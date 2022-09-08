(Red Oak) -- An Omaha man is in custody following a brief pursuit in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 32-year-old Ryan Jennings was arrested shortly after 6:30 p.m. Friday for child endangerment, eluding -- speed of 25 miles per hour over the limit, and interference with officials acts along with multiple citations. Authorities say Jennings' arrest comes after deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 34 near T Avenue. The Sheriff's Office says the driver, later identified a s Jennings, then sped off ensuing a short pursuit reaching speeds of up to 110 mph. After the vehicle entered a ditch upright near 200th Street, authorities say Jennings was apprehended after attempting to flee on foot. The Sheriff's Office says they also detained two other adults in the vehicle and located a juvenile child under the care of Jennings.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA ・ 3 HOURS AGO