ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Nvidia RTX 40-Series Debut Expected at Sept 20 GeForce Beyond Event

By Mark Tyson
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OZdT4_0hn5DQD600
(Image credit: Nvidia)

The Nvidia hype train has left the building, advertising a "special event" at 8am PT on Tuesday, September 20. Kicking off the green team’s GPU Technology Conference 2022 (GTC), a GeForce Beyond (opens in new tab) special broadcast at the beginning of the day will be followed by a keynote by Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang.

We have been expecting an Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-series launch in the coming weeks, and we now have a firm date for the first official Ada Lovelace architecture graphics card reveal(s). This comes after Jensen already made a statement at the end of Nvidia's earning report saying he'd have more to say about the next-generation architecture "next month."

If things follow the rumored path and roll out in a similar fashion to the Ampere generation, we will see Nvidia start its revelations with a top-end AD102 GPU-based solution, presumably the RTX 4090. This will spearhead the launch, and Nvidia will hope for it to suck up the early adopter dollars, with the RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 thought not to be too far behind. There have also been rumors of an Ada GPU with 48GB of memory, with up to a 900W TBP, for testing purposes. Such a card might end up being released as an Ada-based Titan card, which might make some sense given the GTC audience. However, the extent of the reveal on September 20 remains to be seen.

Nvidia's 'Project Beyond' teaser video provided virtually no other information than the fact that something is happening on September 20. Press emails about the "special broadcast" provided slightly more information. The official blurb says that we will see the GeForce Beyond segment right at the start of the 8am event, followed up by Jensen Huang's keynote. He will share details about Nvidia's "latest breakthroughs in gaming, creating, and graphics technology."

You don't need to be a member of the press to watch, of course. The GeForce Beyond special broadcast can be streamed at https://www.nvidia.com/gtc/ (opens in new tab). Alternatively, it will also be available on YouTube and Twitch. And if 8am PDT is too early for your part of the world, you can of course watch the replay any time afterward.

We'll have an in-depth analysis of the event as it unfolds, along with discussions about what was revealed and insights into the announcements. It appears Ada and the RTX 40-series are less than a fortnight away, where we will hopefully get some concrete numbers. In the meantime, whet your whistle by reading our Nvidia Ada Lovelace and GeForce RTX 40-Series article and we'll see how close the rumors are to reality shortly.

Mark Tyson is a Freelance News Writer at Tom's Hardware US. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

New Nvidia RTX 4080 graphics card rumor is hard to believe

Nvidia might be planning to launch a pair of different RTX 4080 graphics cards, supposedly equipped with 12GB and 16GB of video RAM, with both being released simultaneously if the latest from the rumor mill is to be believed. This comes from MEGAsizeGPU on Twitter (via VideoCardz (opens in new...
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

GeForce RTX 3080 Falls to $740 Amid Continued GPU Price Cuts

Just a few months ago, the best graphics cards remained difficult to find at "reasonable" prices. Nvidia launched the RTX 3090 Ti at a then-obscene $1,999 MSRP at the end of March, for example. Today, retail prices have dropped as much as 43% — close to half off! Other cards have become much more affordable as well, and only a handful of GPUs remain above their official MSRPs.
COMPUTERS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ada Lovelace
Person
Jensen Huang
Tom's Hardware

Funky VRM Fan Setup Is Actually Super Useful

Nagao Industries has created an innovative new cooling system for motherboard VRMs, that works in almost every single chassis. Dubbed the N-VRM-FSTY60, the cooling system relies on twin 60mm fans mounted to a 120mm/140mm chassis fan bracket, which in turn gets installed onto the rear 120mm or 140mm chassis fan mount in your case next to the rear I/O panel.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nvidia Rtx#Nvidia Geforce#Gpu Technology Conference#Tbp#Gtc
Tom's Hardware

Intel Core i7 13700T Raptor Lake Allegedly Beats Ryzen 7 5800X at 35W

According to a Tweet by @BenchLeaks, Intel's first Raptor Lake T model has appeared on the radar, featuring some potential stellar results. The chip is known as the i7-13700T. The T variants of Intel's chips feature extremely low power consumption - akin to that of mobile chips with a 35W TDP. The i7-13700T was able to pull off scores faster than the Ryzen 7 5800X and match the i5-12600K while consuming far less power.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
RTX
NewsBreak
Youtube
Tom's Hardware

Grab an HP Budget Desktop Gaming PC for Under $700: Real Deals

If you want to pick up a nice little gaming desktop PC, then consider the HP Omen 30L for only $699 (opens in new tab). With a Ryzen 5 5600G (opens in new tab) CPU, and RX 6600XT (opens in new tab) GPU, this computer should be able to play any of the latest games on medium to high settings, and at this low price, it's a great bang for the buck for a pre-built desktop PC.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Discrete GPU Sales Dropped, AMD Loses Ground to Nvidia

JPR reports dedicated GPU sales dropped $3.1 billion sequentially in Q2 2022. Unit sales of the best graphics cards for desktops — dedicated models, not integrated options — have been growing steadily for about two years now, but every rally comes to its end. Shipments of discrete GPUs hit a two year low in the second quarter, and dollar sales of add-in-boards (AIBs) dropped by a whopping $3.1 billion, according to Jon Peddie Research.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Nvidia RTX 30-Series Ranks First in Latest Steam Survey

Starting with the best graphics cards, or at least the most popular options, we've used the data from Steam's API page (opens in new tab) as it's more granular than the main GPU page. We've also normalized the column values based on the total sum, so all columns add up to 100%. (Without that adjustment, the columns sum to anywhere from 90.05% to 92.92%, possibly due to different OSes or other factors that aren't immediately clear.)
VIDEO GAMES
Tom's Hardware

AMD Radeon RX 7000-Series and RDNA 3 GPUs: Everything We Know

AMD's Radeon RX 7000-series and the RDNA 3 architecture are slated to launch before the end of the year. AMD hasn't confirmed the name yet, but there's little reason to expect a change from the RX 6000-series model numbers. We're going to stick with RX 7000, though, until or unless we're proven wrong. These new GPUs will compete with the best graphics cards, and if the third time's the charm, AMD might even surpass Nvidia on our GPU benchmarks hierarchy.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Raptor Lake iGPU Catches Up To AMD Vega 10 In OpenGL Benchmark

Core i9-13900 iGPU goes for a spin in Geekbench's OpenCL test. A benchmark result has surfaced, providing insight into the integrated graphics performance of Intel’s 13th Generation Raptor Lake processors. Twitter’s Benchleaks (opens in new tab) spotted a Geekbench OpenCL test result (opens in new tab) which appears to have been precipitated by a passing HP desktop PC packing an Intel Core i9-13900. The hardware sleuth compared the 9,498 score against an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, noting that it was about 93% slower in Geekbench’s range of OpenCL tests.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Leaked Raptor Lake Specs Show More Cores, Higher Power Draw

The Core i9-13900K/KF will feature 24 cores in total, with 8 performance cores accompanied by a whopping 16 efficiency cores for less essential tasks. Boost frequencies on the 13900K/KF have been heavily upgraded over the 12900K (and even the KS), with a peak Thermal Velocity boost of 5.8 GHz, 5.7 GHz Turbo 3.0. Cache has been upgraded to 36MB of L2 cache as well (compared to 30MB on the 12900K).
TECHNOLOGY
Tom's Hardware

Tom's Hardware

1K+
Followers
9K+
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether building a PC, buying a laptop, or learning how to create robots for their kids, readers will find all they need to know about computing, new technologies and web services on Tom's Hardware.

 http://www.tomshardware.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy