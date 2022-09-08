Read full article on original website
Motorcycle Operator Killed in Trenton Crash on Saturday Night
NOTE: This is a developing story and more information will be released as soon as it is available. A fatal Oneida County crash in under investigation. Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol says more information will be released pending notification of next of kin. Emergency responders were called to Trenton Road...
Motorcyclist killed in Central New York crash with pickup truck, deputies say
Update as of 5 p.m. Sunday: Motorcyclist killed in CNY crash identified; speed a factor, deputies say. Trenton, N.Y. — A motorcyclist was killed Saturday after a crash with a pickup truck in Oneida County, deputies said. Police were called out to the collision at about 7 p.m. on...
UPDATE – Fatal pickup/motorcycle accident in Trenton
TRENTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – TRENTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol has released the name of the deceased motorcycle operator who died in an accident Saturday night in Trenton. The crash occurred about 7:00PM Saturday on Trenton Road, near John Street in Trenton. The driver...
Motorcyclist killed in CNY crash identified; speed a factor, deputies say
Trenton N.Y. — Deputies have identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash with a pickup truck in Trenton Saturday. Dakota Safin, 29, of Holland Patent, was killed while driving a 2002 Honda motorcycle southbound at 7 p.m. on Trenton Road, according to a news release from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.
