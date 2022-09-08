Read full article on original website
WITN
Missing Washington teen found safe
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - UPDATE: Police say the teen has been found safe as of 3:35 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The Washington Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing person. Makhiya Boyd, 17 years old, was last heard from on Saturday, September 10th, at around 9:00 P.M. She was...
WITN
Pollocksville man charged in New Bern shooting
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - There’s been an arrest in a shooting that happened earlier this week in New Bern. New Bern police arrested Tazvone Stewart and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday...
WITN
Craven County holds ceremony at 9/11 memorial site
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County joined together Sunday to honor the lives lost and remember those who are still affected by the events of September 11th, 2001. It’s been 21 years since the twin towers fell to the ground in New York City. At exactly 8:46 in the morning on that dark day, American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center, killing everyone aboard and hundreds inside.
Eleven facing drug-related charges in Beaufort County
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 11 people on various drug-related charges within the past month. 1. William Bond, 71 years of age, of 119 East 7th Street in Washington. Bond was charged with Possession of Crack Cocaine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. 2. Linwood Whitley, 34 years […]
WITN
Carteret County sheriff to give update on double murder investigation
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Carteret County sheriff is set to give an update this morning on the double murder investigation that happened in Atlantic. Back on August 3 the bodies of Phillip Fulcher and his youngest brother, William were found at the home they shared on Clem Fulcher Court.
WITN
D.A. says no charges in Onslow County stabbing death
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The district attorney says no charges will be filed in the stabbing death of a man this past weekend in Onslow County. Deputies say Grant Taylor died at the Naval Medical Center Saturday night after a fight with another man earlier that evening. They said...
$100,000 prize arrives just before Craven County man’s first child
RALEIGH, N.C. – Douglas Hurlock of Havelock, a soon-to-be-father for the first time, bought a $25 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. “Now my child’s medical care will be taken care of when he’s born,” Hurlock said. Hurlock said he bought a Spectacular Riches ticket because his first choice was sold out. “I gave […]
thewashingtondailynews.com
Sheriff’s drug unit announces arrests
Within the past month, Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit have arrested the following eleven (11) people;. William Bond, 71 years of age, of 119 East 7th Street in Washington. Bond was charged with Possession of Crack Cocaine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Linwood Whitley, 34...
WITN
New Bern 5K run to bring awareness to dangers of driving under the influence
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Bold like Britt 5K is to help bring awareness to the dangers of drinking and driving in Craven and Carteret counties following Brittany Cass’ car accident involving a drunk driver. Brittany Cass was traveling home from a church meeting on Hwy 70 and...
carolinacoastonline.com
Sheriff to hold press conference regarding Atlantic murders
BEAUFORT - A press conference will be held Thursday, Sept. 8 regarding updates on the recent Atlantic double-murder. The meeting will take place at 10 a.m. at the Carteret County Courthouse Board of Commissioners Meeting Room 302 in Beaufort. Sheriff Asa Buck is expected to discuss the investigation and announce...
Former Engineering Executive Sentenced For Rigging Bids, Defrauding North Carolina DOT
A former executive of Contech Engineered Solutions LLC (Contech) was sentenced to 18 months of imprisonment on Thursday in New Bern, North Carolina, for his participation in bid-rigging and fraud schemes targeting the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT). Following a week-long trial in the
WITN
Cyclists raise more than 1.1 million for MS research
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Hundreds of cyclists braved the rain to participate in New Bern Bike MS Ride. Nearly 1.2 million dollars has been raised by the 13-hundred cyclists who signed up for the event. The proceeds from the race go towards research and helping those with multiple sclerosis (MS).
carolinacoastonline.com
County sees significant drop in commercial fishing during last 2 decades
— Commercial fishermen in Carteret County have generally landed between 5 million and 9 million pounds of fish and shellfish per year for the past 15 years, including 7.4 million pounds in 2020, the latest year available. But there was a long period of time, including as recently as the...
WITN
9/11 to be remembered in a big way in Morehead City
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Morehead City-Beaufort Elks Lodge #1710 and P.A.W.S. (Pet Adoption & Welfare Society) is planning its annual 9/11 Memorial Ride & Event to honor first responders and wounded warriors and remind everyone not to forget 9/11. The parade/ride will start at the Elks Lodge on...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Sept. 6, 7 & 8
Martha Smith, 99, passed away Wednesday September 7, 2022, at The Cottages Assisted Living in Swansboro. No arrangements are planned at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Thelma Hancock, Harkers Island. Thelma Louise Campbell...
Emissions inspections to end in Onslow County
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved a reduction in North Carolina counties required to perform yearly vehicle emissions tests. Beginning Nov. 1, vehicle owners in Lee, Onslow and Rockingham counties will join 78 other counties that are not required to conduct emissions tests. The approval was a result of […]
WITN
Truck driver that crashed through Trent River Bridge remains in serious condition
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A man who crashed his tanker truck through the side of the Trent River Bridge outside of New Bern on Tuesday remains in serious condition. The crash happened Tuesday afternoon on the Trent River Bridge between New Bern and James City. The tanker truck went through the concrete barrier on the left side of the westbound span, taking out about 20 feet of the guardrail. It landed on its side, some 50 feet below.
Onslow County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate ‘incident’ in Richlands
RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate what they are calling an “incident” that happened Saturday night in Richlands. Officials tell WNCT they responded to Huffmantown Road off Richlands Highway. There were a number of emergency vehicles at a home on the road. The area was blocked off during the […]
WITN
Red flags posted at NC beaches warning of high rip current risk
ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - Though Hurricane Earl is expected to stay offshore, the impacts will still be felt at the beaches along our coast prompting towns to post red flags through the weekend warning of a high rip current threat. Visitors to Atlantic Beach Thursday were eager to jump...
carolinacoastonline.com
Board of Education awards contract for construction of five school security walls
BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Education awarded a $1.33 million contract Sept. 6 to WIMCO Corp. for construction of security walls at five schools. The contract includes a base bid of $1.267 million, with an alternate bid of $67,000 for a masonry screen wall at Morehead City Elementary School.
