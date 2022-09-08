This incredible Italian racer might just be the perfect car for you. Modern day Ferrari is a bit of a wash when it comes to their brand image, especially when it comes to performance. In the earlier years of the automaker's history, it was all about racing and pushing the limits of what the car can do on a track. However, the Ferrari name eventually grew to represent power, style, and wealth while also combining the best attributes of racers for road applications. Essentially, this is how we view the cars now and this particular vehicle is a great example of how the prancing pony of Italy got their name.

BUYING CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO