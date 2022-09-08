ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
MIX 108

Looking At 17 Of The Oldest Restaurants In Minnesota

There are so many things to do in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but the variety of history and great restaurants have to be near the top of the list. From burgers to fish, so let's see what we can deep fry, there are so many great options in Minnesota. Also a lot of history in many cities from Duluth to St. Paul to Winona and more. Did you know there is even a restaurant in Minnesota older than the actual state?
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hibbing, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Duluth, MN
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
City
Breckenridge, MN
City
Saint Paul, MN
City
Lakeville, MN
City
Anoka, MN
State
Mississippi State
City
Fridley, MN
City
Cloquet, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Northern Minnesota

Grand Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that occurred Saturday morning on northern Minnesota's Iron Range. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Kristine Grover. The crash report does not list her hometown. The State Patrol says she was a passenger on a motorcycle that crashed on Highway 169 about 5 south of Grand Rapids. The driver of the Harley Davidson, 50-year-old John Max, was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The State Patrol says neither was wearing a helmet.
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
740thefan.com

Japanese Apple Rust confirmed in Minnesota trees for 1st time

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is confirming Japanese apple rust in the state for the first time. The tree disease is caused by a fungal plant pathogen and affects apples, crabapples and junipers. MDA staff discovered the fungus through recent surveys and routine inspections at orchards and nurseries in Dakota, Rice and Scott counties.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Minnesota Among The Highest Paying For These 4 Professions

If you are looking to possibly change professions in the near future, it might help your search if you were privy to what occupations pay well here in Minnesota. An analysis by Stacker, a data driven journalism hub, studied 50 different occupations and found which states paid the most in each job. Minnesota did pretty well, especially in these four professions.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Flags Across Minnesota to Be Lowered in Honor of 9/11

ST. PAUL -- Flags across the country will be flown at half-staff Sunday in honor of Patriot Day. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has ordered that American flags at all state and federal buildings be lowered to observe the 21st anniversary of the 911 terrorist attacks. The National Day of Service...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Farrell
Person
Cheryl Tiegs
Person
Roger Maris
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Oprah Winfrey
mprnews.org

35 Years of Paisley Park: A Minnesota author reflects

Thirty-five years ago this month, a complex of unusual, plain white buildings opened in Chanhassen. It was dubbed Paisley Park, and built by Prince. One journalist called it “a mini Hollywood” — it had 65,000 square feet of recording, film and video space with a sound stage that was more than 12,000 square feet.
CHANHASSEN, MN
Fun 104.3

We Now Know What The Yellow Flowers Are in Minnesota Ditches

Have you noticed the bright, yellow flowers that are in yards and in some of the ditches in Southeast Minnesota? They are really pretty, and are showing up everywhere - I just got back from a huge road trip and saw the bright yellow in Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota.
mspmag.com

When and Where to See Fall Colors in Minnesota This Year

It happens every year—the State Fair ends, school begins, and Minnesotans instantly fling themselves into autumn mode, even if the temperature gauge isn’t fully playing along yet. And as we started dreaming of brilliant red-and-orange-speckled hikes and golden prairies spotted with early-fall flowers, we checked in with Minnesota DNR forest health program consultant Val Cervenka to see what was in store—er, forest—for our state this year.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Best Breweries in Minnesota to Visit

Today is National Beer Lovers Day and in celebration, I wanted to put together a list of the best breweries in Minnesota. While I do not drink too much beer, I also wanted to educate myself. And in doing so I discovered that Minnesota is actually the home of many amazing breweries and is known as a place to go for craft beer! So, here is the list I have gathered from doing some homework, and they are in no particular order.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Milwaukee#Prairie Home Companion#Mn Ashli Overlund#Kat
MIX 108

MyPillows Last Mall Store In Minnesota Has Closed

Mike Lindell the CEO of 'MyPillow' grew up in Chaska, Minnesota, and founded the company back in 2004. The manufacturing plant was based in Minnesota and he saw the company grow by leaps and bounds from initially just being available online to being sold at big box retailers and eventually their own stand-alone stores at malls.
CHASKA, MN
fox9.com

25 apple orchards in Minnesota to visit this fall

(FOX 9) - Apple picking is a classic fall activity in Minnesota, with several homegrown varieties available throughout the season. Below are some of the best orchards for your fall frolic!. If you would like your orchard featured email adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com with details. Aamodt's Apple Farm. Location: 6428 Manning Ave., Stillwater.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Minnesota actor joins cast of 'Dancing with the Stars'

Courtesy of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. A critically-acclaimed stage, television and film actor from Minnesota will appear on the upcoming season of "Dancing with the Stars." The hit show will premiere on Disney + on Sept. 19 after 30 seasons on ABC. The Season 31 celebrity cast was announced...
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KEYC

Minnesota ranks #1 for most athletic state nationwide

MINNESOTA (KTTC) – A new nationwide study determined which states are the most athletic in the nation and Minnesota ranked number one!. The study was done by Offers.Bet where it examined the hometowns of 2,600 professional athletes nationwide and analyzed pro athletes per capita. Currently, 85 professional athletes have...
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

A chance to solve our highway problem is slipping away

Interstate 94 between downtown Minneapolis and downtown St. Paul is an urban transportation nightmare from which its neighbors are struggling to wake up. Thankfully, the Biden administration has launched a new grant program to mitigate harms from transportation infrastructure, including highways. The Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program appears tailor-made to help the Twin Cities design a fix to our freeway problem.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WTIP

Minnesota DNR Shares Changes To Upcoming Deer Hunting Season

The fall season is a welcomed time of the year for many. Before Minnesota hunters take to the woods this upcoming deer hunting season, there are a few changes to be aware of. The Minnesota DNR has decreased antlerless lottery permits in the Superior Uplands Arrowhead region of northeast Minnesota as deer populations remain low. In addition, the DNR has updated regulations regarding chronic wasting disease and non-toxic ammunition. Learn about the changes and more in this week’s WTIP Outdoor News Podcast episode.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krforadio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy