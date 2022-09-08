UC, Fanatics Announce Officially Licensed Football Player Jerseys
Fans can now soundly buy their favorite player's jersey.
CINCINNATI — The time of licensed UC player jerseys just arrived .
The school announced that fans can now buy legitimate jerseys of their favorite football players, who will be compensated for the sales via NIL rights.
"Support your favorite Cincinnati Bearcats player with this Under Armour Pick-A-Player NIL Replica Football Jersey," the description states. "The jersey will be customized with the name and number you pick from the Name, Image, and Likeness roster. The featured HeatGear technology will keep you cool and dry in a replica of what the Cincinnati Bearcats wear on Saturdays."
As of this posting, fans can create a custom jersey with any player on it through Fanatics. On top of that, they can also buy a set Ben Bryant or Josh Whyle jersey.
“We are thrilled to work with Fanatics to give this opportunity to our fans and our student-athletes,” said John Cunningham, Director of Athletics at Cincinnati, in a press release. “This partnership makes perfect sense for our brand and our fanbase. We look forward to seeing Nippert Stadium filled with jerseys featuring our current players. We continue to embrace NIL and will look to further develop initiatives that will benefit our student-athletes and fans.”
