
Faribault, MN
