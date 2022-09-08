Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
MONTREAL CANADIENS MAKE TWO HUGE ANNOUNCEMENTS THIS MORNING
The Montreal Canadiens announced today that Nick Suzuki is the organization's 31st captain, the first since Shea Weber. Suzuki's alternate captains are Brendan Gallagher and Joel Edmundson. "Suzuki, 23, becomes the youngest captain in team history. Now embarking on his fourth professional season, he will be playing the first year...
Yardbarker
Flames sign veteran forward Cody Eakin to professional tryout
The Washington Capitals originally selected Eakin in the third round (No. 85 overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft. He played 30 games with the Capitals in 2011–12 before being traded to the Dallas Stars the following summer. Eakin spent the next five seasons with Dallas, reaching the 35-point plateau...
Yardbarker
Calgary Flames: Tempering Expectations for Huberdeau & Kadri
The Calgary Flames, while not necessarily at their own will, completely revamped their roster this offseason. Gone are two star players in Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk, and in essentially as replacements are Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri. Due to the sheer skill possessed by Huberdeau, paired with the playoff pedigree and sandpaper style from Kadri, many believe this team has a better chance to win the Stanley Cup next Spring than they did this past season.
Yardbarker
Thoughts on the Edmonton Oilers’ farm system heading into the 2022-23 season
We’re more than three years into the Ken Holland era and it’s safe to say that the Edmonton Oilers are now his team. When the Oilers take the ice in October to kick off the 2022-23 season, all but three of the players on the team will have contracts with Holland’s signature on them. The three contracts left from the Peter Chiarelli era are Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl’s long-term deals and Evan Bouchard’s entry-level deal.
markerzone.com
JACK CAMPBELL UNDER MASSIVE PRESSURE FROM EDMONTON MEDIA ALREADY
Goaltender Jack Campbell has yet to play a game for the Edmonton Oilers, but he's already under massive pressure from media in the city. In a new column, Robert Tychkowski of the Edmonton Sun said the team's entire hopes for a Stanley Cup rests squarely on Campbell's shoulders. "It's on...
NHL
Canadiens announce RBC as first official game jersey partner
MONTREAL - The Montreal Canadiens and RBC announced today a multi-year jersey partnership agreement, which will see the RBC logo featured on Canadiens player home jerseys worn at the Bell Centre beginning in the upcoming 2022-23 season. The partnership brings together two globally-recognized brands with storied histories that date back...
Yardbarker
Bruins Round Table: Starting Goalie, Point-Leader & More
With the start of the 2022-23 NHL regular season right around the corner, it felt appropriate to start looking at some questions about the Boston Bruins that should be exciting for fans and media alike. To answer these questions, we’ve polled some of the writers from the Bruins’ team here at The Hockey Writers, including Vince Reilly, Scott Roche, and Brandon Share-Cohen.
Yardbarker
Canadiens Set to Hit Big Milestones in 2022-23
Barring a one-season turnaround of epic proportions, the Montreal Canadiens are legitimate long shots to win anything of note in 2022-23. They may get in a game here and there, but, for all intents and purposes, they’re in line for something resembling a repeat of the last-place finish they earned last season, and that should be perfectly fine. They’re rebuilding.
markerzone.com
NEW YORK RANGERS WILL NOT RECEIVE A BETTER OFFER FOR LUNDKVIST THAN THE ONE THEY RECEIVED IN MARCH
The Rangers' Nils Lundkvist has generated serious interest on the trade market since it was reported he would not report to training camp this summer. However, it is worth noting that he originally requested a trade in March, prior to the NHL's trade deadline. Now, his trade value has only diminished with the news of his intentions to hold out.
markerzone.com
NEW JERSEY DEVILS RECEIVE BAD NEWS HEADING INTO 2022-23
The New Jersey Devils will reportedly start the upcoming season without G Jonathan Bernier, who underwent hip surgery last season. The Devils, of course, traded for G Vitek Vanecek and signed him to a three-year deal. Vanecek and Mackenzie Blackwood will man the cage together, but their tertiary option will not be ready.
markerzone.com
JOE THORNTON SKATING WITH FORMER TEAM WHILE WEIGHING HIS OPTIONS
Joe Thornton is back in San Jose skating with players in the Sharks organization, but that does not mean he is returning to the organization. Thornton spent the last couple seasons bouncing around the NHL in pursuit of the elusive Stanley Cup, alas he would not obtain the oversized goblet.
