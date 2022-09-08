Read full article on original website
Related
Now Open, Tasty Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Expands in New Jersey
You've heard the phrase slow and steady wins the race, right?. Not only does it apply to cautionary tales for kids but it's also a good rule of thumb for cooking. Personally, I'm a big smoker; pork butt, shoulder, ribs, beer can chicken. You name it if I can smoke...
Ocean County, NJ based non-profit doing outstanding work for many communities
There is a uniqueness about the Ocean County-based non-profit JF Party Dragon and that's in part because they are middle-man -- there to help out wherever the need is great. Tom Nuara, President, Chief Executive Director, and Co-Founder of JF Party Dragon along with Justin Greco, Treasurer, and CFO of JF Party Dragon, joined us on 'Shore Time with Vin and Dave' on Sunday morning to discuss who they are, what they do, and how they continue to be there for all of you.
This was named the best place for breakfast in NJ
Breakfast food! What's better than sitting down at a casual, cozy restaurant and enjoying a fluffy stack of pancakes, crispy bacon, eggs and hot coffee?. There are undoubtedly SO many amazing breakfast spots in New Jersey, what with all of our diners! Breakfast food is kind of one New Jersey's specialties. Personally, I wouldn't want the task of having to name the absolute best breakfast spot in the whole state. There are too many good ones!
One of New Jersey’s Oldest Family-Owned Restaurants is a Must Visit
Something that is always a popular topic is food. We love talking about food and often we discuss where to visit here in New Jersey for a delicious meal. If you can sprinkle in a bit of history, well then you have a very intriguing story. This article is focusing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Metuchen, NJ to get new specialty dessert shop
Well, it’s not new exactly, but it’s in a new location and they’re having a grand re-opening on Sep. 17; the new location is at 50 Pearl St. in Metuchen. The store is called AwesomeYo’s kitchen, and while cakes and baked goods are their calling card, they also feature Indonesian breakfast and lunch items, as well as bubble tea.
Best NJ corn mazes, pumpkin patches and hayrides 2022
There’s more fall fun than ever across the Garden State — from corn mazes and hayrides, cider donuts, and pumpkins, gourds and fall decor for hand-picking. Through Halloween, those attractions are welcoming visitors — there’s also petting zoos — even monster truck rides and apple cannons.
This NJ diner is one of the best in the entire country
Diners are unique in so many different ways. One, you can get anything at a diner. Two, many are open 24/7. And three, they are a staple to a specific region in the country. There are diners throughout the country, but arguably, the most famous is on the East Coast.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: OCSD SHARES STORY OF A LOCAL FAMILIES LOSS ON 9/11 –
Good morning Ocean County! With the permission of the Fagan family we are sharing a letter that Eileen Fagan, sister of Patricia Fagan, wrote and read aloud seven years ago. Patricia lost her life twenty one years ago in South Tower. Pat and her family lived in Toms River. God bless her and all the victims of 9-1-1!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Happy 45th Anniversary to the Popcorn Park Zoo in Forked River, NJ
The Popcorn Rescue Zoo is an amazing place home to wildlife, farm animals, birds, and other animals who suffered cruelty, injury, illness, handicap, old age, and animals and birds that could not be safely returned to the wild. I've been to the Popcorn Park Zoo many times. I love visiting...
The rebranding of New Jersey’s Monmouth Mall: A must to survive (Opinion)
Monmouth Mall in Eatontown, New Jersey, was always a necessary destination for every family member living in a wide radius of the major mall. It was the place to go to get everything you need for you personally and for special occasions like birthdays, holiday gifts and it was all located under one roof.
Iconic Ocean City, New Jersey Pastry Shop To Close After 98 Years
We just wrote a piece about iconic, long-standing businesses closing forever. We can now add Wards Pastry in Ocean City, New Jersey as the latest. If it seems as though many legendary establishments have been closing lately, we think you’re right. Wards Pastry let their customers and the world...
Family haunted by bizarre electricity problem in their yard
A New Jersey family refuses to use their backyard swimming pool or even walk on their lawn after they began experiencing a strange problem with electricity on their property.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: OC SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT … “WHERE WERE YOU …..”
The following post was put up by the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department. We thought it would be nice to share. We have attached some of the lyrics for a song sung by Allan Jackson which asks the following question to those who remember that tragic day in our country. Feel free to share your memories that day.
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTOS: Hatzolah of Central Jersey Welcomes 12 New Members [EXCLUSIVE]
Hatzolah of Central Jersey this Motzei Shabbos welcomed 12 new active members who graduated their observing period to the team as it continues to cover more areas around Central Jersey. The new members reside throughout Lakewood, Jackson, Toms River, Howell and Manchester. For more than 39 years, Hatzolah has not...
Brick, NJ Family Stuck Inside Because Of Unexplained Electrical Shocks
This story is terrifying. According to ABC7NY.com, there is a family in Brick who is currently afraid to go in their back yard and even their own pool because they are being shocked by unexplained electrical currents. Wild, right?. James and Collen Volk are the Brick homeowners facing the issue...
Man drowns in waters off Long Beach Island, New Jersey
Ocean County authorities are investigating after a man drowned in the waters off Long Beach Island, New Jersey.
Mascot Mayhem: Vote Now For The Best Ocean County High School Mascot
The definition of a mascot is "a person or thing that is supposed to bring good luck or that is used to symbolize a particular event or organization." We love our local High School mascots and it's time for some "Mascot Mayhem" and a chance for you to show your school spirit and vote for the best Ocean County High School Mascot.
A N.J. family remembers. Mourning 9/11 21 years later. (PHOTOS)
The park was quiet except for the chirping of crickets and an occasional plane flying overhead. The gray, cloudy day was well suited for remembering those who were lost on Sept. 11, 2001. Hundreds turned out for a ceremony at the Essex County Eagle Rock Sept. 11th Memorial on Sunday,...
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTO: Jackson Firefighters Honor 9/11
Firefighters from Jackson Station 55 this morning walked from one fire house to another in honor of 9/11. This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission from TLS. Copying or reproducing our content is both against the law and against Halacha. To inquire about using our content, including videos or photos, email us at [email protected].
WINNER of Best High School Marching Band in Ocean County, Voted By You
After a week of voting for the "best" marching band in Ocean County, we have a winner. To me, there is nothing better than a Friday night at a local football game listening to the marching band in their seats playing their hearts out. I love sitting right next to them in the bleachers. That is the BEST school spirit!
94.3 The Point
Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0