Stunning 488 Spider Selling On Bring A Trailer
This incredible Italian racer might just be the perfect car for you. Modern day Ferrari is a bit of a wash when it comes to their brand image, especially when it comes to performance. In the earlier years of the automaker's history, it was all about racing and pushing the limits of what the car can do on a track. However, the Ferrari name eventually grew to represent power, style, and wealth while also combining the best attributes of racers for road applications. Essentially, this is how we view the cars now and this particular vehicle is a great example of how the prancing pony of Italy got their name.
RideApart
Kawasaki Introduces 2023 KLX140R Range Of Off-Road Machines
Kawasaki is revamping its beginner-focused off-road range with three new KLX variants for the 2023 model year. The three bikes in the KLX140R range all share the same reliable and well-regarded four-stroke, SOHC, air-cooled, engine catering to growing riders and growing confidence alike. The trio of KLX R models, each with a five-speed transmission and a manual clutch, is led by the KLX140R, the model best suitable for novice riders.
yankodesign.com
This e-trike is a peppy mix of classic café racer and modernized city commuter
The complexion of urban mobility is slowly morphing into a space dominated by electric vehicles that are compact and highly practical. While most concept designs we’ve come across focus on technology, this electric trike lays emphasis on the actual purpose of the styling. The design and shape of the e-trike are centered on speed handling and driving pleasure for the most part.
MotorAuthority
2023 Dodge Challenger and Charger Scat Pack Swinger arrive as third and fourth Last Call models
The Dodge Challenger and Charger as we know them are on their way out after the 2023 model year, and Dodge is celebrating the cars' respective runs with a collection of seven special Last Call models. The latest are the Swinger versions of the Challenger R/T Scat Pack and Charger...
Off-Road In Mercedes Luxury In This G500 Cabriolet on Bring A Trailer
This incredible mashup of German Luxury design and performance might just be right for you. The G-Wagon has been a staple of German automotive design for decades because of the wide variety of utility and style, enough to please many automotive enthusiasts of different backgrounds. On the outside, you got a great looking exterior which is made to reflect the best of military, off-roading, and on-road application. Then, if you’ll turn your attention to the inside, there is an interior which combines luxury and utility for those enthusiasts who want to relax while they traverse rough terrain.
Top Speed
The Best Classic Muscle Car Engines
Most automotive enthusiasts and historians typically place the classic age of the American muscle car between 1964 and 1972. During this period, the major American automotive manufacturers engaged in a war for customers thirsty for stoplight-to-stoplight performance. The manufacturers responded by placing ever more powerful engines in small to midsize vehicles to grab more of the market. Unfortunately, fate conspired against the muscle car and V8 performance. Various headwinds such as stricter emissions, oil embargoes, and skyrocketing insurance premiums put an end to the golden age of American performance. Here are ten of the best engines of those heydays of American muscle.
This Collector Created a Museum-Worthy Showroom for His ‘Library’ of Ferraris, Porsches and Aston Martins
Could this ultra-luxe private showroom be the ultimate man cave? Though the bi-level space centered around an automobile collection, it goes far beyond cars. The 6,120-square-foot multi-level showroom was created for a Hong Kong-based car collector and was designed by A Work of Substance, a design firm that operates in Hong Kong, Paris, and Bali. Their goal was to create a full sensory experience that celebrated each car in a thoughtful way. His curated car “library” operates more like a museum, with eight contemporary and vintage cars that includes a Ferrari F40, Mercedes 300SL, and Aston Martin DB5, among other impressive...
hypebeast.com
Bandit9's Monaco Is a Tribute to Racing
Bandit9 has just unveiled its tribute to racing in the form of the Monaco monocoque electric race car. Treating the Monaco like the racing platform, the race car’s shell is entirely made from carbon fiber and will have additional add-on and performance upgrades to suit most racing needs. Bandit9...
motor1.com
WanderBOX Outpost 35 is a massive off-road motorhome for work or play
These days, off-road-capable camper vans are rather common. Finding a large RV capable of such adventure, however, isn't common at all. Enter WanderBOX, a Colorado-based company building the Outpost 35 – a Ford-based rig boasting all the amenities of home and work in a 4x4 package that can stay off-grid for weeks at a time. And at $399,000 (approx. £350,000), it's less expensive than many similar-sized vehicles with off-road chops.
A Fast Hatchback Ford Is One of the Most Successful Racers Ever
The Ford RS500 is a fast hatchback with an unbelievable racing record in homologation special circles. Its easy to see its connection to the beloved Sierra Cosworth. The post A Fast Hatchback Ford Is One of the Most Successful Racers Ever appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
