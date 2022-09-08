ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asbury Park, NJ

247Sports

Recruit reactions to Rutgers win over Wagner

Rutgers now sits at 2-0 following a Saturday win over Wagner in which the Scarlet Knights cruised to a 66-7 final score. There were some top recruits on hand to take in the action and they shared their thoughts on their latest experience in Piscataway. “The game was pretty good,...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Asbury Park, NJ
Asbury Park, NJ
Asbury Park, NJ
Asbury Park, NJ
Keyport, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Lane scores trio of touchdowns as Monroe downs East Brunswick

Aidan Lane scored three touchdowns as Monroe took a 24-14 win over East Brunswick in Monroe. Lane ran back a 70-yard kickoff in the fourth quarter and helped the Falcons (1-1) take a 14-7 lead into the half by hauling in two touchdown passes from Riley Piscitelli in the opening half. Alex Moses connected on a field goal to add on three points to the win.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Sangiray, Hatz lead Dunellen over Highland Park

Anthony Hatz rushed for a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter to lead Dunellen to a 29-14 win over Highland Park in Dunellen. Hatz, who finished the game with 87 yards on eight carries, scored on runs of 4 and 15 yards to give Dunellen (1-1) the lead. Aiden Sangiray also rushed for two touchdowns in the first half, and finished the game with 131 yards on 21 carries.
HIGHLAND PARK, NJ
94.3 The Point

The Block GameDay Countdown Returns Tonight at Pt Boro vs Manasquan

The Block GameDay Countdown returns for a new season tonight as we’ll be at Al Saner Field as Point Boro hosts Manasquan in an Independence Division meeting that could very well decide the division winner down the road. If you are going to the game then look for the Shore Sports Network SUV near the main entrance and stop by and register to win a $100 “Block Box” of assorted 100% all-natural prime meat and more. It’s all from The Butcher’s Block Butcher & Table in Long Branch which has taken the shore by storm.
MANASQUAN, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers routs Wagner: Here are 5 young players who made an impact

Chris Long stuck out his right arm and snared the first catch of his career. Few could have predicted just how perfect it was. A converted defensive back, Long pulled in a one-handed, 41-yard touchdown in the first quarter that withstood video replay to make sure he didn’t juggle the ball or his knee didn’t scrape the turf early as he fell into the end zone.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Oliphant’s 4 TDs leads Point Boro past Manasquan

Matt Oliphant took the snap late in the first half and saw the gap open up. With two scores already under his belt, Oliphant took off and went 67 yards for a touchdown with 49 seconds left before halftime. This play showed all aspects of what Point Boro can do...
MANASQUAN, NJ
94.3 The Point

This Popular Spot Has Been Named Best Breakfast Restaurant in NJ

Breakfast food! What's better than sitting down at a casual, cozy restaurant and enjoying a fluffy stack of pancakes, crispy bacon, eggs and hot coffee?. There are undoubtedly SO many amazing breakfast spots in New Jersey, what with all of our diners! Breakfast food is kind of one New Jersey's specialties. Personally, I wouldn't want the task of having to name the absolutely best breakfast spot in the whole state. There are too many good ones!
MONTCLAIR, NJ
94.3 The Point

