ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Former Man City forward Nolito joins Spanish second division side Ibiza FC to link up with Arsenal loanee Miguel Azeez

By Jack Figg
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RUIZT_0hn5FuZC00

FORMER Manchester City forward Nolito has signed for Spanish second division side Ibiza FC.

The Spaniard arrives on a free transfer after his deal with Celta Vigo expired in the summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T9uIa_0hn5FuZC00
Nolito has signed for Spanish second division side Ibiza FC

Nolito, 35, has now agreed a two-year contract with Ibiza and will officially become their player once undergoing medical exams.

The club tweeted: "Nolito is a new #Ibiza player. Welcome to the island!"

He is set to join Arsenal loanee Miguel Azeez, who is in Spain for the season.

Nolito comes with a wealth of experience and 16 international Spain caps to his name with six goals.

He spent a year with Barcelona's first team after joining from the B-side in 2010.

After spells with Benfica, Grenada and Celta, Nolito signed for City in 2016.

He was bought by Pep Guardiola to provide competition to the likes of Sergio Aguero.

But the versatile attacker, who plays centrally or on the wing, found himself unsettled in England.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

He played just 30 times, scoring six times, before leaving after only a year in the Premier League.

Nolito returned home to Sevilla but battled injuries and again re-signed for Celta.

Although after two more years with the club, he was released and drops down the Spain's second tier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=209Z0f_0hn5FuZC00
Nolito spent only one season with Man City Credit: PA:Empics Sport

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

‘Gives best Mickey Mouse impression’ – Fans all saying the same thing after Lacazette’s unfortunate post-match interview

ALEXANDRE LACAZETTE has been mocked and compared to Mickey Mouse after a rather interesting post-match interview. The former Arsenal striker, 31, was speaking after his Lyon side lost 2-1 to Monaco. But there was something different about the Frenchman - and fans took notice immediately. Unfortunately for Lacazette his voice...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Nolito
The US Sun

Newcastle ‘keeping tabs on Brazilian wonderkid Andrey Santos but face £30m fight with PSG for midfielder

NEWCASTLE are keeping tabs on Brazilian wonderkid Andrey Santos, according to reports. But mega-rich Toon face competition from big hitters Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona for the £30million-rated midfielder. According to iNews, the Magpies are very interested in landing the exciting 18-year-old midfielder. And they feel their strong links in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Barcelona#Man City#Spanish#Ibiza Fc#Spaniard#Sevilla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
730K+
Followers
41K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy