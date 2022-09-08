ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

ClutchPoints

Aaron Boone drops Derek Jeter truth bomb amid NY Hall of Fame tribute

It was just over a year ago since New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter saw his name enshrined in Cooperstown at the Baseball Hall of Fame. And on Friday night, the Yanks will also honor their former captain in the Bronx. Ahead of the Hall of Fame tribute night, Aaron Boone spoke out on the […] The post Aaron Boone drops Derek Jeter truth bomb amid NY Hall of Fame tribute appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BRONX, NY
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Player's Brutal Injury News

Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz took a foul ball to the groin during Thursday night's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. He left the game in the sixth inning and was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for swollen testicles. "No easy way to put this: Keibert...
WASHINGTON, DC
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
City
Bronx, NY
City
Queens, NY
County
Bronx, NY
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
State
New York State
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Oakland, MD
Queens, NY
Sports
Bronx, NY
Sports
Yardbarker

Derek Jeter Shares Heartwarming Video Featuring His Kids

It’s going to be a special night at Yankee Stadium as Derek Jeter will be making his return for a special Hall of Fame tribute ceremony. The legendary New York Yankees shortstop is back in town, and you can bet that Yankees fans are going to be excited to see their Hall of Famer at the ballpark.
BRONX, NY
Person
Chris Bassitt
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Corey Kluber
Person
Nathan Eovaldi
Person
Timmy Trumpet
Person
Ken Rosenthal
Person
Jerry Seinfeld
Person
Jameson Taillon
#The New York Yankees#The Baltimore Orioles#Athletic#Stubhub#Ticketsmarter#The Oakland A#The Boston Red Sox
Yardbarker

Yankees have one player on fire to start September

The New York Yankees have been patiently waiting for Isiah Kiner-Falefa to provide substantial value after being acquired before the 2022 season began from the Minnesota Twins. General manager Brian Cashman had high hopes for IKF, especially after winning a Gold Glove at third base and showcasing solid defensive qualities at shortstop.
BRONX, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

The Angelos family in the midst of internal legal battle for Baltimore Orioles ownership

Back in June, it was reported by Tim Prudente and Justin Fenton of The Baltimore Banner that the Angelos family was battling over the Orioles franchise. Peter Angelos, now 93, was the lead investor of a group that purchased the club in 1993 and has been at the helm since. However, he collapsed in October of 2017 due to the failure of his aortic valve and then established a trust with his wife and two sons as trustees.
BALTIMORE, MD
thecomeback.com

Yankees fans react to Hal Steinbrenner getting booed

Hal Steinbrenner might own the New York Yankees but he is not a popular figure within Yankee-land. After being booed at Paul O’Neill’s Yankees Hall of Fame induction ceremony a few weeks ago, Steinbrenner was there for Derek Jeter’s induction ceremony Friday night. If you thought fans would boo Steinbrenner tonight, even after giving Jeter a check for $222,222.22 for Jeter’s Turn 2 Foundation, you would be right.
BRONX, NY
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
New York Mets
CBS New York

Brandon Nimmo, Tomas Nido power Mets to win over Marlins

MIAMI -- Brandon Nimmo homered, doubled and walked twice to help the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 9-3 and maintain their slim lead atop the NL East on Sunday.Tómas Nido had three hits and drove in three runs for the Mets, who fell out of the lead for the first time since April 11 following the series opening loss Friday. They retook the top spot by a half game with their victory Saturday and defending World Series champion Atlanta's loss at Seattle."Coming away with a series win, we've been pretty good at that most of the year," Nimmo...
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Christian Arroyo sent to Boston's bench on Friday

Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Baltimore Orioles. Arroyo will take a seat after Rafael Devers was picked as Friday's starting third baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 195 batted balls this season, Arroyo has produced a 6.7% barrel rate and a .333...
BOSTON, MA
