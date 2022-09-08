Nvidia RTX 40-Series Debut Expected at Sept 20 GeForce Beyond Event

(Image credit: Nvidia)

The Nvidia hype train has left the building, advertising a "special event" at 8am PT on Tuesday, September 20. Kicking off the green team’s GPU Technology Conference 2022 (GTC), a GeForce Beyond (opens in new tab) special broadcast at the beginning of the day will be followed by a keynote by Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang.

We have been expecting an Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-series launch in the coming weeks, and we now have a firm date for the first official Ada Lovelace architecture graphics card reveal(s). This comes after Jensen already made a statement at the end of Nvidia's earning report saying he'd have more to say about the next-generation architecture "next month."

If things follow the rumored path and roll out in a similar fashion to the Ampere generation, we will see Nvidia start its revelations with a top-end AD102 GPU-based solution, presumably the RTX 4090. This will spearhead the launch, and Nvidia will hope for it to suck up the early adopter dollars, with the RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 thought not to be too far behind. There have also been rumors of an Ada GPU with 48GB of memory, with up to a 900W TBP, for testing purposes. Such a card might end up being released as an Ada-based Titan card, which might make some sense given the GTC audience. However, the extent of the reveal on September 20 remains to be seen.

Nvidia's 'Project Beyond' teaser video provided virtually no other information than the fact that something is happening on September 20. Press emails about the "special broadcast" provided slightly more information. The official blurb says that we will see the GeForce Beyond segment right at the start of the 8am event, followed up by Jensen Huang's keynote. He will share details about Nvidia's "latest breakthroughs in gaming, creating, and graphics technology."

You don't need to be a member of the press to watch, of course. The GeForce Beyond special broadcast can be streamed at https://www.nvidia.com/gtc/ (opens in new tab). Alternatively, it will also be available on YouTube and Twitch. And if 8am PDT is too early for your part of the world, you can of course watch the replay any time afterward.

We'll have an in-depth analysis of the event as it unfolds, along with discussions about what was revealed and insights into the announcements. It appears Ada and the RTX 40-series are less than a fortnight away, where we will hopefully get some concrete numbers. In the meantime, whet your whistle by reading our Nvidia Ada Lovelace and GeForce RTX 40-Series article and we'll see how close the rumors are to reality shortly.

