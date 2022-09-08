Jesus, Lord Father: 4 Dead & 3 Wounded After 19-Year-Old Memphis Man Livestreams Shooting Rampage

Last night was pure and utter terror for the entire city of Memphis, Tennessee and for many folks, the nightmare is just beginning.

According to AP , a 19-year-old Black man named Ezekiel Kelly has been arrested after killing four people and leaving three others wounded during his bloody, hours-long shooting spree. If that isn’t sick enough, Kelly live-streamed the entire massacre.

Kelly was finally arrested around 8:30 pm yesterday evening after he crashed a stolen police cruiser. People are literally reenacting the Grand Theft Auto video game out here. The first shooting is said to have taken place at 12:56 am Wednesday morning. At 6:12 pm, police were sent a tip saying that Kelly was recording himself threatening people with murder in the streets. Because of the sporadic and spontaneous nature of these shootings, the entire city shut down. Buses stopped running, the Memphis Redbirds baseball game was evacuated, the University of Memphis ordered shelter-in-place for students, and TV and radio stations ran constant updates to keep the public informed.

Records show that Kelly has been a violent offender since his early teenage years.

In February 2020, Kelly, then 17, was charged as an adult with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, using a firearm to commit a dangerous felony and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, court records show per AP.

Last year, Kelly plead guilty to aggravated assault and was sentenced to three years in prison, he was released eleven months later.

“This is no way for us to live and it is not acceptable,” the mayor [Jim Strickland] said. “If Mr. Kelly served his full three-year sentence, he would still be in prison today and four of our fellow citizens would still be alive.

Somebody has a lot of 'splaining to do. Rest in peace to those who lost their lives. Speedy recovery to those injured.