Minnesota State

KAAL-TV

Ability Building Center fundraising event

(ABC 6 News) – The nonprofit Ability Building Center (ABC) has been serving people with disabilities for the past five years by helping them find jobs and getting them more involved with the community. “Individuals with disabilities just want to be in the community. They want to be included...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Riverland Community College President announces retirement

(ABC 6 News) – Riverland Community College announced on Friday that President Adenuga Atewologun will be retiring at the end of the fiscal year, June 30, 2023. Atewologun made the announcement to the Minnesota State Chancellor, Devinder Malhotra. Atewologun will have served as Riverland’s president 10 years by the...
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

New Minnesota Veterans Homes will soon be accepting applications for residency

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Resident applications will soon be accepted for the Minnesota Veterans Homes now under construction in Preston, Bemidji, and Montevideo. “We are grateful for the significant community interest we have received,” says Douglas Hughes, Deputy Director - Veterans Healthcare, Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA). “We know many people are planning to apply for admission to our new Veterans Homes. Our application, waiting list and admission process is guided by Minnesota Administrative Rule 9050. While want to be sure people are aware of the application date, applicants are placed on the waiting list in a first-come, first-served basis. Admission decisions occur later in the process by our admissions committee and are determined by the clinical needs of the applicant.”
MONTEVIDEO, MN
KAAL-TV

First ever Rochester Moon Festival

(ABC 6 News) – The first ever Rochester Moon Festival filled up Civic Center Drive downtown Saturday. After a successful summer of smaller, bi-weekly markets, there was the bigger festival, with over 60 vendors. “Today is the big finale of the moon festival and we are just bringing everyone...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Overcoming a Life of Addiction

(ABC 6 News) – Struggling with addiction an facing past demons is not an easy thing to do. Tim Volz of Rochester, makes it look easy. Volz recently published his first book titled, “Target Practice.” Inviting readers in to see what a life of drugs and alcohol can do to a person. But it also shows how one can rise above the obstacles that come in the recovery process.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul schools now allow Indigenous smudging indoors, after students push for policy change

ST. PAUL -- The second-largest school district in the state made a big change in the way it honors Indigenous cultures. The ritual of smudging is now allowed inside classrooms at St. Paul Public Schools. A small group of former students of Johnson High School are the young voices who spoke up and pushed for the policy to become official. The district board of education on Aug. 23. Smudging is the cultural practice of burning sage or other sacred herbs for healing and to cleanse the soul of negative thoughts. In part, the policy recognizes tobacco, sage, sweetgrass and cedar...
SAINT PAUL, MN
tcbmag.com

2022 Entrepreneur of the Year, Minnesota Finalists

Mission: To deliver food and other temperature-controlled products safely and reliably. Major impact: This family-owned trucking and logistics company is one of the largest refrigerated carriers in North America. Its refrigerated trailers can be placed on railroad cars so loads can be moved long distances cost-effectively. Early in the pandemic, the company ordered 175 new trucks, which fueled company growth. By reducing the age of its truck fleet, Bay & Bay has attracted and retained drivers in a competitive marketplace.
MINNESOTA STATE
740thefan.com

Japanese Apple Rust confirmed in Minnesota trees for 1st time

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is confirming Japanese apple rust in the state for the first time. The tree disease is caused by a fungal plant pathogen and affects apples, crabapples and junipers. MDA staff discovered the fungus through recent surveys and routine inspections at orchards and nurseries in Dakota, Rice and Scott counties.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Two Minnesota Jane Doe Cases Are A Part Of DNA Doe Project

Two Minnesota cases: A New Brighton Jane Doe case from 2000 and a Bone Lake Jane Doe Case from 1993 are a part of the DNA Doe Project. The DNA Doe Project is a non-profit that uses investigative genetic genealogy to identify John and Jane Doe's unidentified remains. They have cutting-edge techniques that help with cases where the DNA was highly degraded or of low quantity.
NEW BRIGHTON, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

MyPillows Last Mall Store In Minnesota Has Closed

Mike Lindell the CEO of 'MyPillow' grew up in Chaska, Minnesota, and founded the company back in 2004. The manufacturing plant was based in Minnesota and he saw the company grow by leaps and bounds from initially just being available online to being sold at big box retailers and eventually their own stand-alone stores at malls.
CHASKA, MN
KAAL-TV

Pacelli hosts 9/11 prayer service

(ABC 6 News) – As we enter into September, many are reminded of one of the most memorable and tragic days in U.S history: September 11th. It’s hard to think that 21 years have passed since this dark day in history. And for many students, many of them...
AUSTIN, MN
MIX 108

Looking At 17 Of The Oldest Restaurants In Minnesota

There are so many things to do in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but the variety of history and great restaurants have to be near the top of the list. From burgers to fish, so let's see what we can deep fry, there are so many great options in Minnesota. Also a lot of history in many cities from Duluth to St. Paul to Winona and more. Did you know there is even a restaurant in Minnesota older than the actual state?
MINNESOTA STATE