markerzone.com
BOB HARTLEY SINGLES OUT ONE PLAYER, BLAMING HIM FOR CAREY PRICE'S INJURY PROBLEMS
Bob Hartley has not coached in the NHL for six years, but he is still very much in tune with the state of the league. He is two years removed from winning the Gagarin Cup (KHL Championship), and rumor has it he is seeking a return to an NHL bench. Hartley is an animated guy who is not afraid to say what is on his mind, and recently he appeared on a French-speaking radio broadcast and offered his two-cents on Carey Price's injury and went so far as to blame much of the goaltender's woes on one player in specific.
markerzone.com
ST. LOUIS BLUES CLOSING IN ON MAJOR CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH THEIR BUDDING STAR
Jordan Kyrou exploded for 75 points in 74 games in 2021-22, and the St. Louis Blues have one more year of the talented forward at his bargain-bin $2.8 million salary. Looking around at all the big-ticket deals getting signed in the NHL today, the Blues will need to throw Kyrou a similar deal to the one they gave his teammate Robert Thomas. Andy Strickland of Bally Sports-Midwest reports that the two sides are engaged in promising discussions and a deal could be made any day now.
NHL
Montreal Canadiens Roundtable
MONTREAL -- Don't miss a roundtable featuring General Manager Kent Hughes, Executive Vice-President of Hockey Operations Jeff Gorton, and Head Coach Martin St-Louis. The discussion will be hosted by Vice-President of Hockey Communications Chantal Machabée live from Laval-sur-le-Lac in the early evening on Monday, September 12 (exact time TBD)!
markerzone.com
VANCOUVER CANUCKS SIGN VETERAN DEFENDER TO PTO
The Vancouver Canucks announced on Friday morning that veteran defenseman Danny DeKeyser will be attending training camp on a professional tryout offer (PTO). DeKeyser, 32, has appeared in 547 career games at the NHL level, all of which have come with the Detroit Red Wings. Once one of the games more underrated shutdown defenders, injuries have resulted in a serious decline for him the past few seasons. In 59 games this past season, he registered 11 assists while averaging 18:30 minutes in ice time.
markerzone.com
EXCELLENT TILT BETWEEN CANADIAN GARET HUNT AND MARK VERBA (VIDEO)
Canadian Garet Hunt had just finished serving a one-game suspension in the KHL for fighting in the tunnel during intermission, but wasted no time in dropping the gloves once again. Hunt's Kunlun Red Star took on Admiral Vladivostok on Saturday when he was involved in a well-fought battle with Mark Verba. The two went at it for a while, but the decision goes to Hunt in the end. Admiral took the game 3-1.
markerzone.com
BRYAN BICKELL GOES INTO DETAIL OVER M.S. DIAGNOSIS, RETIREMENT
Bryan Bickell's career was suddenly cut short when he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in November 2016. After winning three Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks, he retired at the age of 31. He joined Dan O'Toole and opened up about the first signs of the ailment and how it ultimately ended his playing career.
markerzone.com
SAN JOSE SHARKS SIGN FORMER PENGUINS' 2ND ROUNDER TO PTO
The San Jose Sharks are signing D Scott Harrington to a PTO, per Sportsnet's Chris Johnston. Harrington holds 210 games of NHL experience, split between Pittsburgh (10), Toronto (15), and Columbus (185). Last season was spent largely in the AHL, where Harrington scored just 7 points and sported a -25 in 50 games for the Cleveland Monsters. He scored just one assist in 7 NHL games in '22-23. Of all the names in PTO reports this morning, Harrington is probably the most apt for a tryout. Danny DeKyser, Calvin de Haan, Zach Aston-Reese, and Jimmy Vesey all signed PTOs today too, and of that bunch Harrington would probably be the last kid left to be picked at recess.
markerzone.com
CAROLINA HURRICANES SIGN VETERAN DEFENSEMAN TO PROFESSIONAL TRYOUT
The Carolina Hurricanes announced today they have signed D Calvin de Haan to a PTO:. A 10-season NHL veteran, de Haan most recently dressed with the Chicago Blackhawks, and the fact that he needed a PTO to further his career is surprising. The 31-year old is more of a stay-at-home defenseman whose offensive numbers have never jumped off the page. So, citing his measly 8 points in 69 games last season does not paint the whole picture for the veteran defender.
markerzone.com
FORMER HABS FIRST ROUNDER LANDS PTO WITH ANAHEIM
After spending parts of the last four seasons with the Winnipeg Jets, former Montreal Canadiens first round pick Nathan Beaulieu has signed a professional tryout contract with the Anaheim Ducks, according to CapFriendly. Beaulieu, 29, was drafted by the Canadiens seventeenth overall in 2011 and spent parts of the first...
