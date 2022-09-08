Read full article on original website
wrtv.com
Woman shot husband on Interstate 69 over argument in front of 12-year-old son, according to court docs
FISHERS — Court documents released have revealed what led to a woman shooting her husband on Interstate 69 in Fishers. Court documents show that Shaalea Davis shot her husband during an argument, though the cause of the argument is not known. Both sides gave differing accounts of what the argument entailed.
IMPD officers, who turned in sergeant for kicking handcuffed man in the face, sue city for alleged retaliation
INDIANAPOLIS — Two IMPD officers are suing the department for retaliation after reporting their sergeant for alleged excessive force against a handcuffed man. The two officers were working as officers with IMPD on Sept. 24, 2021 when they were called to assist with apprehending Jermaine Vaughn, who was homeless, on Monument Circle.
Ex-police officer sentenced to 6 years for child solicitation after being confronted by online predators group
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – A former police officer was sentenced to six years in prison after being found guilty of child solicitation. Joshua Clark learned his sentence Tuesday in Hendricks County. He was arrested in May 2021 in a case first brought to light by an online vigilante group that works to confront alleged predators. […]
23-year-old man charged in woman's 2016 murder
INDIANAPOLIS — A 23-year-old man is facing murder charges for the death of a woman who was killed more than six years ago. Police found the body of 41-year-old Angela Wright in the street in the 3000 block of Nowland Avenue on the east side of Indianapolis early in the morning of July 14, 2016. Wright was pronounced dead at the scene with apparent trauma to her head.
Twin brothers charged in Speedway gun store break-in sentenced to federal prison
INDIANAPOLIS — A 19-year-old Indianapolis man was sentenced to prison Tuesday for breaking into a Speedway gun store, almost exactly one year after his twin brother was sentenced for the same crime. Jayveon Majors pleaded guilty to theft of firearms from a federal firearms licensee for the January 2021...
ISP: Indianapolis traffic stop leads to discovery of drugs, gun
INDIANAPOLIS — A highway traffic stop Wednesday morning resulted in an arrest involving guns and drugs. An Indiana State Police trooper driving on Interstate 465 on the south side around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday was approached from behind by a pickup truck with no headlights on. Since it was foggy and still dark, the officer got behind the truck and stopped it near U.S. 31, state police said.
Shots fired at IMPD during investigation of earlier shooting
UPDATED: IMPD detectives have arrested 29-year-old Bryan De La Torre for attempted murder for his alleged role in the incident at a business in the 6000 block of Massachusetts Avenue. During a search of the building, IMPD located four firearms and numerous fired shell casings. Officers also identified fentanyl contamination inside the building, along with […]
Ex-boyfriend, mother in baby Amiah case both in custody; What investigators have revealed so far
INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis mother and her former boyfriend are now both in custody after a grand jury indictment for four counts of neglect in connection to missing child Amiah Robertson. Robert Lyons, 23, turned himself in to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday, joining Amber Robertson, 23, who was arrested a few days […]
Kokomo police search for thirsty thief who stole shopping carts full of beer
KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are searching for a thirsty thief accused of walking out of Kroger not once, but twice, with a shopping cart full of beer. According to the Kokomo Police Department, the theft occurred on Sept. 10 and Sept. 11 at the Kroger located at 606 N. Dixon Road. Police said a […]
Witnesses saw driver run red light before deadly crash, say children in suspect’s vehicle were crying
INDIANAPOLIS – For witnesses at the scene, it was clear: the driver ran a red light. It cost one man his life. Ismael Beltran-Torres now faces seven counts in connection with the Labor Day weekend crash at U.S. 31 and Edgewood Avenue on the south side, including causing death when operating a vehicle while intoxicated, […]
Man wanted for murders in Plainfield has arrest warrant in Marion County
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — 13 Investigates has learned there's an active Marion County warrant for the arrest of a man wanted in a deadly shooting in Plainfield. Dalonny Rodgers, 28, is wanted for preliminary charges of murder and attempted murder after two men were killed and two others were hurt in a shooting Saturday night.
WISH-TV
Woman dies in shooting at apartments on south side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman has died after a shooting Thursday afternoon on the south side of Indianapolis, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a death investigation just after 4:40 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Teddy Lane. That’s in the Country Club Apartments located southwest of the intersection of East Troy and Madison avenues.
Man arrested second time for neglect that left Delaware Co. toddler paralyzed and partially blind
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — A young boy will never be the same after his mother’s former boyfriend delayed getting him medical care for injuries he received as a 2-year-old in 2021, court documents suggest. Charles Stacy, 34, was arrested a second time Friday in connection to the boy’s 2021 injuries. Stacy was also charged with […]
cbs4indy.com
Indy man who ‘lured’ fiancée to house due to being on GPS monitoring gets 60 years for ‘executing’ her
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man whom family of the victim said “lured” his fiancée to a home on W. 33rd Street in order to “execute her” will serve more than half a century in prison for his crime. Kendale Abel was found guilty of...
5 Castleton burglary suspects caught on camera
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying five burglary suspects who were caught on camera while robbing a Castleton home last week. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the burglary took place at around midnight. on Sept. 7. Police said the homeowner wasn’t home at the time of the burglary […]
cbs4indy.com
Indy Muslim community shaken after taxi driver found shot to death
INDIANAPOLIS — Funeral services were held today for an Indianapolis cab driver who was shot to death over the weekend. Abdukadir Filanwaa, 55, was found dead inside his taxi early Saturday morning. A little after 4 a.m. a 911 caller reported that a taxi cab had been sitting at the corner of 11th street and Central Avenue for an extended period of time.
Woman dead in shooting on Indy's south side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on the south side of Indianapolis. IMPD said officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 300 block of Teddy Lane, near Madison and Troy avenues, around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Officers arrived and found an adult female...
Driver ejected in deadly Delaware County crash
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — One person is dead following a rollover crash in Delaware County Wednesday night. According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was going westbound on State Road 32 near County Road 650 East when it briefly went off-road. As the driver got back on the road, investigators say the car […]
Teen stabbed by passenger on IndyGo bus
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating what led to a stabbing on a city bus that sent a 17-year-old girl to a hospital. It happened Wednesday on an IndyGo route around East 21st and North Olney streets. Daian Manns' mother shared photos with 13News, which show her daughter being treated...
Teen suffers broken neck after 2 boys beat her in bathroom at Warren Central
A mother is questioning why and how her daughter ended up with serious injuries after she was beaten by two male students inside a bathroom at Warren Central High School.
