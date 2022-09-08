Read full article on original website
Seen@ Mason Square Library Paint Party (photos)
SPRINGFIELD — The Mason Square Library Paint Party on Saturday was sponsored by the Community Mural Institute and took place on the ground of the Mason Square Library. Volunteers painted mural segments on material that will be assembled on the side of a State Street building to re-create artist Nelson Stevens mural “Tribute to Black Women” that was on a billboard in Springfield in 1974.
Springfield veteran, non-profit leader Heriberto Flores celebrates next generation’s leaders of color
SPRINGFIELD — In a classic black suit, white shirt and blue bowtie, Heriberto “Herbie” Flores held up a shiny copper penny to remind a room filled with family, colleagues and municipal officials how far he and fellow members of the city’s Latino community have come. “In...
PHOTOS: Harvest moon seen across western Massachusetts
A blood orange moon appeared in the night sky above many resident homes.
Pittsfield 'Dunks' for Childhood Cancer
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Signs of survivors, fighters, and fallen angels from childhood cancer lined the parking lot of Walmart as community members gathered to "dunk" their peers in an effort to raise funds to fight the illness. Two local moms, Christen Simmons and Stephanie Maschino, whose lives were greatly...
Springfield residents gather at Mattoon Street Arts Festival
Arts and crafts lovers from around the state gathered in Springfield Saturday for the longest-running arts festival in the Pioneer Valley.22news found what keeps people coming back year after year.
Pontoosuc Lake in Pittsfield unsafe to swim
There has been an algae test completed at Pontoosuc Lake in Pittsfield today that confirms the presence of a blue-green algae bloom. This may present harmful health effects for users of the lake.
Pittsfield announces facilities closing schedule for local parks
The City of Pittsfield will begin winterizing facilities at selected parks in the city.
Berkshire County Will Dance to Some Amazing ’70s Music This October
It was the sound that dominated the late '70s. By 1977 disco fever was in full swing thanks in part to the film "Saturday Night Fever" and the soundtrack that accompanied the movie. The Bee Gees were the soundtrack to the classic John Travolta/Karen Lynn Gorney film and now Berkshire County will relive that era on October 8.
Westover officials warn of loud weekend of training
Officials from the Westover Air Reserve Base issued a warning Friday to residents of the area - it's about to get loud.
‘She died alone’: COVID memorial remembers Massachusetts loved ones who died during pandemic and offers a space to grieve
Seven-year-old Cassidy Patrice Baracka was remembered for drawing rainbows daily and going to over 100 Boston Bruins games with her mother. A 53-year-old essential worker was remembered for his love for sports and The Beatles. A man who retired at 70 was remembered for his recent adventures as he “had just begun to travel and enjoy life.”
Massachusetts Residents Need To Know This Before Camping
Labor Weekend Holiday, the unofficial end to summer. I decided to go on a camping trip up in the mountains in a small town we call Washington, MA. My girlfriend and I packed all the essentials for camping you know the typical toiletries, pillows, blankets, air mattress, food, drinks, cooking utensils, and of course the flat top propane grill. Along with some extra propane tanks to be safe.
Easthampton High School changing cell phone policy to support students
EASTHAMPTON, Mass.- Easthampton High School is hoping to take a step forward this year by making changes to its cell phone policy in an effort to help their students stay focused.. What You Need To Know. Easthampton High School has a new cell phone policy to help students stay focused...
Springfield officials discuss alleged mismanagement of ARPA funds
Springfield City Councilors Tracye Whitfield and Justin Hurst held a news conference at the steps of Springfield City hall regarding the alleged mismanagement of ARPA funds. Many were saying that there has been a lack of communication and transparency from the Sarno administration.
Two Mass. politicians named in Oath Keepers’ membership lists
A candidate looking to retake his post as a Barnstable County Commissioner and a Wilbraham Republican Town Committee member were included on the Oath Keepers’ membership database, a far-right paramilitary group that rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 last year. Republican candidate Ron Beaty of Barnstable and...
One Of The Most Depressed Cities In America Is In Massachusetts–And No, It’s Not Boston
There are many things nowadays that can lead to or contribute to the anxiety disorder known as depression. Money or debt issues, physical or emotional abuse, working like a dog for your employer and not feeling appreciated, being the target of bullying, getting older, ever-changing social mores, what's going on in the daily news, and the list goes on.
‘Unimaginable’: Eugene DeFilippo, former Northampton vice-principal killed in crash, remembered for dedication to family and students
A fair disciplinarian, a proud family man and a dedicated public servant: This is how some of the former students and colleagues of longtime Northampton vice-principal and teacher Eugene B. DeFilippo Sr. remember him following his untimely death earlier this week. DeFilippo, known as “Flip” and “Gene” to those close...
Berkshire region real estate sales
2 Summit Avenue: Jared L. Porter of Adams to Gregory Baker and Angela M. Bleau, $170,000 on 08/26/2022. 40 N Summer Street: Gregory S. Nowicki and Deborah A. Nowicki of Adams to Aimee L. Kupiec and Erica J. Viens, $249,000 on 08/26/2022. Becket. 87 Sir Edwards Way: Ted M. Glass...
King & Arnold Family Grand Marshals for Fall Foliage Parade
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Arnolds and the Kings have been selected as grand marshals for the upcoming 66th annual Northern Berkshire Fall Foliage parade presented by 1Berkshire. The parade will be held in downtown North Adams on Sunday, Oct. 2, at 1 p.m. This year's parade theme is...
Western Massachusetts Farm Makes List of Top Ten Charming Pumpkin Patches
It's hard to believe it's already September. Although it's not yet officially fall in Massachusetts, Berkshire County residents are embracing the best season of the year. It's the most gorgeous time of year to live in the western Massachusetts hills, as the leaves start to change and the nights get cooler.
Pittsfield’s Elizabeth Banks Gives Hometown Shoutout in New Wine Ad
Elizabeth Banks isn't shy about letting you know that her hometown is Pittsfield, MA. And why would she be? Anyone who came from the Berkshires should want to brag about these surroundings! Of course, we've seen Banks in plenty of movies and TV shows. We've seen her in TV commercials as well. But now there's a brand new wine ad that has been making the rounds on the internet. Not only does she appear in the ad, but even gives a shoutout to her hometown!
