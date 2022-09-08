ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlboro Township, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
City
Raritan, NJ
City
Marlboro Township, NJ
Marlboro Township, NJ
Sports
City
Freehold Township, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Football
Toms River, NJ
Sports
94.3 The Point

These Are Ranked The Top 15 Colleges In New Jersey

We all want to send our kids to the best college that we can afford. I’m in the boat myself. I have one that just graduated from Florida State and now another one leaving for college next year. This year it is all about visiting and picking the right school. It can get overwhelming for sure.
COLLEGES
94.3 The Point

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 9/12

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. 5 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots) MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.
MOUNT HOLLY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Medicine#American Football#Burger 25#Ssn Third Team All Shore
94.3 The Point

This Popular Spot Has Been Named Best Breakfast Restaurant in NJ

Breakfast food! What's better than sitting down at a casual, cozy restaurant and enjoying a fluffy stack of pancakes, crispy bacon, eggs and hot coffee?. There are undoubtedly SO many amazing breakfast spots in New Jersey, what with all of our diners! Breakfast food is kind of one New Jersey's specialties. Personally, I wouldn't want the task of having to name the absolutely best breakfast spot in the whole state. There are too many good ones!
MONTCLAIR, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
94.3 The Point

Here’s how you can remember 9/11 in NJ this year

Each year, New Jerseyans as well as NJ organizations pay beautiful tributes to those affected by 9/11. Many of us living in NJ work or live within sight of the city and it seems that with every passing year, the remembrance doesn’t get much easier. We can, however, make...
POLITICS
94.3 The Point

10 great drivable vacation spots from New Jersey

Now that summer has unofficially come to an end, many smart travelers choose this time of year to take a vacation. Prices have dropped while the weather is better than ever. The crowds are reduced, and traveling is a lot easier...BY CAR. If you've taken a flight recently you know...
TRAVEL
94.3 The Point

Victim stabbed at NJ bus terminal goes to Tony Soprano Pizzeria

VINELAND — A man was stabbed several times late Wednesday afternoon at the Vineland Transportation Center. Police Chief Pedro Casiano said the victim went across West Landis Avenue to Tony Soprano's Pizzeria around 3:05 p.m. An ambulance took the victim to Cooper University Hospital in Camden where they are in stable condition.
VINELAND, NJ
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy