Kenneth Hayes, 63, of Villisca, Iowa
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Page County Attorney's Report
(Clarinda) -- The Page County Attorney's Office released its latest report of recent court activities:. At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
Pumpkins, apples and hayrides: Your guide for fall fun in the Des Moines metro
DES MOINES, Iowa — As nights grow longer and colder, it's only natural that central Iowans are looking for places to celebrate autumn and all the frightening family fun that comes with it. Here are a list of events happening throughout the season in and around Des Moines for...
David M. Chambers, Jr, 66, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Iowa Veterans Cemetery - 34024 Veterans Memorial Dr, Adel, IA 50003. Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Inurnment:Iowa Veterans Cemetery Columbarium - 11 AM, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, with military honors. Notes:David passed away on Wednesday, September...
Fuel spill reported in Cass County
(Atlantic) -- Iowa Department of Natural Resources officials are investigating a fuel spill in Cass County, Iowa. DNR officials were notified of a crane overturned into the West Nodaway River approximately two to three miles northeast of Massena in Cass County. It was initially reported that approximately 20 gallons of diesel and engine fuel from the crane were spilled. However, during a follow-up visit Friday, DNR staff observed a sheen downstream of the absorbents. DNR staff also found dead and stressed minnows between the bridge collapse and approximately a half-mile downstream. Similar conditions were not observed Thursday.
Update: Semi strikes cable barrier, blocking traffic on Interstate 80
(Cass Co) A semi accident stalled traffic from the 73.6 mile marker of Interstate 80 in Adair County to the 67 mile marker near the Wiota exit this afternoon. Cass County Sheriff’s Deputy Kyle Quist says a semi struck the cable barriers and stretched the barriers across the interstate, along with the truck. All interstate traffic was diverted down Highway 148 for several hours.
Inclement weather limits 2022 Wabash Trace Nature Trail Marathon
(Shenandoah) -- Despite inclement weather forcing the cancellation of two races, the 2022 Wabash Trace Nature Trail Marathon was held Saturday in Shenandoah. After the start of the marathon and relay races, lighting in the area of the course forced organizers to cancel the two events. But, the half marathon...
Pen City Current
Keokuk woman wins $100K in scratch off
CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman has won a $100,000 lottery prize. Brenda Bradley of Keokuk won the fifth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Supreme” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Hy-Vee, 3111 Main St. in Keokuk, and claimed her prize Thursday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
“Touch A Truck” event persists despite the rain
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The metro experienced a decent amount of rain on Saturday morning, but it didn’t stop kids from getting up close and personal with a variety of trucks. The Des Moines Children’s Museum hosted their 3rd annual Touch A Truck event at the Valley West Mall. The parking lot was filled […]
KMAland Iowa 11-Player Week 3 (9/9): LC, Creston, Kuemper remain unbeaten
(KMAland) -- Lewis Central, Creston and Kuemper Catholic all stayed unbeaten in KMAland 11-Player non-district action on Friday. Kayden Anderson had another big night for Glenwood with 216 yards and three touchdowns through the air. He also added one rushing score. Lewis Central 49 Norwalk 27. Jonathan Humpal had 216...
Creston Police Report
(Creston) Creston Police arrested 24-year-old Aristides Esau Perdomo, of Des Moines, for violating a No Contact Protective Order. Perdomo was taken to Union County Jail, where he posted the $300.00 bond.
KMAland Volleyball (9/10): Impressive tournament showings for Missouri Valley, Riverside
(KMAland) -- Riverside emerged victorious in Griswold while Missouri Valley did the same in Shenandoah on Saturday. Missouri Valley won the tournament after a 4-0 day while Lenox went 2-2, but managed a second-place finish in bracket play. Shenandoah won their pool and ultimately took third after a 3-1 performance. Fremont-Mills, Bedford and Panorama finished fourth, fifth and sixth with respective records of 1-3, 1-2 and 0-3.
