ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carteret County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

Missing Washington teen found safe

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - UPDATE: Police say the teen has been found safe as of 3:35 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The Washington Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing person. Makhiya Boyd, 17 years old, was last heard from on Saturday, September 10th, at around 9:00 P.M. She was...
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

Pollocksville man charged in New Bern shooting

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - There’s been an arrest in a shooting that happened earlier this week in New Bern. New Bern police arrested Tazvone Stewart and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Craven County holds ceremony at 9/11 memorial site

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County joined together Sunday to honor the lives lost and remember those who are still affected by the events of September 11th, 2001. It’s been 21 years since the twin towers fell to the ground in New York City. At exactly 8:46 in the morning on that dark day, American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center, killing everyone aboard and hundreds inside.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Eleven facing drug-related charges in Beaufort County

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 11 people on various drug-related charges within the past month. 1. William Bond, 71 years of age, of 119 East 7th Street in Washington. Bond was charged with Possession of Crack Cocaine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. 2. Linwood Whitley, 34 years […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carteret County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Carteret County, NC
City
Atlantic, NC
City
Greenville, NC
WITN

D.A. says no charges in Onslow County stabbing death

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The district attorney says no charges will be filed in the stabbing death of a man this past weekend in Onslow County. Deputies say Grant Taylor died at the Naval Medical Center Saturday night after a fight with another man earlier that evening. They said...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

$100,000 prize arrives just before Craven County man’s first child

RALEIGH, N.C. – Douglas Hurlock of Havelock, a soon-to-be-father for the first time, bought a $25 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. “Now my child’s medical care will be taken care of when he’s born,” Hurlock said. Hurlock said he bought a Spectacular Riches ticket because his first choice was sold out. “I gave […]
HAVELOCK, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Sheriff’s drug unit announces arrests

Within the past month, Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit have arrested the following eleven (11) people;. William Bond, 71 years of age, of 119 East 7th Street in Washington. Bond was charged with Possession of Crack Cocaine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Linwood Whitley, 34...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homicides#Violent Crime#Sheriff#Clem Fulcher Court#Ecu Health Medical Center
carolinacoastonline.com

Sheriff to hold press conference regarding Atlantic murders

BEAUFORT - A press conference will be held Thursday, Sept. 8 regarding updates on the recent Atlantic double-murder. The meeting will take place at 10 a.m. at the Carteret County Courthouse Board of Commissioners Meeting Room 302 in Beaufort. Sheriff Asa Buck is expected to discuss the investigation and announce...
BEAUFORT, NC
WITN

Cyclists raise more than 1.1 million for MS research

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Hundreds of cyclists braved the rain to participate in New Bern Bike MS Ride. Nearly 1.2 million dollars has been raised by the 13-hundred cyclists who signed up for the event. The proceeds from the race go towards research and helping those with multiple sclerosis (MS).
NEW BERN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WITN

9/11 to be remembered in a big way in Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Morehead City-Beaufort Elks Lodge #1710 and P.A.W.S. (Pet Adoption & Welfare Society) is planning its annual 9/11 Memorial Ride & Event to honor first responders and wounded warriors and remind everyone not to forget 9/11. The parade/ride will start at the Elks Lodge on...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Sept. 6, 7 & 8

Martha Smith, 99, passed away Wednesday September 7, 2022, at The Cottages Assisted Living in Swansboro. No arrangements are planned at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Thelma Hancock, Harkers Island. Thelma Louise Campbell...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

Emissions inspections to end in Onslow County

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved a reduction in North Carolina counties required to perform yearly vehicle emissions tests.   Beginning Nov. 1, vehicle owners in Lee, Onslow and Rockingham counties will join 78 other counties that are not required to conduct emissions tests.   The approval was a result of […]
WITN

Truck driver that crashed through Trent River Bridge remains in serious condition

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A man who crashed his tanker truck through the side of the Trent River Bridge outside of New Bern on Tuesday remains in serious condition. The crash happened Tuesday afternoon on the Trent River Bridge between New Bern and James City. The tanker truck went through the concrete barrier on the left side of the westbound span, taking out about 20 feet of the guardrail. It landed on its side, some 50 feet below.
NEW BERN, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy