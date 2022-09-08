Target is trying to make a name as the top toy destination for holiday shoppers and beyond. A new multi-year agreement with FAO Schwarz (FAO) expands the ties it’s recently built with the nostalgic toy brand that’s brought exclusive products to Target. Consumers will be able to purchase FAO toys at Target and FAO Schwarz stores as well as Target’s website beginning in mid-October. With FAO and Disney deals under its belt, Target is going head to head with not just Walmart, Kohl’s and Amazon but Macy’s and its Toys “R” Us partnership, too. Toys are big business for retail, especially when...

