Target’s Plan to Win Holiday Wallets? Toys
Target is trying to make a name as the top toy destination for holiday shoppers and beyond. A new multi-year agreement with FAO Schwarz (FAO) expands the ties it's recently built with the nostalgic toy brand that's brought exclusive products to Target. Consumers will be able to purchase FAO toys at Target and FAO Schwarz stores as well as Target's website beginning in mid-October. With FAO and Disney deals under its belt, Target is going head to head with not just Walmart, Kohl's and Amazon but Macy's and its Toys "R" Us partnership, too.
Plus-size Retailer Dia & Co. Integrates 11honore.com
After acquiring omnichannel, plus-size retailer 11 Honoré last June, Dia & Co. is launching a new website this week that fully integrates 11honore.com. The company said the integration makes "Dia the largest consolidated destination for the plus consumer that now includes luxury."
FOXBusiness
Americans counter consumer product 'shrinkflation' with new spending habits, survey says
As inflation continues to rise, more consumers have begun to notice that the product size of their purchases is shrinking. This phenomenon, dubbed "shrinkflation" is worrying Americans and even driving them to change their purchasing habits. A new survey from Morning Consult showed that 54% of Americans have seen, read
FOXBusiness
Visa, Mastercard, AmEx to categorize gun store sales separately
Payment processor Visa announced Saturday its plans to separately categorize gun shop sales, joining Mastercard and American Express, which have already said they would categorize purchases at firearm stores. Visa said it would apply the International Organization for Standardization's new merchant code to gun shop sales.
