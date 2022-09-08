Read full article on original website
Plan a Trip to the Scariest Corn Maze in New Jersey this FallTravel MavenEast Windsor, NJ
Overturned Dump Truck Spills Contaminated Soil On Route 18 South, New BrunswickBridget MulroyNew Brunswick, NJ
Popular bakery chain set to open new drive-thru location in New York later this monthKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
Rutgers Scarlet KnightsThe LanternNew Brunswick, NJ
Pig out at Pig Island NYC for an all-day BBQ Feast this Saturday in Staten IslandAlyssa LevineStaten Island, NY
Football: Asbury Park’s 18-man squad shows heart, but Keyport rallies late to take the win
Just a few days ago, it wasn’t clear that Asbury Park would be able to field enough players to have a season. Tonight, despite only having 18 players on its roster, the Bishops found themselves just one quarter away from earning an unlikely season-opening win in a home tilt against Keyport. The Red Raiders weren’t ready to go down easy though.
Recruit reactions to Rutgers win over Wagner
Rutgers now sits at 2-0 following a Saturday win over Wagner in which the Scarlet Knights cruised to a 66-7 final score. There were some top recruits on hand to take in the action and they shared their thoughts on their latest experience in Piscataway. “The game was pretty good,...
Toms River North blanks Southern 42-0
Toms River, NJ- the Toms River North Mariners destroyed the Southern Regional Rams 42-0 to...
Football: Defensive masterpiece nets Paterson Eastside 3-0 win over Columbia (WATCH)
Paterson Eastside head coach James Magazine stood with his hands on his hips in the postgame huddle, visibly upset with his team’s performance, but his defense made him proud in the Ghosts’ 3-0 home win over Columbia on Saturday. “They saved our butts,” he said. “They play hard...
Turns out, Rutgers’ football Boardwalk is a blowout, too!
To the side of the skee-ball game, amid the blinking lights and horns indicating victory, a young Rutgers fan struggled to hold onto his pile of prizes. It’s clear what game he came to SHI Stadium for Saturday — and it wasn’t Wagner vs Rutgers. With the...
Football: Lane scores trio of touchdowns as Monroe downs East Brunswick
Aidan Lane scored three touchdowns as Monroe took a 24-14 win over East Brunswick in Monroe. Lane ran back a 70-yard kickoff in the fourth quarter and helped the Falcons (1-1) take a 14-7 lead into the half by hauling in two touchdown passes from Riley Piscitelli in the opening half. Alex Moses connected on a field goal to add on three points to the win.
Football: Sangiray, Hatz lead Dunellen over Highland Park
Anthony Hatz rushed for a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter to lead Dunellen to a 29-14 win over Highland Park in Dunellen. Hatz, who finished the game with 87 yards on eight carries, scored on runs of 4 and 15 yards to give Dunellen (1-1) the lead. Aiden Sangiray also rushed for two touchdowns in the first half, and finished the game with 131 yards on 21 carries.
The Block GameDay Countdown Returns Tonight at Pt Boro vs Manasquan
The Block GameDay Countdown returns for a new season tonight as we’ll be at Al Saner Field as Point Boro hosts Manasquan in an Independence Division meeting that could very well decide the division winner down the road. If you are going to the game then look for the Shore Sports Network SUV near the main entrance and stop by and register to win a $100 “Block Box” of assorted 100% all-natural prime meat and more. It’s all from The Butcher’s Block Butcher & Table in Long Branch which has taken the shore by storm.
Rutgers routs Wagner: Here are 5 young players who made an impact
Chris Long stuck out his right arm and snared the first catch of his career. Few could have predicted just how perfect it was. A converted defensive back, Long pulled in a one-handed, 41-yard touchdown in the first quarter that withstood video replay to make sure he didn’t juggle the ball or his knee didn’t scrape the turf early as he fell into the end zone.
GO TEAM! Here Are 10 Popular Sports Bars To Check Out in Central Jersey
When you're not watching the games at home this season, what could be better than going to your favorite sports bar with a tall ice cold beer, a basket of hot wings, and your fellow sports fans cheering at the TV screen? It's a great way to get pumped up!
WINNER of Best High School Marching Band in Ocean County, Voted By You
After a week of voting for the "best" marching band in Ocean County, we have a winner. To me, there is nothing better than a Friday night at a local football game listening to the marching band in their seats playing their hearts out. I love sitting right next to them in the bleachers. That is the BEST school spirit!
Oliphant’s 4 TDs leads Point Boro past Manasquan
Matt Oliphant took the snap late in the first half and saw the gap open up. With two scores already under his belt, Oliphant took off and went 67 yards for a touchdown with 49 seconds left before halftime. This play showed all aspects of what Point Boro can do...
H.S. football’s 10 biggest stories and other can’t-miss moments from Week 2
Week 1 in N.J. high school football made for plenty of storylines and moments worth talking about. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Mascot Mayhem: Vote Now For The Best Ocean County High School Mascot
The definition of a mascot is "a person or thing that is supposed to bring good luck or that is used to symbolize a particular event or organization." We love our local High School mascots and it's time for some "Mascot Mayhem" and a chance for you to show your school spirit and vote for the best Ocean County High School Mascot.
Best NJ corn mazes, pumpkin patches and hayrides 2022
There’s more fall fun than ever across the Garden State — from corn mazes and hayrides, cider donuts, and pumpkins, gourds and fall decor for hand-picking. Through Halloween, those attractions are welcoming visitors — there’s also petting zoos — even monster truck rides and apple cannons.
Dave Portnoy drops new reviews of 5 NJ pizzerias
Dave Portnoy took a recent trip to New Jersey and didn’t leave us without a proper farewell. Following his visit, he released FIVE new reviews of New Jersey pizza places. The first two to drop were in my neck of the woods in Morristown, NJ. Morristown is well known...
DUI Checkpoint Tonight in Point Pleasant
POINT PLEASANT, NJ -Police in Point Pleasant will be conducting a DUI sobriety checkpoint for...
One of New Jersey’s Oldest Family-Owned Restaurants is a Must Visit
Something that is always a popular topic is food. We love talking about food and often we discuss where to visit here in New Jersey for a delicious meal. If you can sprinkle in a bit of history, well then you have a very intriguing story. This article is focusing...
This NJ diner is one of the best in the entire country
Diners are unique in so many different ways. One, you can get anything at a diner. Two, many are open 24/7. And three, they are a staple to a specific region in the country. There are diners throughout the country, but arguably, the most famous is on the East Coast.
This Popular Spot Has Been Named Best Breakfast Restaurant in NJ
Breakfast food! What's better than sitting down at a casual, cozy restaurant and enjoying a fluffy stack of pancakes, crispy bacon, eggs and hot coffee?. There are undoubtedly SO many amazing breakfast spots in New Jersey, what with all of our diners! Breakfast food is kind of one New Jersey's specialties. Personally, I wouldn't want the task of having to name the absolutely best breakfast spot in the whole state. There are too many good ones!
