Birmingham, AL

Bham Now

7 spots where you can find nonalcoholic wines in Birmingham

Cheers to nonalcoholic wines! Believe it or not, we have quite a few options for you to try right here in The Magic City. Keep reading to find where to go for these trendy alternatives. What brands should I look for?. It can be difficult to start new things when...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Your ultimate guide for a fun time in one of Hoover’s favorite neighborhoods—Bluff Park

Are you wondering what you should do this weekend? Here are insider tips for a day—from morning coffee to sunset views—in the quaint Hoover neighborhood of Bluff Park. Of course, we’re starting off the day right with a cup of coffee at Wild Roast Cafe. Call me basic, but I usually go for a classic caramel latte. If you’re feeling like sipping on a flavorful cup of coffee, check out Wild Roast’s signature and seasonal lattes and frozen frappes. They also have tasty bites—from bagels to avocado toast—to fill you up and get you going.
HOOVER, AL
Bham Now

Buy, sell + trade hard-to-find shoes + more at Main Street Soles in Trussville

Sneakers make your heart thump? From Dunks to Jordans and many more, here’s what you’ll find when you visit Trussville’s newest shoe shop—Main Street Soles. What started as a side hustle became a full-blown storefront for pastor-turned-shoe seller Spencer Welch. After discovering how much he could really make from his hobby, he opened up a storefront in July with his wife Meagan and never looked back.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Daily South

The Best Fruits And Vegetables To Buy In The Fall

When it comes to fall in the South, things aren't exactly as idyllic as they are in our favorite movies and TV shows, like "Gilmore Girls" and "When Harry Met Sally." However, it's certainly worth the wait to enjoy the autumn leaves and the season's bounty of fruits and veggies from apples to pumpkins. In fact, the Southeastern climate actually allows us to enjoy a few of those quintessential fall foods sooner while still reveling in summer favorites, like heirloom tomatoes and okra.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

15+ Birmingham restaurant closings from this summer + what’s next

Here at Bham Now, we love to share the buzziest new openings in Birmingham—but unfortunately, we also see Birmingham restaurant closings. Whether they’re due to increasing rent prices, staff shortages or just business owners looking for a change, we hate to say goodbye. Here are 15 restaurants that closed in Birmingham this summer and what’s next for the spaces and owners, in no particular order.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Revealed—Vestavia Hills to welcome two new restaurants

Vestavia Hills is the perfect place to explore for endless food and drink options, and now, two more restaurants are headed your way, Birmingham! Keep reading to find out all the delicious details. Spicing up Vestavia Hills. Mexican food is a staple, and Vestavia Hills is making sure there is...
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Bessemer Area Chamber Of Commerce 2nd Annual Marvel City Family Fun Fest Set For This Sunday, September 11, 2022 From 3 pm Till 7 pm

The Bessemer Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 2nd Annual Marvel City Family Fun Fest on Sunday, September 11th, from 3 pm –7 pm at 1st Avenue between 19th and 20th Streets. Local businesses and organizations have the opportunity to return to the downtown Bessemer area to showcase and sell their products and services to the hundreds we expect in attendance. The Chamber is planning for even more support from the community and surrounding areas than last year!
BESSEMER, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham nonprofit encouraging youth to join extracurriculars

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With youth violent crime rising, the City of Birmingham is desperate to find ways to help re-inspire young men and women. Today’s youth have plenty of stressors with more technology and social media than ever before. The founder of a nonprofit says they need a positive outlet to help keep them on the right path.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Editorial: Community Foodbank of Central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — When deciding what to eat many of us choose between types of food or restaurants, but for thousands in our community what to eat means choosing between food and medicine, utilities, or childcare. According to Feeding America in Jefferson County alone almost 95,000 people are considered...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
92.9 WTUG

Founder of Several Tuscaloosa Radio Stations Dies Friday

Houston Pearce, the founder of several Tuscaloosa-area radio stations, died Friday morning, according to information from the Alabama Broadcasters Association. "Another Alabama radio icon has passed," ABA President Sharon Tinsley said in a statement. "Houston Pearce was larger than life. He was a dear friend. Houston always had a joke and a smile. This morning, as I spoke with some of the people closest to him through his career, I've heard a few great stories that made me laugh. I know that's how we'll remember Houston."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham PD investigate overnight murder

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a person was killed in the 1600 block of Ave O around midnight Sunday night. No additional details have been provided at this time. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

