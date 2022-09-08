West Nile virus detected in Muskogee, LeFlore counties, health department says
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. — The West Nile virus has been detected in Muskogee and LeFlore counties, the Muskogee County Health Department said on Facebook.
OSDH’s Mosquito Surveillance Program recently detected positive West Nile Virus pools in Muskogee County and LeFlore County, the health department said.
Multiple weeks of detection, in two different counties, is an indicator that WNV activity is present in the state, according to the health department.
“We were also notified recently of a WNV infection detected through blood donor screening in a resident of East Central Oklahoma,” the health department said.
The West Nile virus spreads through the bite of an infected mosquito. In Oklahoma, West Nile is primarily spread by the Culex mosquito, which feeds on infected birds and then spreads the virus when biting humans, horses, and some other mammals.
Tips to avoid mosquito bites and prevent WNV:
- Use an insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, or IR3535 on exposed skin and clothing when going outdoors, particularly between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are more likely to bite. Insect repellent with permethrin should be used on clothing only.
- Repair or install window and door screens to keep mosquitoes out of the home.
- Prevent items such as buckets, cans, pool covers, flowerpots, children’s toys and tires from holding water to prevent providing mosquitoes a place to breed.
- Empty pet’s outdoor water bowl and refill daily.
- Scrub and refill bird baths every three days.
- Clean leaves and debris from rain gutters regularly to ensure they are not clogged.
©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
Comments / 0