Heidi Anfinson finishes parole
DES MOINES, Iowa — Heidi Anfinson, an Iowa woman convicted in the drowning death of her infant child, completed her parole on Wednesday. Anfinson's two-week-old son Jacob disappeared back in 1998. She later admitted she left the child alone in a bathtub for nine minutes and hid his body...
Suspect arrested in MidAmerican substation wire theft investigation
(Clarinda) -- Law enforcement has made an arrest in connection with an incident at a MidAmerican Energy sub-station Monday night. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer tells KMA News deputies arrested Justin Parson of Shenandoah Tuesday morning for 1st degree criminal mischief and possession of a controlled substance - 2nd offense. Palmer says Parson's arrest comes after deputies began investigating a reported break-in and copper wire theft at MidAmerican's substation just east of Clarinda near Highway 71 and 210th Street shortly after 11 p.m. Monday. While not speculating any connection between the incidents due to ongoing investigations, Palmer says this isn't the first copper wire theft from a substation in the county.
Omaha man arrested following Montgomery County pursuit
(Red Oak) -- An Omaha man is in custody following a brief pursuit in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 32-year-old Ryan Jennings was arrested shortly after 6:30 p.m. Friday for child endangerment, eluding -- speed of 25 miles per hour over the limit, and interference with officials acts along with multiple citations. Authorities say Jennings' arrest comes after deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 34 near T Avenue. The Sheriff's Office says the driver, later identified a s Jennings, then sped off ensuing a short pursuit reaching speeds of up to 110 mph. After the vehicle entered a ditch upright near 200th Street, authorities say Jennings was apprehended after attempting to flee on foot. The Sheriff's Office says they also detained two other adults in the vehicle and located a juvenile child under the care of Jennings.
Iowa DCI searches Granger home
GRANGER, Iowa — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation just searched a home in Granger. DCI and Granger police were on scene when a KCCI crew arrived around 10:30 a.m. Authorities were going in and out of a home at 2402 Twin Eagles Drive. A DCI spokesperson said the...
Former Iowa police officer charged with theft and fraud
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is reaching out to anyone who has had financial dealings with an Indianola man in an attempt to identify additional victims. 42-year-old Chad Koch was previously a certified police officer who worked in multiple jurisdictions around the Central Iowa...
Hy-Vee loses Des Moines Democrats' Steak Fry contract
Polk County Democrats dropped Hy-Vee as the caterer for this year's Steak Fry fundraiser, Polk County Democratic Chairman Sean Bagniewski told Axios Wednesday.Politics factored into the decision, he said.Catch up fast: The Steak Fry began more than 40 years ago as a fundraiser for former U.S. Sen. Tom Harkin and the Iowa Democratic Party.Polk County Democrats resurrected the event in 2017 after a several-year hiatus.Hy-Vee had catered the event since at least 1992, Bagniewski said.State of play: Hy-Vee's PAC has overwhelmingly supported GOP candidates since 2010, according to data published by the Hy-Vee Inc. Employees’ Political Action Committee.That's created tensions among some Democrats, as reported by the left-leaning blog Bleeding Heartland.What's happening: Orchestrate Management, which operates multiple metro restaurants including Centro and Bubba, agreed to match Hy-Vee as the lowest bidder this year, Bagniewski said.Hy-Vee did not respond to Axios' request for comment.The event: This year's Steak Fry is Sept. 17.It starts at 1 pm, in DSM's Water Works Park, $35.And according to the party, "All Democrats are welcome."
Adair County Health Systems Welcomes New Doctor
The Adair County Health System welcomes a new doctor that is joining them. Doctor Jacob A. Jipp who is a board-eligible urologist and will begin seeing patients as soon as September 28th. Dr. Jibb has a medical degree from Carver College of Medicine at the University of Iowa and completed his residency at the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee. He will perform urology surgical procedures to treat multiple conditions including urinary tract issues, enlarged prostate, vasectomy and many more. Patients will be able to schedule appointments by calling ACHS Specialty Clinic at 641-743-7263.
