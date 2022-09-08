ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

OC Inmate Charged After Alleged Burglary at Storage Facility in Rome

An inmate already at the Oneida County Jail is facing an additional charge following the investigation into an alleged burglary at a storage unit. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) says road patrol deputies were called to Route 233 Storage located at 6185 State Route 233 in Rome (toward Westmoreland), New York on Thursday, August 15, 2022 after receiving calls about a possible burglary at the storage facility.
ROME, NY
UPDATE – Fatal pickup/motorcycle accident in Trenton

TRENTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – TRENTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol has released the name of the deceased motorcycle operator who died in an accident Saturday night in Trenton. The crash occurred about 7:00PM Saturday on Trenton Road, near John Street in Trenton. The driver...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Baltimore Police Arrest Black Former Marine Who Disarmed Attacker During Bar Altercation

A former Marine was arrested by Baltimore Police Department officers after the veteran disarmed another man during an altercation at a bar. According to the Washington Times, 57-year-old Lloyd Muldrow was meeting friends at the Tequila Sunset bar on July 4 when a fight broke out between patrons Wesley Henderson and Marshall Cullens. Henderson reportedly became upset when an ex-girlfriend began dancing with Cullens.
BALTIMORE, MD
Person
Larry David
Motorcyclist killed in NY-29 crash

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a car vs. motorcycle accident in the Town of Galway. Officers responded to the incident on September 10 at approximately 8 in the evening. Police say 46-year-old Chad Jazwinski was traveling westbound and struck a vehicle that had been traveling eastbound on...
GALWAY, NY
20-year-old woman dies in Ithaca car crash

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police have released a statement regarding a Saturday morning crash that left one woman dead. Police say that sometime in the morning on Saturday, Sept. 10, 20-year-old Shea T. Colbert, of Bridgewater N.J., died after their car went off the road, hitting multiple trees. They say Colbert was […]
ITHACA, NY
UPD charge juvenile for shooting at pedestrians

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a juvenile has been arrested after allegedly shooting at pedestrians on Saratoga Street on September 6th. Around 6:10 pm on Tuesday, officers arrived at the 900 block of Saratoga Street for a ‘shots fired’ investigation. On the scene,...
UTICA, NY
NY Sherriff says Assistant District Attorney overdosed on fentanyl

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that fentanyl was listed amongst several substances in the results of a toxicology report for the overdose of a Madison County Assistant District Attorney that took place back in July. Around 8:55 pm on Saturday, July 30th, deputies responded to a residence on Tuscarora […]
MADISON COUNTY, NY
