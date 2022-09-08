ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Back Over $19K as ECB Goes for Record Interest-Rate Hike

By Lyllah Ledesma, Will Canny, Omkar Godbole
CoinDesk
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market

Investors have been watching the Federal Reserve closely to see how the agency will proceed. Powell has the opportunity to provide the market with more clarity. Powell will also provide his view of the current state of the economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americas#Ecb#Hedge Fund#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#First Mover Americas#Price Point#The European Central Bank#Ticketmaster#Dapper Labs
dailyhodl.com

Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline

The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

While stocks are running softer lately, after a bear market rally that started back in June, not every expert is convinced that investors are trapped on a downward slope. Investment strategist Jim Paulsen, of Leuthold Group, believes that better times are ahead of us – and in the near-term. Paulsen bases his upbeat outlook on recent improvements in the trend of inflation and forward earnings estimates.
STOCKS
TaxBuzz

JP Morgan CEO Warns of "Something Worse" Than Recession

The CEO of JP Morgan Chase has warned Americans that "something worse" than a recession may be coming. Jamie Dimon, who took over as head of the banking giant in 2005, reportedly warned wealthy clients to be on the lookout for financial problems far worse than a standard recession might bring in newly released reports.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Motley Fool

Can Bitcoin Reach $1 Million?

Bitcoin was once worth less than a penny per coin, but its value is now measured in tens of thousands of dollars. Many insiders expect the rocky ride to continue upward in the long run, eventually reaching the million-dollar mark around the year 2030. This projection makes sense, though many...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bears Go Nuclear With $8B Bet The Market Will Decline — 3x What They Thought in 2008

The S&P 500 closed up 0.66% on Thursday after opening lower in reaction to U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Cato Institute Monetary Conference. Whether or not the recent bounce is the start of another bull cycle or the bounce before another leg down won’t be known for some time. However, on Wednesday SentimenTrader, took to Twitter to post sentiments:
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Moves 3,257 BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $67,145,642 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1hM4WDTzJLkC3z5HAs7UK7KDyxANdASDF. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Ether Lags Bitcoin As Ethereum Merge Nears. Here is Why?

With the U.S. dollar restrained and Ethereum's supposedly-bullish upgrade, the Merge, almost here, stars seem aligned in favor of ether (ETH). And yet, the native token of Ethereum's blockchain has been underperforming bitcoin (BTC) since Friday. While bitcoin has rallied 15% to $22,300 since Friday, ether has lagged, gaining just...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Bank of America Says the Ethereum Blockchain’s Upgrade May Lead to Greater Institutional Adoption of Ether

While Ethereum’s switch to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism from proof-of-work (PoW), a transition known as the Merge, does not address concerns over the blockchain’s scalability or high transaction fees, it has implications that reach beyond simply acting as a precursor for the next stage in the process, the Surge, Bank of America (BAC) said in a research report Friday.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy