GO TEAM! Here Are 10 Popular Sports Bars To Check Out in Central Jersey
When you're not watching the games at home this season, what could be better than going to your favorite sports bar with a tall ice cold beer, a basket of hot wings, and your fellow sports fans cheering at the TV screen? It's a great way to get pumped up!
WINNER of Best High School Marching Band in Ocean County, Voted By You
After a week of voting for the "best" marching band in Ocean County, we have a winner. To me, there is nothing better than a Friday night at a local football game listening to the marching band in their seats playing their hearts out. I love sitting right next to them in the bleachers. That is the BEST school spirit!
6 Great Sports Bars To Watch Football At Around Ocean County, NJ
Summer is on the back burner, and local summer is starting to heat up. It was kind of strange this week coming home to my street and not only finding a parking spot on my block but actually finding one right in front of my apartment. But hey, I'm not...
Mascot Mayhem: Vote Now For The Best Ocean County High School Mascot
The definition of a mascot is "a person or thing that is supposed to bring good luck or that is used to symbolize a particular event or organization." We love our local High School mascots and it's time for some "Mascot Mayhem" and a chance for you to show your school spirit and vote for the best Ocean County High School Mascot.
These Are Ranked The Top 15 Colleges In New Jersey
We all want to send our kids to the best college that we can afford. I’m in the boat myself. I have one that just graduated from Florida State and now another one leaving for college next year. This year it is all about visiting and picking the right school. It can get overwhelming for sure.
MLB pitcher turned Port Authority cop dies in car crash headed to 9/11 memorial
Anthony Varvaro, a former Major League Baseball pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the New York City area, was killed in a car crash Sunday morning on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams.
Jackson, NJ man in critical condition following scary collision in Manchester, NJ
A Jackson Township man is in critical condition following a collision with a motor vehicle in the early hours of Sunday morning in Manchester Township. The preliminary details of the Sunday accident were released by the Manchester Township Police Department. It was an accident where the motor vehicle trying to...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 9/12
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. 5 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots) MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.
Lacey, NJ man charged in third case of patricide at Jersey Shore over the past month
For the third time in the last month a man who resides in Monmouth or Ocean County has been arrested and charged with committing the heinous act of patricide. The latest case involving a Lacey man murdering his father was announced by Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer and Lacey Township Police Chief Michael DiBella in a joint statement.
The Fat Amy: New Jersey restaurant has taco that’s 4 pounds!
Tito's Burritos and Wings has always been one of my favorite Mexican spots in New Jersey. If you have not visited yet, you are missing out. They have several locations in NJ including stores in Morristown, Summit, Ridgewood and South Orange. They also just opened their newest location in Tenafly.
This Popular Spot Has Been Named Best Breakfast Restaurant in NJ
Breakfast food! What's better than sitting down at a casual, cozy restaurant and enjoying a fluffy stack of pancakes, crispy bacon, eggs and hot coffee?. There are undoubtedly SO many amazing breakfast spots in New Jersey, what with all of our diners! Breakfast food is kind of one New Jersey's specialties. Personally, I wouldn't want the task of having to name the absolutely best breakfast spot in the whole state. There are too many good ones!
2nd Annual Pizza Crawl In Honor Of Our Vets Happening In Seaside Heights, NJ This Saturday
How many slices of pizza do you think you could eat at once?. Would that number increase if I told you that you were eating for a good cause?. Let's see if you are ready to put your money where your mouth is. Guy Madsen, organizer and creator of the...
Here’s how you can remember 9/11 in NJ this year
Each year, New Jerseyans as well as NJ organizations pay beautiful tributes to those affected by 9/11. Many of us living in NJ work or live within sight of the city and it seems that with every passing year, the remembrance doesn’t get much easier. We can, however, make...
Yum! The Absolute Best Nachos in New Jersey Maybe The Best in America
It's football season and one of the best foods for a game-day crowd is a delicious platter of nachos. I enjoy a good variety of vegetables, cheeses, and meats. The more the merrier as they say lol. I like peppers and if you can give me a nice plate of...
Best NJ corn mazes, pumpkin patches and hayrides 2022
There’s more fall fun than ever across the Garden State — from corn mazes and hayrides, cider donuts, and pumpkins, gourds and fall decor for hand-picking. Through Halloween, those attractions are welcoming visitors — there’s also petting zoos — even monster truck rides and apple cannons.
Monday NJ weather: One more batch of beneficial rain, then dry dry dry
An area of low pressure spinning over the Great Lakes will be New Jersey's main weather driver to start the week. We have plenty of humidity in the air. And there will be some clouds and rain over the next 24 hours too. Most of that wet weather will sweep through the state Monday night.
10 great drivable vacation spots from New Jersey
Now that summer has unofficially come to an end, many smart travelers choose this time of year to take a vacation. Prices have dropped while the weather is better than ever. The crowds are reduced, and traveling is a lot easier...BY CAR. If you've taken a flight recently you know...
Mount Laurel, NJ man killed in 2-car crash outside own restaurant
MOUNT LAUREL — The community is mourning a local business owner, killed in a crash while pulling out of his own family’s restaurant last weekend. Glenn Keen, 52, of Mount Laurel, was exiting the parking lot of Cucina Carini on Sept. 3 when his car was broadsided by another vehicle, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed.
Victim stabbed at NJ bus terminal goes to Tony Soprano Pizzeria
VINELAND — A man was stabbed several times late Wednesday afternoon at the Vineland Transportation Center. Police Chief Pedro Casiano said the victim went across West Landis Avenue to Tony Soprano's Pizzeria around 3:05 p.m. An ambulance took the victim to Cooper University Hospital in Camden where they are in stable condition.
This New Jersey Diner is One of the Best in the Entire Country
Diners are unique in so many different ways. One, you can get anything at a diner, two, most are open 24/7, and three, they are a staple to a specific region in the country. There are diners throughout the country, but arguably, the most famous is on the east coast.
