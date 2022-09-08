ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WDEF

Moon River Festival Returns for Fourth Year

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Moon River Festival is back this weekend for its fourth year in Chattanooga. Founder Drew Holcomb says they have a packed lineup – from Madeline Edwards and Mat Kearney, to Local Natives and Leon Bridges. More than half of the vendors are from the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Moon River Festival canceled due to flooding at Coolidge Park

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (September 11th @ 6:40 p.m.):. Moon River Festival has been canceled for the remainder of Sunday due to flooding at Coolidge Park. A post on the festival's Twitter page reads, "We are disappointed to share this news, however, the safety of our fans, artists and staff is our top priority. We have spoken with the City of Chattanooga officials who fully support this decision."
CHATTANOOGA, TN
walkercountyga.gov

Walker 180 for September 2022

A millage rate reduction, our firefighters train their foreign counterparts overseas and the Ag Festival returns… all in this month’s edition of Walker 180!. Sign up for the blood drive here: https://donor.bloodassurance.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/144439. SUBSCRIBE to our YOUTUBE channel to watch the video version of this production.
WALKER COUNTY, GA
chattanoogapulse.com

Chattanooga Music Census Seeks Industry Partners For Launch

The Chattanooga Tourism Co., in partnership with the City of Chattanooga and ArtsBuild will launch the Chattanooga Music Census this fall. The Chattanooga Music Census, funded through the Lyndhurst Foundation, is a community-led initiative to gain a better understanding of the current needs of Chattanooga’s music community. It will capture key information about the local music economy and help the city and community to make more informed, data-driven decisions to support the music ecosystem.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Reflection Riding’s Lower Meadow Is Bursting With Native Wildflowers

The native wildflowers in Reflection Riding’s lower meadows are now in peak bloom. Members and visitors are invited to enjoy the flowers and see ecosystem management in action by touring the meadows during daylight hours. For a more educational experience, attend a guided hike by a Reflection Riding naturalist on Saturday, September 10 and Saturday, September 17 at 10am.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogacw.com

Program changes for NewsChannel 9, FOX Chattanooga and The CW Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — They say the one constant in life is change, well, tv shows are no different. We say good-bye to some great shows like Ellen but we welcome new local shows like The Daily Refresh. Here is a list of all the changes in programing that will be taking place on NewsChannel 9, FOX Chattanooga and the CW Chattanooga.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Field & Stream

Tennessee Kayak Angler Makes Shocking Piebald Catfish Catch

An angler recently pulled a blue catfish with strikingly unusual coloration out of the Tennessee River near Chattanooga. Daimon Drymon, a kayak fisherman from Redbank, Tennessee, caught a piebald blue catfish on August 19 near where Suck Creek empties into the Tennessee River. It’s just a few miles downstream from Chattanooga.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogacw.com

Attention fliers: TSA upgrades to mean longer lines at Chattanooga's airport

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Hurry up and wait. That's the message to air passengers flying out of Chattanooga in the coming weeks. The Chattanooga Airport says that's because screeners with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) are upgrading their equipment. The TSA screening area will be reduced to one lane between...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Water System Flushing Begins September 12 In Chattanooga

Tennessee American Water annually conducts water main “flushing” to reduce deposits and sediments in the water distribution system that can build up over time. Flushing will begin the week of September 12 and continue for approximately four weeks in our Chattanooga service area. This annual process ensures our water is of the highest quality for our customers.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Outsider.com

Georgia Cyclist Arrested After Riding Into, Pepper-Spraying, and Stun-Gunning Construction Worker in Chickamauga Battlefield

This 69-year-old cyclist certainly handed Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park rangers one of the strangest arrests they’ve ever made. The incident is just now coming to light, but the National Park Service (NPS) reports that on July 12, 2022, NPS law enforcement rangers responded to a report of a bizarre physical altercation in the park. According to their report, local cyclist Charles Givens, 69, of Ringgold, GA, biked head-first into a completely unnecessary conflict.
CHICKAMAUGA, GA
WTVC

Truck crashes into house in Chattanooga Thursday, CFD says

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A truck knocked down a powerline and crashed into a home in Chattanooga Thursday, the Chattanooga Fire Department says. CFD says it happened in the 1900 block of Ivy Street:. There were minor injuries, CFD says. No other details were provided.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Carjacking Reported in Chattanooga Friday Morning

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – A 31 year old woman was reportedly carjacked in Chattanooga Friday morning. Police responded shortly after 5:30am to the 1700 block of South Kelley Street where they found the woman whose vehicle had been taken by force. The woman did not have life threatening injuries....
CHATTANOOGA, TN
weisradio.com

Fort Payne Woman Arrested in Northwest Georgia

Fort Payne (Alabama) resident Dana Michelle Tidwell, 50, was arrested in northwest Georgia in connection with her signing her daughter’s name instead of her own while getting a ticket in Floyd County. Reports said that authorities later found out Tidwell had lied about her identity in an effort to...
FORT PAYNE, AL
WTVCFOX

Man shot in Rossville Thursday night

ROSSVILLE, Ga. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot at a home in Rossville Thursday night. Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk says the incident happened between 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on the 100 block of Nawaka Avenue. A release from Sheriff Sisk says officers arrive...
ROSSVILLE, GA
chattanoogapulse.com

Parkridge Health System Opens New Center For Digestive & Respiratory Health

Parkridge Health System proudly announces the opening of its new Center for Digestive & Respiratory Health located on the 1st floor of Parkridge Medical Center at 2333 McCallie Avenue, Chattanooga. The $2 million investment provides physicians with access to the latest equipment to diagnose and treat colon, esophageal and lung-related...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

