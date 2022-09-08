Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Gold Alert canceled for Rehoboth Beach man
A Gold Alert for 44-year-old Jason Shellenberger of Rehoboth Beach has been canceled. Delaware State Police said Shellenberger has been located, and they offered no further information. An alert was issued Sept. 5 after police said attempts to contact or locate Shellenberger had been unsuccessful, and there was a concern...
WMDT.com
Ocean City Fire Department warns of phone scammer asking for donations
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City Fire Department (OCFD) is warning residents to be warry of a phone scam. OCFD says on September 8th, they and the Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company received reports of the bogus calls. The scammer is calling residents, asking for donations on behalf of the fire department, says OCFD.
phillyvoice.com
Father drowns, son rescued at unguarded Ocean City beach
A Lackawanna County man died Thursday in Ocean City after he and his son were pulled from the ocean along a beach near 12th Street, officials said. There were no lifeguards working at the beach. Shawn Reilly, 56, of Thornhurst, was swimming with his 21-year-old son when the two men...
Girl Scouts urged not to sell 2 camps, 2 offices
Several hundred people have signed a change.org petition urging the Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay not to sell two camps and two offices. The sale includes the 244-acre Camp Grove Point in Earleville, Maryland; the 49-acre Camp Sandy Pines, in Fruitland, Maryland; and the Peninsula Resource Center in Salisbury; and the Newark Resource Center, a headquarters building less ... Read More
oceancity.com
A Playground Tour of Ocean City, Maryland
Labor Day has come and gone, and beach weather will soon be fading like summer tans. But that can only mean one thing- Fall weather will be upon us. Ocean City in Fall is the perfect time to check out the local playgrounds with the family! Here are some of the OC’s top playgrounds to check out this season.
Pa Man Drowns While Swimming on Unguarded Ocean City, NJ Beach
A Pennsylvania man drowned Thursday while swimming on an unguarded beach in Ocean City, authorities said. 56-year-old Shawn Reilly, of Thornhurst, Pa. began to struggle while swimming at an unprotected beach near 12th Street shortly after noon on Thursday. The man's 21-year-old son realized his father was having problems and...
WMDT.com
Cape shuts out Severna Park in Bi-State Challenge
LEWES, Del.– Cape Henlopen defeated the Severna Park Falcons in a final score of 3-0 on Saturday afternoon. Addison Basile would strike first and get it past the goalie for the 1-0 lead. Basile would strike again after getting a pass from Alexi Nowakowski, she would get her second goal of the game for the 2-0 lead.
WMDT.com
Patriot Day Celebration at Windmill Creek Winery sees honoring of 9/11 Victims, fundraiser for current vets
BERLIN, Md- Windmill Creek Vineyard and Winery in Berlin is honoring those who lost their lives on 9/11 while looking to help current veterans. The Patriots Day event saw a color guard, a lowering of the flag, and a moment of silence for the victims of September 11th. The event also featured touch- a-truck for kids, food wine, and a live band, as well as charity raffles for the Fallen Outdoors foundation, which helps veterans on the eastern shore go on outdoor trips and activities free of charge.
WMDT.com
Salisbury Police Investigating Royal Farms Shooting
SALISBURY, Md- SPD is investigating a shooting incident that occurred at the Royal Farms on Pemberton Drive early Sunday Morning. Anyone with information is asked to contact (410) 548-3165 or provide information anonymously to Crime Solvers at (410) 548-1776. Crime Solvers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.
Ocean City Today
October car shows approved in Ocean City
Endless Summer Cruisin’, Corvette Weekend on the books. Two longtime car shows are officially on the books for the resort’s shoulder season. On Tuesday, council members approved private event requests and other details for Endless Summer Cruisin’ and Corvette Weekend. Endless Summer Cruisin’. For years, Cruisin’ events...
Cape Gazette
Lutheran church donations support West Rehoboth students
Fro more than 10 years, Lutheran Church of Our Savior in Rehoboth Beach has provided assistance in preparing students from West Side New Beginnings, Rehoboth Beach, for another school year. Unloading donated supplies are West Side New Beginnings Executive Director Brenda Milbourne, left, and LCOS Social Ministry Chair Gail Dejmal.
WMDT.com
Bike riding now allowed on OC boardwalk through Memorial Day
OCEAN CITY, Md- Ocean City will now allow bike riders on the boardwalk until the following Memorial Day weekend, following a City Council voted to allow bikes to operate during Oceans Calling and Sunfest for this year only. The change would allow for bikes on the boardwalk during the events...
Cape Gazette
Check your equipment before fall fishing
For most working people, summer is over. Kids are back in school and fishing trips are going to be harder to come by. Fishing tackle that has seen some rough use during the summer can use some TLC right now to be ready for those important fall trips when big fish move down the coast on their southern migration.
phillyvoice.com
Delaware man arrested after driving vehicle into ocean
A Delaware man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (DUI) and additional traffic violations after driving his vehicle into the ocean. The incident occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, when Delaware Natural Resources Police State Park officers responded to Navy Beach at Cape Henlopen State Park in Sussex County, DE, following a report of a water rescue in progress.
rehobothfoodie.com
Square 1 OUT, 2nd Block IN
The short-lived Square One restaurant at 10 N. 1st St. (Canyon's/Twigs/Plumb Loco/Dos Locos/Lily Thai/Square 1) will soon become a part of the newly formed 2nd Block Hospitality Management organization, joining Aqua Grill, The Pines and Drift all on Baltimore Avenue in downtown Rehoboth Beach. There is no firm decision as per a name, but we WILL keep you posted!
fox5dc.com
Police release photos of suspects in Ocean City Boardwalk shooting
OCEAN CITY, Md. - Police in Ocean City, Maryland released several photos of suspects wanted for a Labor Day shooting along the boardwalk that injured a 28-year-old man. According to the Ocean City Police Department, the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on September 5 in the area of the boardwalk located between North Division Street and Atlantic Avenue.
WMDT.com
OC Council supports two new incentive programs for city employees
OCEAN CITY, Md.- A unanimous vote has rolled out incentives for Ocean City employees and it’s a decision that’s bringing excitement to the resort town. “We are really just happy to be able to have it back, I think any business, any organization with employees you want to be able to reward your employees,” City Manager Terry McGean said.
oceancity.com
Enjoy this beach day, but take care
Following the warm and sunny Labor Day Weekend, we’ve had a week of slightly damp and windy weather, but today the sun came out and we had blue skies smiling at us once again. However, due to Hurricane Earl out in the open Atlantic, ocean swells are evident all along the East Coast today and will still be around this weekend, with an increased the threat of rip currents. So take care if you are on the beach and always swim near a life guard. Here are some photos taken today around 118th Street, showing blue skies, people out enjoying the beautiful Ocean City beach, and the powerful waves.
WMDT.com
Wicomico County Public Library’s Homework Help Center is now open for students
SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico County Public Library is bring back a resource for students. The library Homework Help Center has opened its doors. Sunday, they invited families to tour the space and learn about their resources. That includes laptops and internet connection for students to use, free homework printing, and volunteers that can provide extra help.
Wbaltv.com
Retired Tommy Hilfiger CEO to auction 1,000-acre Eastern Shore hunting estate
VIENNA, Md. — Former Tommy Hilfiger CEO Edwin Lewis' rural, yet upscale, Eastern Shore duck hunting lodge and equestrian retreat has hit the auction block. Lewis's 1,000-acre Stream Mill Farm on the Nanticoke River in Vienna will seek bidders starting Oct. 12 at 11 a.m. in an online and in-person auction at the site.
