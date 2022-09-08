Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
New Britain officials, first responders, veterans to gather in Central Park to honor 9-11 victims
NEW BRITAIN – City officials, first responders and veterans will gather in Central Park this Sunday to honor those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001 and those who responded to the terrorist attacks on our country that day and thereafter. The city’s 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony is set...
Eyewitness News
New Milford woman, national gun rights group file lawsuit challenging assault weapons ban
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A New Milford woman and a national gun rights group filed a lawsuit against several Connecticut top officials, including the Governor, the chief state’s attorney, and the state attorney at the Litchfield judicial district. Court records show this woman is claiming her constitutional rights are...
New Britain Herald
New Britain remembers those who made the ultimate sacrifice on 9/11
NEW BRITAIN – First responders, city officials and veterans came together Sunday morning to remember those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. New Britain Fire Chief Raul Ortiz served as Master of Ceremonies at the City’s 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony, which took place beneath overcast skies at the Global War on Terror Memorial in Central Park.
NBC Connecticut
Thousands Participate in Annual CT United Ride on 9/11
Today, we remember and pay our respects to the first responders and lives lost on September 11, 2001. Thousands of people gathered in Westport to do just that for the 21st annual CT United Ride. The CT United Ride, which began as a fundraiser two weeks after the September 11th...
Register Citizen
Middletown mayor: Allowing kids to handle disabled rifles at National Night Out a ‘mistake’
MIDDLETOWN — Following the posting of a photograph on social media of a child holding a non-functioning gun during last month’s National Night Out celebration, the police chief took immediate action, creating a policy that would ban firearms at future public events. Chief Erik Costa said Friday that...
Register Citizen
CT or NY? State border along King Street causes confusion today just like hundreds of years ago
GREENWICH — Take a drive up King Street from the Byram River heading north, and be prepared to cross state lines again and again — and again. The route wends in and out of Connecticut and New York state three times, and the eight-mile journey north drives past old stone walls, a cemetery dating to the early 1700’s, farmland, rolling hills, as well as sprawling corporate campuses. It feels like a journey past scenery that can be ancient or ultra-modern, and it can also be hard to tell which side of the state line a traveler is on — a predicament that has characterized and vexed the King Street corridor for centuries.
Conn. Maritime Heritage Festival returns to New London
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Maritime Heritage Festival was back in New London on Friday. The event at Waterfront Park kicked-off Friday afternoon and is set to run through Sunday. On Saturday, guests can tour military and fishing vessels. Some ships will also be docked there, as well as others about a mile […]
NewsTimes
‘I come back here, and I feel everything I felt on the first day’: Connecticut residents reflect on 9/11 at state memorial
WESTPORT — On a clear, sunny day at a peninsula within Westport’s Sherwood Island State park, the Manhattan skyline peeks in the distance across the Long Island Sound. Spectators who gathered on that same beach 21 years ago, though, saw a far different sight than the one that greets them today.
NECN
Conn. Police Officer Assaulted by 2 Men at Oyster Festival
A Norwalk police officer was injured after investigators said he was assaulted by two men at the Oyster Festival on Saturday night. Officers working at the Oyster Festival were notified of a fight between minors near the Kids Cove around 9:49 p.m. At the scene, police said they broke up...
New Britain Herald
Man sentenced to prison for selling oxycodone from New Britain market
A citizen of the Dominican Republic has been sentenced to prison for selling drugs from a New Britain grocery store. Jose Lugo, also known as “Domi,” 34, faced sentencing on Thursday in federal court, in New Haven. There, he was sentenced to 38 months in prison, followed by...
News 12
State police: Major crime squad investigates Farmington River
A major crimes squad conducted an investigation Sunday at the Farmington River. Connecticut state police said Farmington police called for their assistance after a rug was found in the river by a social media influencer. As of Sunday night, they said the investigation was in its preliminary stages. They added...
Former member of Springfield Latin Kings sentenced for drug charges
Jonathan Casiano, a former member of the Latin Kings, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison and three years of supervised release for drug offenses.
Eyewitness News
Social media influencers discovers rug in Farmington River, prompts major investigation
FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Farmington and state police are looking into a stained rug that was found in the Farmington River by a social media influencer. Investigators were called to the area of 1317 Farmington Ave. on Sunday. A group of people were live on the TikTok app Sunday afternoon...
New Britain Herald
Nina T. Noga
Nina T. Noga, 70, of New Britain, passed away Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at the Hospital of Central CT @ New Britain, with her loving family by her side. Nina was born March 16, 1952 in Poland. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Ryszard M. “Richie” Noga, Apr. 7, 2020. Nina came to this country in 1999, seeking a better life. Nina was a very energetic, creative and handy person, as well as loved helping others. She loved caring for her garden. Her passion for flowers around the house bloomed just as her life around her bloomed.
westernmassnews.com
Latest Holyoke Murder has officials calling for change
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The latest murder in Holyoke has one City Councilor calling for more to be done. A memorial of flowers, candles, and balloons stands on the intersection of I-391 and High Street in Holyoke, the same place where our Western Mass News crews found a heavy police presence on Wednesday night.
Register Citizen
New Haven man pleads guilty to threatening to kill woman and her family, prosecutors say
BOSTON — A Connecticut man accused of cyberstalking and sending death threats to a woman and her family has pleaded guilty to federal charges, authorities said. Marshall Nicholas Fain, of New Haven, pleaded guilty on Aug. 31 to one count of cyberstalking and one count of transmitting threats through interstate commerce, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts said.
Register Citizen
Alex Jones Sandy Hook trial in CT promises to be a ‘cultural moment’
NEWTOWN — If last month’s Alex Jones Sandy Hook trial in Texas is an indication of what Waterbury jurors can expect Tuesday when they hear opening arguments about what Jones should pay an FBI agent and eight families he defamed, it’s to expect the unexpected. From Jones...
Meriden police officer who shot suspect was justified: Inspector General
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Inspector General says a Meriden police officer who shot and wounded a suspect last February was ‘justified’ in pulling the trigger. Officer Erik Simonson was serving an arrest warrant to Kenneth Strothers at the Flamingo Inn on the Berlin Turnpike. The Inspector General’s report says Simonson thought Strothers had […]
New Britain Herald
Hospital of Central Connecticut doctor using Monarch Platform technology to treat lung cancer
NEW BRITAIN – One of the Hartford HealthCare Medical Group’s board certified general surgeons is now accepting new patients in New Britain and Meriden. Dr. J. Tyler Van Backer is a board certified general surgeon and thoracic surgeon who specializes in minimally invasive/robotic thoracic oncology. This includes lung and esophageal cancer, mediastinal tumors, chest wall tumors and pleural diseases.
There’s a buzz among the West Indian Community for a new non-stop flight from BDL to Jamaica
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — People are circling the date on their calendars for the take-off of a new non-stop flight from Bradley International Airport to Jamaica. Beginning this December Spirit Airlines will make the route available. The flight will not just be about sun and fun as it’s opening the door for big commerce. […]
