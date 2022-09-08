Read full article on original website
CJ Ross
3d ago
instead of heavy set say what it is FAT. stop tippy going around it fat is fat they weren't polite when stealing so why give criminals courtesy?
850wftl.com
Gunman shoots two people Saturday morning in Vero Beach
(VERO BEACH, Florida)– Two people were shot and wounded early Saturday morning, and the alleged gunman is in custody. According to Vero Beach investigators, the shots were fired in the Parc24 parking garage in the 400 block of 24th Street, south of Royal Palm Boulevard and west of Indian River Boulevard.
treasurecoast.com
PSL Police: Wanted Serial Pickpocket Suspect is Now Behind Bars
PSL Police: Wanted Serial Pickpocket Suspect is Now Behind Bars. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Port St. Lucie Police said that wanted serial pickpocket suspect, 26-year-old Devante Durham, is now behind bars. Here’s the scoop:. Earlier this week we shared with you how PSLPD Detectives were looking for...
treasurecoast.com
Vero Beach Police: Suspect arrested after shooting leaves two injured
Vero Beach Police: Suspect arrested after shooting leaves two injured. Vero Beach, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Vero Beach Police have reported that a suspect has been arrested after a shooting that left two people injured. This is what happened:. At approximately 4:00 A.M , Officers responded to the parking garage of...
2 people shot in Vero Beach, shooting suspect in custody
A woman and her boyfriend were shot early Saturday morning in Vero Beach and the shooting suspect is in custody.
WPBF News 25
Caught On Camera: Boynton Beach man arrested on 72 charges related to pickpocketing
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Video above: Initial information about the search. A Boynton Beach man was arrested on 72 charges related to pickpocketing in at least four incidents since February. Port St. Lucie police obtained arrest warrants for Devante Durham earlier in the week and arrested him Thursday. Your...
Man dies after fight at Port St. Lucie house
Port St. Lucie police are investigating the death of a 26-year-old man who died at a house in the 300 block of SW De Gouvea Terrace.
spacecoastdaily.com
Suspect Who Shot Melbourne Police Officer Identified, Charged With Attempted Murder of Law Enforcement Officer
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Melbourne police officials have identified Lukas E. Alves, 28, as the suspect who shot a police officer on Friday evening at the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel at 1125 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Alves, 28, was charged with Attempted Murder of...
treasurecoast.com
PSLPD is Investigating the Death of a 26-year-old Man
PSLPD is Investigating the Death of a 26-year-old Man. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Port St.Lucie Police have reported that they are Investigating the death of a 26-year-old man. At 9:15am, the Port St. Lucie Police Department responded to the 300-Blk of SW De Gouvea Ter in reference to...
click orlando
West Melbourne officer arrested, faces DUI charges, police say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A West Melbourne police officer was arrested on suspicion of DUI Friday, according to the West Melbourne Police Department. The department stated in a Facebook post that Officer Joshua Perez-Lopez was arrested by the Orlando Police Department earlier Friday morning on charges of DUI with property damage.
treasurecoast.com
Martin County Sheriff : Looking for this Ford Expedition in hit-and-run investigation
Martin County Sheriff : Looking for this Ford Expedition in hit-and-run investigation. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Martin County Sheriff office is reaching out to the public for help in identifying a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash. Here is the info:. SEEKING ASSISTANCE, NEED TO IDENTIFY – PLEASE SHARE.
WPBF News 25
'That was alarming': Surveillance video shows Boynton Beach man pickpocketing women at local grocery stores
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A Boynton Beach man is wanted on 72 charges related to pickpocketing in at least four incidents since February. Port St. Lucie police obtained arrest warrants for Devante Durham. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Police said he was targeting "unsuspecting victims at...
cbs12.com
Man killed in shooting in Fort Pierce, second man critical
FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — Police are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead in Fort Pierce. The shooting happened Wednesday night on N. 21st Street and Avenue E. Police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency crews took both men to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital...
WPBF News 25
23-year-old dies, another man injured after shooting in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — One person died and another was injured after a Wednesday evening shooting in Fort Pierce. Police responded to North 21st Street and Avenue E for a shooting. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. When they arrived, they found two men who had been...
cbs12.com
Five arrested at campground after multiple drugs were found in RV
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Five people were arrested at a campground in Okeechobee County on Friday morning after deputies say drugs were found inside their RV. The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office said they began surveillance on the group after multiple people called in telling deputies they believed a group was dealing drugs inside their RV. The Narcotics Task force conducted a traffic stop on the RV and another vehicle associated with the motorhome, as they were leaving the park.
Police investigating double shooting in Fort Pierce
The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. near 21st Street and Avenue E. Police responded to the scene and found two people shot in a car. Their condition is unknown.
spacecoastdaily.com
Melbourne Police Officer Shot, Two People Arrested After Stand-Off With SWAT Team
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Crisis Negotiation Units in Melbourne have concluded a stand-off between police and two people inside the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel on Friday, which resulted in one police officer being shot on Friday around 4:56 p.m. The investigation began when Melbourne Police Officers...
veronews.com
Crime Blotter: Sept. 8
Darryl Arthur Bergeron, 59, homeless; Status: Held on $7,000 bond; Charge(s): simple assault on officer/firefighter/EMT, resisting arrest with violence, trespass structure or conveyance, possession or consuming alcohol in public. Kyon Lamar Hudson, 24, of the 4700 block of 35th Avenue, Vero Beach; Status: Held on $200,000 bond; Charge(s): burglary dwelling/structure/conveyance...
wogx.com
Florida teen accused of stabbing his grandmother to death
A Rockledge teen allegedly stabbed his 57-year-old grandmother to death on Thursday. He texted the police telling them that he had killed her after running to a gas station.
treasurecoast.com
Suspected drug dealer in Indian River County arrested after being caught using the U.S. mail to move drugs from city to city
Suspected drug dealer in Indian River County arrested after being caught using the U.S. mail to move drugs from city to city. Indian River County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- A suspected drug dealer in Indian River County was arrested after being caught using the U.S. mail to move narcotics from city to city.
Divers search for cars in Martin County ponds
It was a busy day Friday for Martin County dive teams who have been investigating tips about dumped cars in two bodies of water.
