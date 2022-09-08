ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bergen, NJ

NJ.com

Another N.J. dispensary gets state nod to sell legal weed

EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring major players in the industry. Tickets are limited. The medical dispensary in Fort Lee owned by Ascend Wellness has been given state approval to begin adult weed sales.
FORT LEE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Jersey City Council okay’s changes for potential Paulus Hook project

In a packed meeting on Sept. 8, the Jersey City Council adopted a number of items amidst more calls for embattled Councilwoman Amy DeGise to resign after her hit-and-run. Amongst the items adopted included changes to a redevelopment plan for a potential Paulus Hook project, adopting the Exchange Place Alliance’s budget that includes millions for their plaza renovation, and banning certain types of vehicles from the roads and pedestrian plazas.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Speakers Hammer DeGise as Council Approves Dirt Bike Crackdown

It was another night of drama Thursday night at City Hall as 24 members of the public rose to demand the resignation of Councilwoman-at-large Amy DeGise for her role in a July 19 hit-and-run at Forest Street and Martin Luther King Drive in which a male cyclist collided with her car after he went through the intersection against the light. The councilwoman reportedly waited six hours before reporting the incident to Jersey City police.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

North Bergen grants 30-year tax exemption to redeveloper of parkfront land

North Bergen has approved a long-term tax exemption for a redeveloper of a prime piece of real estate opposite of Braddock Park on Bergenline Avenue. Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the North Bergen Board of Commissioners have adopted an ordinance that approves and authorizes a financial agreement between the township and 8619 Holding Company, LLC for a term of 30 years at its September 7 meeting after it was introduced in August.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
Nicholas Sacco
fox5ny.com

New 9/11 memorial in North Bergen

NEW JERSEY - Sunday marks 21 years since the worst terror attack on U-S soil. Several ceremonies will take place across the U.S. including in New York City to honor the nearly three thousand lives lost on 9-11. 750 New Jersey residents lost their lives during the terrorist attacks - of those, 155 of the victims were Hudson County residents.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Port Authority Officer Who Pitched In MLB, Wrong Way Driver Both Killed In NJ Turnpike Crash

An off-duty Port Authority officer and the wrong-way driver who struck him were both killed in a 9/11 crash on the New Jersey Turnpike in Hudson County, authorities said. Anthony Varvaro, a 37-year-old married father of four, and former major league pitcher — was struck by Henry A. Plazas, 30, of Bridgewater, who was heading west on the Hudson Bay Extension in the eastbound lanes around 4:25 a.m. in Jersey City, New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
headynj.com

Dispensary Cannabis Problems of NJ Operators Underreported

According to Bloomberg.com, moldy dispensary cannabis and other problems in seven of the 12 companies operating 27 dispensaries have been underreported in New Jersey. While several cannabis companies have been approved for the New Jersey medical and adult-use cannabis markets, none of them are open yet. Documents obtained by Bloomberg...
ELIZABETH, NJ
NJ.com

Two men robbed by gun-toting trio in Hoboken: police

Two men were robbed by three assailants who brandished a handgun on Observer Highway in Hoboken early Sunday morning, authorities said. The victims, described in their early 20s, were near Washington Street at 4:40 a.m. when three men approached and displayed a handgun, Hoboken Lt. Jonathan Mecka said. The assailants...
HOBOKEN, NJ
