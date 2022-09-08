Read full article on original website
Bham Now
7 spots where you can find nonalcoholic wines in Birmingham
Cheers to nonalcoholic wines! Believe it or not, we have quite a few options for you to try right here in The Magic City. Keep reading to find where to go for these trendy alternatives. What brands should I look for?. It can be difficult to start new things when...
Bham Now
Your ultimate guide for a fun time in one of Hoover’s favorite neighborhoods—Bluff Park
Are you wondering what you should do this weekend? Here are insider tips for a day—from morning coffee to sunset views—in the quaint Hoover neighborhood of Bluff Park. Of course, we’re starting off the day right with a cup of coffee at Wild Roast Cafe. Call me basic, but I usually go for a classic caramel latte. If you’re feeling like sipping on a flavorful cup of coffee, check out Wild Roast’s signature and seasonal lattes and frozen frappes. They also have tasty bites—from bagels to avocado toast—to fill you up and get you going.
Bham Now
Five Bar and Hattie B’s chicken and waffles make best in U.S. list
Birmingham’s Five Bar and Hattie B’s in the Lakeview Entertainment District have some of the best chicken and waffles in the U.S., according to the popular national foodie site Tasting Table. The two local eateries, which are separated by a city block here in the Magic City, were...
Bham Now
Buy, sell + trade hard-to-find shoes + more at Main Street Soles in Trussville
Sneakers make your heart thump? From Dunks to Jordans and many more, here’s what you’ll find when you visit Trussville’s newest shoe shop—Main Street Soles. What started as a side hustle became a full-blown storefront for pastor-turned-shoe seller Spencer Welch. After discovering how much he could really make from his hobby, he opened up a storefront in July with his wife Meagan and never looked back.
The Daily South
The Best Fruits And Vegetables To Buy In The Fall
When it comes to fall in the South, things aren't exactly as idyllic as they are in our favorite movies and TV shows, like "Gilmore Girls" and "When Harry Met Sally." However, it's certainly worth the wait to enjoy the autumn leaves and the season's bounty of fruits and veggies from apples to pumpkins. In fact, the Southeastern climate actually allows us to enjoy a few of those quintessential fall foods sooner while still reveling in summer favorites, like heirloom tomatoes and okra.
Bham Now
15+ Birmingham restaurant closings from this summer + what’s next
Here at Bham Now, we love to share the buzziest new openings in Birmingham—but unfortunately, we also see Birmingham restaurant closings. Whether they’re due to increasing rent prices, staff shortages or just business owners looking for a change, we hate to say goodbye. Here are 15 restaurants that closed in Birmingham this summer and what’s next for the spaces and owners, in no particular order.
wbrc.com
Sloss Fright Furnace producer explains closure after 22 years in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands are upset after finding out a Birmingham Halloween staple will not return this fall. After 22 years in the Magic City, the producer of Sloss Fright Furnace says he was forced to make the heartbreaking decision after given new terms. The annual haunted house gained...
Bham Now
Revealed—Vestavia Hills to welcome two new restaurants
Vestavia Hills is the perfect place to explore for endless food and drink options, and now, two more restaurants are headed your way, Birmingham! Keep reading to find out all the delicious details. Spicing up Vestavia Hills. Mexican food is a staple, and Vestavia Hills is making sure there is...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Alabama
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best cinnamon rolls in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
thecutoffnews.com
Bessemer Area Chamber Of Commerce 2nd Annual Marvel City Family Fun Fest Set For This Sunday, September 11, 2022 From 3 pm Till 7 pm
The Bessemer Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 2nd Annual Marvel City Family Fun Fest on Sunday, September 11th, from 3 pm –7 pm at 1st Avenue between 19th and 20th Streets. Local businesses and organizations have the opportunity to return to the downtown Bessemer area to showcase and sell their products and services to the hundreds we expect in attendance. The Chamber is planning for even more support from the community and surrounding areas than last year!
Bham Now
53 New & Coming Soon Home Listings across Birmingham—Sept. 9-11
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 53 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Helen Drennen at 205-222-5688 or...
Food Truck Thursday: Fat Charles BBQ
Despite their name, Fat Charles BBQ stopped by the CBS 42 Morning News to talk all things tacos!
wbrc.com
Birmingham nonprofit encouraging youth to join extracurriculars
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With youth violent crime rising, the City of Birmingham is desperate to find ways to help re-inspire young men and women. Today’s youth have plenty of stressors with more technology and social media than ever before. The founder of a nonprofit says they need a positive outlet to help keep them on the right path.
Bham Now
10 amazing destinations you need to visit this fall [BEACH GETAWAY GIVEAWAY]
Summer may be coming to an end, but that doesn’t mean the fun has to stop. From relaxing beach vacations to amazing shopping trips, there are so many places within driving distance of Birmingham to visit this fall. We’ve rounded up ten getaway destinations for everyone to enjoy.
Comeback Town: World Games impact much greater than 11 day event
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Jim Coker. Birmingham hosted the World Games from July 7th to July 17th, 2022. Was it worth the time and expense?. Many folks are celebrating a big victory for Birmingham. Others...
Sloss Fright Furnace comes to an end after decades in Birmingham
Organizers of the Sloss Fright Furnace have announced the Birmingham event will no longer be produced. The event, which was held annually from 1997 until 2019, is "too disruptive" and isn't "well aligned with Sloss' mission" or its image, the event's organizers said they were told by the venue's board.
wvtm13.com
Editorial: Community Foodbank of Central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — When deciding what to eat many of us choose between types of food or restaurants, but for thousands in our community what to eat means choosing between food and medicine, utilities, or childcare. According to Feeding America in Jefferson County alone almost 95,000 people are considered...
Founder of Several Tuscaloosa Radio Stations Dies Friday
Houston Pearce, the founder of several Tuscaloosa-area radio stations, died Friday morning, according to information from the Alabama Broadcasters Association. "Another Alabama radio icon has passed," ABA President Sharon Tinsley said in a statement. "Houston Pearce was larger than life. He was a dear friend. Houston always had a joke and a smile. This morning, as I spoke with some of the people closest to him through his career, I've heard a few great stories that made me laugh. I know that's how we'll remember Houston."
4-year-old Birmingham girl wants to know why she got shot: ‘It’s hard to explain to a kid,’ family says
A 4-year-old girl shot while riding in a car with her aunt was left with a bullet two inches from her spine and three inches from her heart. Serenity Spearman, affectionately called Ren-Ren, was injured Wednesday while sitting in a vehicle with her aunt. Police have arrested the alleged shooter.
wbrc.com
Birmingham PD investigate overnight murder
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a person was killed in the 1600 block of Ave O around midnight Sunday night. No additional details have been provided at this time. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive...
