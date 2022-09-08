ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

New Britain Herald

New Britain remembers those who made the ultimate sacrifice on 9/11

NEW BRITAIN – First responders, city officials and veterans came together Sunday morning to remember those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. New Britain Fire Chief Raul Ortiz served as Master of Ceremonies at the City’s 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony, which took place beneath overcast skies at the Global War on Terror Memorial in Central Park.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Thousands Participate in Annual CT United Ride on 9/11

Today, we remember and pay our respects to the first responders and lives lost on September 11, 2001. Thousands of people gathered in Westport to do just that for the 21st annual CT United Ride. The CT United Ride, which began as a fundraiser two weeks after the September 11th...
WESTPORT, CT
Register Citizen

CT or NY? State border along King Street causes confusion today just like hundreds of years ago

GREENWICH — Take a drive up King Street from the Byram River heading north, and be prepared to cross state lines again and again — and again. The route wends in and out of Connecticut and New York state three times, and the eight-mile journey north drives past old stone walls, a cemetery dating to the early 1700’s, farmland, rolling hills, as well as sprawling corporate campuses. It feels like a journey past scenery that can be ancient or ultra-modern, and it can also be hard to tell which side of the state line a traveler is on — a predicament that has characterized and vexed the King Street corridor for centuries.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Conn. Maritime Heritage Festival returns to New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Maritime Heritage Festival was back in New London on Friday. The event at Waterfront Park kicked-off Friday afternoon and is set to run through Sunday. On Saturday, guests can tour military and fishing vessels. Some ships will also be docked there, as well as others about a mile […]
NEW LONDON, CT
NECN

Conn. Police Officer Assaulted by 2 Men at Oyster Festival

A Norwalk police officer was injured after investigators said he was assaulted by two men at the Oyster Festival on Saturday night. Officers working at the Oyster Festival were notified of a fight between minors near the Kids Cove around 9:49 p.m. At the scene, police said they broke up...
NORWALK, CT
News 12

State police: Major crime squad investigates Farmington River

A major crimes squad conducted an investigation Sunday at the Farmington River. Connecticut state police said Farmington police called for their assistance after a rug was found in the river by a social media influencer. As of Sunday night, they said the investigation was in its preliminary stages. They added...
FARMINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Nina T. Noga

Nina T. Noga, 70, of New Britain, passed away Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at the Hospital of Central CT @ New Britain, with her loving family by her side. Nina was born March 16, 1952 in Poland. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Ryszard M. “Richie” Noga, Apr. 7, 2020. Nina came to this country in 1999, seeking a better life. Nina was a very energetic, creative and handy person, as well as loved helping others. She loved caring for her garden. Her passion for flowers around the house bloomed just as her life around her bloomed.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
westernmassnews.com

Latest Holyoke Murder has officials calling for change

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The latest murder in Holyoke has one City Councilor calling for more to be done. A memorial of flowers, candles, and balloons stands on the intersection of I-391 and High Street in Holyoke, the same place where our Western Mass News crews found a heavy police presence on Wednesday night.
HOLYOKE, MA
Register Citizen

New Haven man pleads guilty to threatening to kill woman and her family, prosecutors say

BOSTON — A Connecticut man accused of cyberstalking and sending death threats to a woman and her family has pleaded guilty to federal charges, authorities said. Marshall Nicholas Fain, of New Haven, pleaded guilty on Aug. 31 to one count of cyberstalking and one count of transmitting threats through interstate commerce, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts said.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Meriden police officer who shot suspect was justified: Inspector General

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Inspector General says a Meriden police officer who shot and wounded a suspect last February was ‘justified’ in pulling the trigger. Officer Erik Simonson was serving an arrest warrant to Kenneth Strothers at the Flamingo Inn on the Berlin Turnpike. The Inspector General’s report says Simonson thought Strothers had […]
MERIDEN, CT
New Britain Herald

Hospital of Central Connecticut doctor using Monarch Platform technology to treat lung cancer

NEW BRITAIN – One of the Hartford HealthCare Medical Group’s board certified general surgeons is now accepting new patients in New Britain and Meriden. Dr. J. Tyler Van Backer is a board certified general surgeon and thoracic surgeon who specializes in minimally invasive/robotic thoracic oncology. This includes lung and esophageal cancer, mediastinal tumors, chest wall tumors and pleural diseases.
NEW BRITAIN, CT

