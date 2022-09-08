Read full article on original website
Family Will Never Give Up Search For 15-Year-Old Tennessee Girl Abducted In Broad DaylightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChattanooga, TN
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
Upset migrants on a bus from Texas demand the driver stop in TennesseeT. WareTexas State
WDEF
Moon River Festival Returns for Fourth Year
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Moon River Festival is back this weekend for its fourth year in Chattanooga. Founder Drew Holcomb says they have a packed lineup – from Madeline Edwards and Mat Kearney, to Local Natives and Leon Bridges. More than half of the vendors are from the...
WTVC
Moon River Festival canceled due to flooding at Coolidge Park
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (September 11th @ 6:40 p.m.):. Moon River Festival has been canceled for the remainder of Sunday due to flooding at Coolidge Park. A post on the festival's Twitter page reads, "We are disappointed to share this news, however, the safety of our fans, artists and staff is our top priority. We have spoken with the City of Chattanooga officials who fully support this decision."
walkercountyga.gov
Walker 180 for September 2022
A millage rate reduction, our firefighters train their foreign counterparts overseas and the Ag Festival returns… all in this month’s edition of Walker 180!. Sign up for the blood drive here: https://donor.bloodassurance.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/144439. SUBSCRIBE to our YOUTUBE channel to watch the video version of this production.
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Music Census Seeks Industry Partners For Launch
The Chattanooga Tourism Co., in partnership with the City of Chattanooga and ArtsBuild will launch the Chattanooga Music Census this fall. The Chattanooga Music Census, funded through the Lyndhurst Foundation, is a community-led initiative to gain a better understanding of the current needs of Chattanooga’s music community. It will capture key information about the local music economy and help the city and community to make more informed, data-driven decisions to support the music ecosystem.
chattanoogapulse.com
Reflection Riding’s Lower Meadow Is Bursting With Native Wildflowers
The native wildflowers in Reflection Riding’s lower meadows are now in peak bloom. Members and visitors are invited to enjoy the flowers and see ecosystem management in action by touring the meadows during daylight hours. For a more educational experience, attend a guided hike by a Reflection Riding naturalist on Saturday, September 10 and Saturday, September 17 at 10am.
utc.edu
I went to Chattanooga Market with my roommate for the first time.
There were so many trucks, which were selling not only food, but also jewelry, flowers, and so on. I got a waffle with ice cream and a necklace. We stayed there for three hours without knowing it!. After that, we tried going back our dormitory by bus. However, Mocs Express...
chattanoogacw.com
Program changes for NewsChannel 9, FOX Chattanooga and The CW Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — They say the one constant in life is change, well, tv shows are no different. We say good-bye to some great shows like Ellen but we welcome new local shows like The Daily Refresh. Here is a list of all the changes in programing that will be taking place on NewsChannel 9, FOX Chattanooga and the CW Chattanooga.
chattanoogapulse.com
Tennessee Aquarium Offers Half-Price Tickets For College Students, Faculty, And Staff In September
As students flock to campuses for the fall semester, the Tennessee Aquarium offers an opportunity to decompress from the stress of term papers and exams with a relaxing journey from the mountains to the sea. Beginning Sunday, Sept. 11, all college students, faculty and staff will receive a 50 percent...
Tennessee Kayak Angler Makes Shocking Piebald Catfish Catch
An angler recently pulled a blue catfish with strikingly unusual coloration out of the Tennessee River near Chattanooga. Daimon Drymon, a kayak fisherman from Redbank, Tennessee, caught a piebald blue catfish on August 19 near where Suck Creek empties into the Tennessee River. It’s just a few miles downstream from Chattanooga.
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: Red Bank vs. Soddy Daisy
CHATTANOOGA, Tn — Sideline Wrap-up: Red Bank vs. Soddy Daisy. This game is our Friday Night Rivals game of the week.
chattanoogapulse.com
Hellbender Babies Move To Biosecure Containment At Chattanooga Zoo’s Hiwassee Research Center
The Chattanooga Zoo has completed construction of the meticulously planned biosecure containment and successfully rehomed 91 baby Hellbenders to the Hiwassee Research and Education Center. The move brings the babies from their original secure enclosure near our veterinary care team to their new biosecure home, and now all life stages...
chattanoogacw.com
Attention fliers: TSA upgrades to mean longer lines at Chattanooga's airport
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Hurry up and wait. That's the message to air passengers flying out of Chattanooga in the coming weeks. The Chattanooga Airport says that's because screeners with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) are upgrading their equipment. The TSA screening area will be reduced to one lane between...
chattanoogapulse.com
Water System Flushing Begins September 12 In Chattanooga
Tennessee American Water annually conducts water main “flushing” to reduce deposits and sediments in the water distribution system that can build up over time. Flushing will begin the week of September 12 and continue for approximately four weeks in our Chattanooga service area. This annual process ensures our water is of the highest quality for our customers.
Georgia Cyclist Arrested After Riding Into, Pepper-Spraying, and Stun-Gunning Construction Worker in Chickamauga Battlefield
This 69-year-old cyclist certainly handed Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park rangers one of the strangest arrests they’ve ever made. The incident is just now coming to light, but the National Park Service (NPS) reports that on July 12, 2022, NPS law enforcement rangers responded to a report of a bizarre physical altercation in the park. According to their report, local cyclist Charles Givens, 69, of Ringgold, GA, biked head-first into a completely unnecessary conflict.
WTVC
Truck crashes into house in Chattanooga Thursday, CFD says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A truck knocked down a powerline and crashed into a home in Chattanooga Thursday, the Chattanooga Fire Department says. CFD says it happened in the 1900 block of Ivy Street:. There were minor injuries, CFD says. No other details were provided.
WDEF
Carjacking Reported in Chattanooga Friday Morning
Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – A 31 year old woman was reportedly carjacked in Chattanooga Friday morning. Police responded shortly after 5:30am to the 1700 block of South Kelley Street where they found the woman whose vehicle had been taken by force. The woman did not have life threatening injuries....
WTVCFOX
THP: Pedestrian fatally struck by car in Marion County Saturday night
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — A man was fatally struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Marion County. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, it happened at 9:05 p.m. on Interstate 24 in Jasper, Tennessee. Officials say a 2015 Audi Q5 was traveling eastbound on I-24 in the right lane.
weisradio.com
Fort Payne Woman Arrested in Northwest Georgia
Fort Payne (Alabama) resident Dana Michelle Tidwell, 50, was arrested in northwest Georgia in connection with her signing her daughter’s name instead of her own while getting a ticket in Floyd County. Reports said that authorities later found out Tidwell had lied about her identity in an effort to...
WTVCFOX
Man shot in Rossville Thursday night
ROSSVILLE, Ga. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot at a home in Rossville Thursday night. Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk says the incident happened between 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on the 100 block of Nawaka Avenue. A release from Sheriff Sisk says officers arrive...
chattanoogapulse.com
Parkridge Health System Opens New Center For Digestive & Respiratory Health
Parkridge Health System proudly announces the opening of its new Center for Digestive & Respiratory Health located on the 1st floor of Parkridge Medical Center at 2333 McCallie Avenue, Chattanooga. The $2 million investment provides physicians with access to the latest equipment to diagnose and treat colon, esophageal and lung-related...
