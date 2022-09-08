ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

CJ Ross
3d ago

instead of heavy set say what it is FAT. stop tippy going around it fat is fat they weren't polite when stealing so why give criminals courtesy?

Gunman shoots two people Saturday morning in Vero Beach

(VERO BEACH, Florida)– Two people were shot and wounded early Saturday morning, and the alleged gunman is in custody. According to Vero Beach investigators, the shots were fired in the Parc24 parking garage in the 400 block of 24th Street, south of Royal Palm Boulevard and west of Indian River Boulevard.
PSL Police: Wanted Serial Pickpocket Suspect is Now Behind Bars

PSL Police: Wanted Serial Pickpocket Suspect is Now Behind Bars. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Port St. Lucie Police said that wanted serial pickpocket suspect, 26-year-old Devante Durham, is now behind bars. Here’s the scoop:. Earlier this week we shared with you how PSLPD Detectives were looking for...
Vero Beach Police: Suspect arrested after shooting leaves two injured

Vero Beach Police: Suspect arrested after shooting leaves two injured. Vero Beach, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Vero Beach Police have reported that a suspect has been arrested after a shooting that left two people injured. This is what happened:. At approximately 4:00 A.M , Officers responded to the parking garage of...
PSLPD is Investigating the Death of a 26-year-old Man

PSLPD is Investigating the Death of a 26-year-old Man. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Port St.Lucie Police have reported that they are Investigating the death of a 26-year-old man. At 9:15am, the Port St. Lucie Police Department responded to the 300-Blk of SW De Gouvea Ter in reference to...
West Melbourne officer arrested, faces DUI charges, police say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A West Melbourne police officer was arrested on suspicion of DUI Friday, according to the West Melbourne Police Department. The department stated in a Facebook post that Officer Joshua Perez-Lopez was arrested by the Orlando Police Department earlier Friday morning on charges of DUI with property damage.
Man killed in shooting in Fort Pierce, second man critical

FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — Police are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead in Fort Pierce. The shooting happened Wednesday night on N. 21st Street and Avenue E. Police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency crews took both men to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital...
Five arrested at campground after multiple drugs were found in RV

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Five people were arrested at a campground in Okeechobee County on Friday morning after deputies say drugs were found inside their RV. The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office said they began surveillance on the group after multiple people called in telling deputies they believed a group was dealing drugs inside their RV. The Narcotics Task force conducted a traffic stop on the RV and another vehicle associated with the motorhome, as they were leaving the park.
Crime Blotter: Sept. 8

Darryl Arthur Bergeron, 59, homeless; Status: Held on $7,000 bond; Charge(s): simple assault on officer/firefighter/EMT, resisting arrest with violence, trespass structure or conveyance, possession or consuming alcohol in public. Kyon Lamar Hudson, 24, of the 4700 block of 35th Avenue, Vero Beach; Status: Held on $200,000 bond; Charge(s): burglary dwelling/structure/conveyance...
