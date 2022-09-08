ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL legend Larry Fitzgerald announces ‘surreal’ major career change

By Anthony Wood
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UFqaP_0hn5GFqy00

NFL legend Larry Fitzgerald is taking another step into the broadcasting business.

Fitzgerald, 39, is heading to ESPN as a member of their Monday Night Countdown team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zFDLK_0hn5GFqy00
Larry Fitzgerald set multiple records throughout his seventeen year NFL career Credit: AP:Associated Press
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Bc2U_0hn5GFqy00
Larry Fitzgerald hasn't made an NFL appearance since 2020 Credit: The Mega Agency

The seventeen year NFL veteran made the announcement via his Twitter page on Thursday, stating: "Monday Night Football is a huge reason so many people fall in love with the game…

"It’s surreal to be a part of that tradition. See you in Week 1."

ESPN also confirmed that Fitzgerald will also feature in "select editions" of Postseason NFL Countdown and their Super Bowl coverage.

Fitzgerald said in a statement via ESPN: "I’m elated to have the opportunity to work on the pre-game show with such a highly regarded team and network.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eeMWT_0hn5GFqy00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pZJzE_0hn5GFqy00

"I hope to bring a unique perspective on the game that fans will enjoy."

The likely future NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver is the shows second new addition this year alongside former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III.

Griffin will be filling the void left by Hall of Fame wide receiver, Randy Moss, as one of the shows three primary analysts.

Monday Night Countdown already boasts an impressive cast including Booger McFarland, Steve Young, Suzy Kolber, Adam Schefter, Michelle Beisner-Buck, and Alex Smith.

According to The New York Post, Fitzgerald will take part in between five to seven shows this season.

His first appearance will be prior to this year's inaugural Monday Night Football game between the Denver Broncos and the Seattle Seahawks.

However, this won't be Fitzgerald's first foray into the broadcasting business.

The eleven-time Pro Bowler is also a member of SiriusXM's Lets Go! podcast alongside Jim Gray and fellow NFL legend Tom Brady.

While not officially retired, Fitzgerald all but admitted he's not returning to the game as a player when speaking to ESPN in February.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Stephen A. Smith Moment

On ESPN's First Take today, Stephen A. Smith made another embarrassing mistake regarding the NFL. He suggested the Los Angeles Chargers would score the most point this week. "I'm gonna go with the Chargers (to score the most points in the division)... Justin Herbert, (Mike) Williams, Keenan Allen!" Stephen A. said.
NFL
The Spun

John Harbaugh Announces Crushing Postgame Injury News

The Ravens got a win on Sunday, but it came at a big cost. Sunday afternoon, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced that the team suffered a potentially season-ending injury during the Week 1 victory. Baltimore offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James will likely miss the rest of the year with a...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Fitzgerald
Person
Tom Hall
Person
Suzy Kolber
Person
Randy Moss
Person
Adam Schefter
Larry Brown Sports

Brian Windhorst gets called out by 1 notable NBA player

Despite Brian Windhorst being the iconic meme lord of the summer, not everyone is a fan of his. The ESPN personality Windhorst went viral this week for his reaction to Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley of the Los Angeles Lakers being listed on an “NBA Today” segment as one of the NBA’s notable backcourts. An exasperated Windhorst questioned the seriousness of the selection and expressed doubt that the Westbrook-Beverley backcourt could “work in any circumstance in 2022 NBA.”
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Quarterback#Nfl Hall Of Fame#American Football#Espn#The New York Post#The Seattle Seahawks
Larry Brown Sports

Son of ex-NBA champion commits to play at TCU

TCU has officially landed a second-generation basketball star. Four-star recruit Jace Posey announced on an episode of his father James Posey’s podcast for Basketball News on Friday that he will be committing to the Horned Frogs for college. Jace, a 6-foot-4 wing, already attends high school in Texas at...
FORT WORTH, TX
ClutchPoints

Tyreek Hill’s girlfriend Keeta Vaccaro

Tyreek Hill has had a lot of ups and downs throughout his football career. While he has made his mark in the NFL, Tyreek has faced a lot of controversies off the field, including pleading guilty to domestic violence and being accused of child abuse. A four-time All-Pro and 2019 Super Bowl champion, Hill is one of the highest-paid wide receivers in NFL history. For this piece, let’s learn more about Tyreek Hill’s girlfriend, Keeta Vaccaro.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
BlueDevilCountry

Bluebloods chasing son of five-time NBA champ

Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) junior combo guard Dylan Harper revealed his Duke basketball offer on Aug. 1 and expressed sincere appreciation for it. Around the same time, the 6-foot-5, 180-pound five-star noted his strong relationship with the coaches in Durham and told On3's Jamie Shaw that he plans to ...
DURHAM, NC
SB Nation

The Rams are in deep, deep trouble already

The Rams sucked out loud on Thursday night. Sure, you can hand wave away their 31-10 loss against the Bills by pointing out that Buffalo is a Super Bowl favorite, the opener is one of the biggest tests of the season for Los Angeles, and say that it’s still early — all of these things are true. What you can’t do though is pretend that the Rams did anything convincing that showed they can still hang with the NFL’s elite. This is a team with deep systemic problems, and they have to be fixed, fast.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Warriors officially add Klay Thompson’s older brother to coaching staff

No wonder Klay Thompson is on “cloud nine.” The Golden State Warriors star celebrated winning a fourth championship with not just an epic, fun-filled summer, but the first healthy offseason of training he’s had since 2018. No doubt improving Thompson’s mood even further as the 2022-23 season fast approaches? His older brother, Mychel, has been […] The post Warriors officially add Klay Thompson’s older brother to coaching staff appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
730K+
Followers
41K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy