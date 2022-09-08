UC, Fanatics Announce Officially Licensed Football Player Jerseys

Fans can now soundly buy their favorite player's jersey.

View the original article to see embedded media.

CINCINNATI — The time of licensed UC player jerseys just arrived .

The school announced that fans can now buy legitimate jerseys of their favorite football players, who will be compensated for the sales via NIL rights.

"Support your favorite Cincinnati Bearcats player with this Under Armour Pick-A-Player NIL Replica Football Jersey," the description states. "The jersey will be customized with the name and number you pick from the Name, Image, and Likeness roster. The featured HeatGear technology will keep you cool and dry in a replica of what the Cincinnati Bearcats wear on Saturdays."

As of this posting, fans can create a custom jersey with any player on it through Fanatics. On top of that, they can also buy a set Ben Bryant or Josh Whyle jersey.

“We are thrilled to work with Fanatics to give this opportunity to our fans and our student-athletes,” said John Cunningham, Director of Athletics at Cincinnati, in a press release. “This partnership makes perfect sense for our brand and our fanbase. We look forward to seeing Nippert Stadium filled with jerseys featuring our current players. We continue to embrace NIL and will look to further develop initiatives that will benefit our student-athletes and fans.”

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You May Also Like:

Report: UC/NC State Football Series Canceled

Luke Fickell Discusses Ryan Montgomery Injury, Loose Helmets, Areas to Improve

Recruiting Roundup: UC Offers Four-Star 2024 Edge; 2025 D-Lineman Sets Up Visit

UC Football Falls Six Spots in Latest Recruiting Rankings

Watch: Luke Fickell Explains Cause of Loose Helmets Against Arkansas

ESPN Projects UC to Make 12-Team Playoff in 2024

Bearcats Linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. Named to AAC Week One Honor Roll

Final Huddle: Arkansas Handles UC 31-24 in Season Opener

Stars of the Game: UC/Arkansas

Watch: UC Punter Mason Fletcher Reunites With Mom After Two Years Apart

Report: UC Loses Starting Center Jake Renfro to Significant Knee Injury

Game Preview: No. 22 UC Opens 2022 Season Against No. 19 Arkansas

2022 UC Football Best Bets

Season Predictions: Thoughts on Every 2022 UC Football Game

PFF Names UC Linebacking Unit Second-Best in College Football

Ted Nguyen: Desmond Ridder 'Looks Mentally Ready' to be NFL Starter

Look: UC Adding Field Suites to Nippert Stadium

Luke Fickell Updates QB Situation, Names Captains for 2022 Season

UC Rookie Coby Bryant Named a Starter for Seattle Seahawks

Four-Star Guard Jizzle James Puts UC in Top-Three Schools

ESPN Names UC Among 20 Teams That Can Make College Football Playoff

UC Men's Basketball Releases 2022-23 Non-Conference Schedule

Bearcats Q&A: UC Guard Chase Kirkwood

Four-Star 2024 Defensive Lineman Kavion Henderson Places UC in Top-Five Schools

College Coaching Agent: 'I'd Go Fickell' For Best College HC Other Than Nick Saban

UC Football Just Outside Top 20 in Latest Recruiting Rankings

Top Bearcats 2023 Target Isaiah Collier Named Top Prospect by 247Sports

Watch: UC AD John Cunningham Gives Tour of New Football Locker Rooms, Discusses Project In-Depth

How Much Slack Does Ben Bryant Have?

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk