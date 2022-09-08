ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Jesus, Lord Father: 4 Dead & 3 Wounded After 19-Year-Old Memphis Man Livestreams Shooting Rampage

By hiphopobama
Bossip
Bossip
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iUnTa_0hn5E8gi00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H17Dv_0hn5E8gi00

Source: Brad Vest / Getty

Last night was pure and utter terror for the entire city of Memphis, Tennessee and for many folks, the nightmare is just beginning.

According to AP , a 19-year-old Black man named Ezekiel Kelly has been arrested after killing four people and leaving three others wounded during his bloody, hours-long shooting spree. If that isn’t sick enough, Kelly live-streamed the entire massacre.

They do anything for clout.

Kelly was finally arrested around 8:30 pm yesterday evening after he crashed a stolen police cruiser. People are literally reenacting the Grand Theft Auto video game out here. The first shooting is said to have taken place at 12:56 am Wednesday morning. At 6:12 pm, police were sent a tip saying that Kelly was recording himself threatening people with murder in the streets. Because of the sporadic and spontaneous nature of these shootings, the entire city shut down. Buses stopped running, the Memphis Redbirds baseball game was evacuated, the University of Memphis ordered shelter-in-place for students, and TV and radio stations ran constant updates to keep the public informed.

Records show that Kelly has been a violent offender since his early teenage years.

In February 2020, Kelly, then 17, was charged as an adult with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, using a firearm to commit a dangerous felony and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, court records show per AP.

Last year, Kelly plead guilty to aggravated assault and was sentenced to three years in prison, he was released eleven months later.

“This is no way for us to live and it is not acceptable,” the mayor [Jim Strickland] said. “If Mr. Kelly served his full three-year sentence, he would still be in prison today and four of our fellow citizens would still be alive.

Somebody has a lot of ‘splaining to do. Rest in peace to those who lost their lives. Speedy recovery to those injured. WTF is happening in the world these days?!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

One shot to death at apartments near U of M

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead after being shot at an apartment complex near the University of Memphis Sunday night. Police responded to the incident at 9:35 p.m. at the Stratum Apartments located at 510 South Highland Street. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made at this time.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis man stops an attempted assault on tourist in downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man stopped an attempted assault on a woman Saturday morning downtown. Near an apartment building downtown at 4 a.m., a man named Alfonso Crawford heard screams from a woman that alerted him. ”I thought it was somebody partying at first, but something told me...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot in Hickory Hill, Memphis police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on a Hickory Hill Saturday night shooting. At approximately 9:15 PM, MPD responded to a shooting at Sandy Park Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Teen boy found shot on I-240, Memphis Police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Editors Note: Memphis Police originally said the scene of this shooting was on I-240. They later clarified that the shooting took place at a different location. We have updated this story to reflect the accurate location of the shooting. Memphis Police found a child shot on...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
WREG

Driver shaken by encounter with accused killer who took his car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the last people to make eye-to-eye contact with the man allegedly behind a mass shooting in Memphis said he is thankful to have walked away alive. Demetrick Porter was at a gas station in Southaven when he came face-to-face with Ezekiel Kelly, moments before Kelly was captured by police after […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Victim critically injured after shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting Friday around 9 p.m. According to Memphis police, a man was located and transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. It happened on Eldridge Avenue and Springdale Street. Police say the suspect was seen wearing a black hoodie. If...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Memphis Redbirds#Memphis Police#Murder#Violent Crime#Infiniti#The University Of Memphis
WREG

Mass shooting victim describes moment she was shot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— A shooting spree in Memphis leaves four dead and three injured. In an exclusive interview, WREG is talking with one of the survivors. 44-year-old LaKesha McGlathen will never forget what it’s like to be shot. Wednesday, she was on the Norris Road exit ramp on I-240 when she encountered 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
californiaexaminer.net

What We Know About the Memphis Gun Spree Victims

So far, authorities in Memphis have only been able to positively identify four of the seven people shot or injured on Wednesday. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is accused of opening fire in many shootings in and around Memphis earlier this week, killing four individuals, including Dewayne Tunstall, Alison Parker, and Corteria Wright, and injuring three others, including Rodolpho Berger.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

1 dead, 5 not injured from shooting in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A young man died during a shooting in Midtown early Wednesday. Memphis police said a 24-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene on Lyndale Avenue. There were five others on the scene when the shooting took place, but they were not injured, said police. There...
MEMPHIS, TN
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
44K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy