North Jersey Cannabis Dispensary Gains State Approval For Legal Weed Sales: Report
Another location of a North Jersey cannabis dispensary has gained state approval to begin selling marijuana to adults. In a 3-2 vote on last week, the state's Cannabis Regulatory Commission voted for the sales expansion of Ascend Wellness in Fort Lee, NJ Advance Media reports. In August, the company began...
hudsoncountyview.com
North Bergen and county officials unveil new 9/11 memorial across from Braddock Park
A memorial dedicated to the victims of 9/11 was unveiled in North Bergen across from James J. Braddock Park, at the corner of 79th Street and Boulevard East, during a ceremony flanked by local and county officials. “This is something Hudson County had planned for a while. One year or...
Another N.J. dispensary gets state nod to sell legal weed
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring major players in the industry. Tickets are limited. The medical dispensary in Fort Lee owned by Ascend Wellness has been given state approval to begin adult weed sales.
Jersey City Council okay’s changes for potential Paulus Hook project
In a packed meeting on Sept. 8, the Jersey City Council adopted a number of items amidst more calls for embattled Councilwoman Amy DeGise to resign after her hit-and-run. Amongst the items adopted included changes to a redevelopment plan for a potential Paulus Hook project, adopting the Exchange Place Alliance’s budget that includes millions for their plaza renovation, and banning certain types of vehicles from the roads and pedestrian plazas.
State issues work-stop order against developer of Newark high school
State labor officials on Thursday ordered a halt to work on converting a former hospital in Newark into a technical high school that would be leased by the district, alleging the private developer, his general contractor and a subcontractor had been underpaying workers. In issuing a stop-work order on the...
jcitytimes.com
Speakers Hammer DeGise as Council Approves Dirt Bike Crackdown
It was another night of drama Thursday night at City Hall as 24 members of the public rose to demand the resignation of Councilwoman-at-large Amy DeGise for her role in a July 19 hit-and-run at Forest Street and Martin Luther King Drive in which a male cyclist collided with her car after he went through the intersection against the light. The councilwoman reportedly waited six hours before reporting the incident to Jersey City police.
North Bergen grants 30-year tax exemption to redeveloper of parkfront land
North Bergen has approved a long-term tax exemption for a redeveloper of a prime piece of real estate opposite of Braddock Park on Bergenline Avenue. Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the North Bergen Board of Commissioners have adopted an ordinance that approves and authorizes a financial agreement between the township and 8619 Holding Company, LLC for a term of 30 years at its September 7 meeting after it was introduced in August.
Bayonne ordinance outlines procedure for extra-duty police assignments
Bayonne has approved a measure establishing a procedure for the assignment of extra-duty police services. The City Council has adopted an ordinance to authorize amendments to existing city ordinances regarding the police department and extra-duty services at its August meeting after it was introduced in July. According to the ordinance,...
fox5ny.com
New 9/11 memorial in North Bergen
NEW JERSEY - Sunday marks 21 years since the worst terror attack on U-S soil. Several ceremonies will take place across the U.S. including in New York City to honor the nearly three thousand lives lost on 9-11. 750 New Jersey residents lost their lives during the terrorist attacks - of those, 155 of the victims were Hudson County residents.
Jersey City man jumps in bay, but can’t elude Bayonne police
A Jersey City man who jumped into the Newark Bay in an attempt to elude Bayonne police has been charged with multiple offenses after police found the car he was using had been reported stolen. Victor M. Casado-Antuna, 23, was taken into custody at 12:44 a.m. Saturday from the area...
hudsoncountyview.com
CarePoint sues RWJBarnabas, alleges Jersey City Medical Center colluding with HRH
CarePoint Health is suing RWJBarnabas Health, alleging that the Jersey City Medical Center has been colluding with Hudson Regional Hospital and others to put them out of business. “This case involves a years-long systematic effort by RWJ, in conspiracy with others, to destroy competition and to monopolize the provision of...
Bayonne council allows waiver of municipal filmmaking fees for students
Bayonne has passed a measure allowing the waiver of filming fees for students. The City Council voted unanimously to adopt an ordinance authorizing the changes at its August meeting after it was introduced in July. The ordinance amends the general ordinances of the city relating to the licensing, registration, and business regulations for filming.
When will Jersey City post crime stats online, and why did they disappear from website? Officials won’t say.
The Jersey City Police Department website was rudimentary, but it had all the information people needed to know: the leaders of the department and the locations of the precincts, as well as the history of the department and the names of officers who died in the line of duty. And...
hudsontv.com
Jersey City BOE Getting Over $89M, , Harrison Receiving $330K, From NJDOE Thanks To American Rescue Plan
The United States Department of Education, in response to a complaint filed by the Education Law Center, has announced that New Jersey has distributed Fiscal Year ’22 state aid to high need school districts across the country to comply with ESSER Maintenance of Equity (MOEq). The ruling means that...
Teacher contract talks stall in one of N.J.’s largest school districts amid Twitter spat with mayor
Union members in one of the state’s largest school districts returned to work this week under an expired contract as their negotiations stalled and the city’s mayor warned that any teachers who go on strike “will never receive a promotion.”. Elizabeth Mayor Mayor Christian Bollwage tweeted late...
Secaucus approves bonds for senior center, swim center improvements
Secaucus has approved a multi-million dollar bond ordinance for various improvements across town, which will include more funds for the new senior center. The $6,535,000 ordinance was adopted at a Town Council meeting in late August, after it was introduced in July. The ordinance includes funds for the completion of...
2 out of 3 N.J. cops convicted of robbing residents sent to federal prison
One of the former officers had dreams of being a police chief. Another was living his dream of being a cop, something he always wanted after moving to New Jersey from the Dominican Republic. The third didn’t think twice about his illegal conduct because he said it was all around him.
Port Authority Officer Who Pitched In MLB, Wrong Way Driver Both Killed In NJ Turnpike Crash
An off-duty Port Authority officer and the wrong-way driver who struck him were both killed in a 9/11 crash on the New Jersey Turnpike in Hudson County, authorities said. Anthony Varvaro, a 37-year-old married father of four, and former major league pitcher — was struck by Henry A. Plazas, 30, of Bridgewater, who was heading west on the Hudson Bay Extension in the eastbound lanes around 4:25 a.m. in Jersey City, New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.
headynj.com
Dispensary Cannabis Problems of NJ Operators Underreported
According to Bloomberg.com, moldy dispensary cannabis and other problems in seven of the 12 companies operating 27 dispensaries have been underreported in New Jersey. While several cannabis companies have been approved for the New Jersey medical and adult-use cannabis markets, none of them are open yet. Documents obtained by Bloomberg...
Two men robbed by gun-toting trio in Hoboken: police
Two men were robbed by three assailants who brandished a handgun on Observer Highway in Hoboken early Sunday morning, authorities said. The victims, described in their early 20s, were near Washington Street at 4:40 a.m. when three men approached and displayed a handgun, Hoboken Lt. Jonathan Mecka said. The assailants...
