Pittsfield, MA

MassLive.com

Seen@ Mason Square Library Paint Party (photos)

SPRINGFIELD — The Mason Square Library Paint Party on Saturday was sponsored by the Community Mural Institute and took place on the ground of the Mason Square Library. Volunteers painted mural segments on material that will be assembled on the side of a State Street building to re-create artist Nelson Stevens mural “Tribute to Black Women” that was on a billboard in Springfield in 1974.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield 'Dunks' for Childhood Cancer

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Signs of survivors, fighters, and fallen angels from childhood cancer lined the parking lot of Walmart as community members gathered to "dunk" their peers in an effort to raise funds to fight the illness. Two local moms, Christen Simmons and Stephanie Maschino, whose lives were greatly...
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

‘She died alone’: COVID memorial remembers Massachusetts loved ones who died during pandemic and offers a space to grieve

Seven-year-old Cassidy Patrice Baracka was remembered for drawing rainbows daily and going to over 100 Boston Bruins games with her mother. A 53-year-old essential worker was remembered for his love for sports and The Beatles. A man who retired at 70 was remembered for his recent adventures as he “had just begun to travel and enjoy life.”
GOSHEN, MA
Live 95.9

Massachusetts Residents Need To Know This Before Camping

Labor Weekend Holiday, the unofficial end to summer. I decided to go on a camping trip up in the mountains in a small town we call Washington, MA. My girlfriend and I packed all the essentials for camping you know the typical toiletries, pillows, blankets, air mattress, food, drinks, cooking utensils, and of course the flat top propane grill. Along with some extra propane tanks to be safe.
WASHINGTON, MA
wgbh.org

Two Mass. politicians named in Oath Keepers’ membership lists

A candidate looking to retake his post as a Barnstable County Commissioner and a Wilbraham Republican Town Committee member were included on the Oath Keepers’ membership database, a far-right paramilitary group that rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 last year. Republican candidate Ron Beaty of Barnstable and...
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

‘Unimaginable’: Eugene DeFilippo, former Northampton vice-principal killed in crash, remembered for dedication to family and students

A fair disciplinarian, a proud family man and a dedicated public servant: This is how some of the former students and colleagues of longtime Northampton vice-principal and teacher Eugene B. DeFilippo Sr. remember him following his untimely death earlier this week. DeFilippo, known as “Flip” and “Gene” to those close...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Berkshire region real estate sales

2 Summit Avenue: Jared L. Porter of Adams to Gregory Baker and Angela M. Bleau, $170,000 on 08/26/2022. 40 N Summer Street: Gregory S. Nowicki and Deborah A. Nowicki of Adams to Aimee L. Kupiec and Erica J. Viens, $249,000 on 08/26/2022. Becket. 87 Sir Edwards Way: Ted M. Glass...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

King & Arnold Family Grand Marshals for Fall Foliage Parade

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Arnolds and the Kings have been selected as grand marshals for the upcoming 66th annual Northern Berkshire Fall Foliage parade presented by 1Berkshire. The parade will be held in downtown North Adams on Sunday, Oct. 2, at 1 p.m. This year's parade theme is...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
WSBS

Pittsfield’s Elizabeth Banks Gives Hometown Shoutout in New Wine Ad

Elizabeth Banks isn't shy about letting you know that her hometown is Pittsfield, MA. And why would she be? Anyone who came from the Berkshires should want to brag about these surroundings! Of course, we've seen Banks in plenty of movies and TV shows. We've seen her in TV commercials as well. But now there's a brand new wine ad that has been making the rounds on the internet. Not only does she appear in the ad, but even gives a shoutout to her hometown!
PITTSFIELD, MA
Live 95.9

Live 95.9

Pittsfield, MA
Live 95.9 plays the best hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

