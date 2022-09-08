ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon, IN

WTHR

23-year-old man charged in woman's 2016 murder

INDIANAPOLIS — A 23-year-old man is facing murder charges for the death of a woman who was killed more than six years ago. Police found the body of 41-year-old Angela Wright in the street in the 3000 block of Nowland Avenue on the east side of Indianapolis early in the morning of July 14, 2016. Wright was pronounced dead at the scene with apparent trauma to her head.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Avon, IN
Avon, IN
Indianapolis, IN
WTHR

ISP: Indianapolis traffic stop leads to discovery of drugs, gun

INDIANAPOLIS — A highway traffic stop Wednesday morning resulted in an arrest involving guns and drugs. An Indiana State Police trooper driving on Interstate 465 on the south side around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday was approached from behind by a pickup truck with no headlights on. Since it was foggy and still dark, the officer got behind the truck and stopped it near U.S. 31, state police said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Shots fired at IMPD during investigation of earlier shooting

UPDATED: IMPD detectives have arrested 29-year-old Bryan De La Torre for attempted murder for his alleged role in the incident at a business in the 6000 block of Massachusetts Avenue. During a search of the building, IMPD located four firearms and numerous fired shell casings. Officers also identified fentanyl contamination inside the building, along with […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Woman dies in shooting at apartments on south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman has died after a shooting Thursday afternoon on the south side of Indianapolis, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a death investigation just after 4:40 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Teddy Lane. That’s in the Country Club Apartments located southwest of the intersection of East Troy and Madison avenues.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

5 Castleton burglary suspects caught on camera

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying five burglary suspects who were caught on camera while robbing a Castleton home last week. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the burglary took place at around midnight. on Sept. 7. Police said the homeowner wasn’t home at the time of the burglary […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indy Muslim community shaken after taxi driver found shot to death

INDIANAPOLIS — Funeral services were held today for an Indianapolis cab driver who was shot to death over the weekend. Abdukadir Filanwaa, 55, was found dead inside his taxi early Saturday morning. A little after 4 a.m. a 911 caller reported that a taxi cab had been sitting at the corner of 11th street and Central Avenue for an extended period of time.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Woman dead in shooting on Indy's south side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on the south side of Indianapolis. IMPD said officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 300 block of Teddy Lane, near Madison and Troy avenues, around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Officers arrived and found an adult female...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Driver ejected in deadly Delaware County crash

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — One person is dead following a rollover crash in Delaware County Wednesday night. According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was going westbound on State Road 32 near County Road 650 East when it briefly went off-road. As the driver got back on the road, investigators say the car […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Teen stabbed by passenger on IndyGo bus

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating what led to a stabbing on a city bus that sent a 17-year-old girl to a hospital. It happened Wednesday on an IndyGo route around East 21st and North Olney streets. Daian Manns' mother shared photos with 13News, which show her daughter being treated...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

WTHR

