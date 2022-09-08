Read full article on original website
So, Is the White House Banning Bitcoin Mining, or Promoting It to Help Climate Change?
This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Chainalysis and FTX US. On today’s episode, NLW examines the new report from the White House about crypto mining and its impact on climate change. He argues that the report is effectively a Rorschach test for people’s prior beliefs about what they expect or want the White House to say about crypto mining.
Think Tanks; the First Call for Policy Teams Looking for Crypto Data
This episode is sponsored by Circle and NEAR. Think tanks are research institutions with an evidence-based approach. They have recently been called upon to provide data points for crypto to support informed policy decision-making. On this episode of “Money Reimagined,” hosts Michael Casey and Sheila Warren speak with Josh Lipsky,...
Crypto Investor Paradigm Argues Infrastructure Providers Should Not Be Subject to US Treasury Sanctions
Crypto investment firm Paradigm published a nuanced legal argument amid concerns of potential sanctions by the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) that would target blockchain base layer participants such as miners and validators. The post was published on Thursday and comes on the heels of...
SEC Enforcement Chief: We Can't Ignore Crypto Law-Breaking
Gurbir Grewal, director of enforcement at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, said his agency can’t look the other way as the cryptocurrency industry violates securities laws. “It often seems that critics are upset because we're not giving crypto a pass,” Grewal said Friday at a Practising Law Institute...
Wells Fargo to pay over $13 million penalty to resolve 401(k) review
Sept 12 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) said on Monday it would pay a penalty of $13.2 million as part of a settlement with the U.S Department of Labor to resolve the federal agency's review of certain transactions related to the bank's 401(k) retirement plans.
NEAR Protocol Forms Working Group to Promote DeFi Governance
NEAR Protocol, a blockchain network on which developers can build decentralized applications (dapps) is forming a working group to set standards for self-governance. The initiative, called the Near Digital Collective (NDC), is aimed at further decentralizing the ecosystem’s decision-making by moving it onto its native blockchain, according to a Monday announcement. The move will make the NEAR community more transparent and fair, claimed a press release shared with CoinDesk.
Analysts Warn of Headwinds as Cryptos Gain Ahead of CPI Data, Luna Classic Pares Rally
Major cryptocurrencies inched higher over the weekend and Asian and European equity markets rose Monday as investors wait for Tuesday's U.S. inflation report. Some economists expect the data to show inflation slowed for a second straight month in August, figures that might influence the Federal Reserve to turn less hawkish in its outlook.
Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Sept 12 (Reuters) - Xi Jinping will leave China for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic for a trip this week to Central Asia where he will meet Russia's Vladimir Putin. read more.
