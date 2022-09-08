Read full article on original website
Related
Mum says teacher threatened to cut bows off daughter's socks on first day at school
A mum has spoken of her disgust after her daughter's teacher threatened to cut the bows off her socks on her first day at school. The anonymous mother explained that her daughter, 11, wore the black socks with silk bows to Dixons Brooklands Academy, where she received the warning on Monday (September 5).
CNBC
I talked to 70 parents of highly successful adults—here are 5 phrases they always said to their kids
The things that parents say to their kids can either encourage and give them confidence, or lower their self-esteem and hold them back in life. So how do we avoid doing the latter? As I researched and wrote my book, "Raising an Entrepreneur," I talked to 70 parents who raised highly successful adults about how they helped their kids achieve their dreams.
Slate
Hey, Parents of K–5 Kids: Hands Off the Homework!
The beginning of a new school year can be stressful for kids and parents alike. But one thing parents of elementary-school kids shouldn’t have to stress over is supervising homework daily, because we now have evidence that such supervision actually may not have a positive impact on children’s academic achievement.
19-Year-Old Refuses to Look After Brother While Parents Are Away
Are siblings responsible for looking after the other kids in their family?. Access to childcare has become more and more of a pressing issue. This has especially been the case since the pandemic took place, resulting in many parents finding themselves in tight situations.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Teen finds out mom passed away from cancer when teacher plays message on speakerphone in classroom
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Unlike most people I’ve talked to, I loved high school. High school was one of the most fun, enjoyable times of my life and if I had the chance to go back in time and do anything over again, I would start on my first day of my freshman year and just study more.
Upworthy
55-year-old becomes principal of elementary school where he once worked as a janitor: 'I am blessed'
A 55-year-old Californian is being hailed an inspiration by his local community for the incredible trajectory his career has taken. Mike Huss, a former school janitor-turned-teacher, says it was a very humbling experience when he was informed he was the perfect candidate for the position of principal at Ione Elementary School in Ione, a small city about 41 miles southeast of Sacramento. "I am blessed. I truly am and I don't do anything special. I just show up and work hard. I show up and try my best," he told Good Morning America. Although he has only been principal for about two weeks, Huss has received an outpouring of support from his school staff and young students, as well as the Amador County Unified School District, which appointed him to the role.
My Kids Are Demanding Inheritance From Their Dead Grandma—What Should I Do?
"As soon as my middle son found out my mom had passed, he called the attorney and asked for a copy of the will."
Four single mothers move into one home to raise their children together
They say it takes a village, and four single mums have revealed how they moved into a house together in Maryland, US, to raise their children. It all started when both Holly Harper and Herrin Hopper got divorced. The pair were already close friends and had lived in individual apartments prior to the move.
RELATED PEOPLE
momcollective.com
Parenting Young Adults: It’s Still Important to Check In
Parenting young adults means I’m often wistful for the times when I knew how my son and daughter were doing on a daily basis. Even when they leave home, I don’t think parents ever lose that need to know that our kids are safe. It is still important to check in.
Most Of The Pandemic’s ‘Boomerang Kids’ Are Still Living At Home
The term “boomerang kid” is nothing new. Many college students move home after graduating college to look for a job, save some money, and figure out the next step of their post-grad life. But the pandemic caused a huge spike in young adults returning home to the nest....
Dretona Maddox Is Saving Lives Of Pregnant And Parenting Teens Through Her Nonprofit ‘Purposely Chosen’
Through Purposely Chosen, Dretona Maddox provides lodging, mental health programs, parenting classes, individual counseling groups, therapy, tutoring, and on-site child care for girls that go to work or school.
Comments / 0