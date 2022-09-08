Read full article on original website
Rams Defeat Husson; Fall To Host UMass Dartmouth
NORTH DARTMOUTH – The Framingham State University volleyball team opened Saturday with a 3-1 victory over Husson University before falling 3-0 to host UMass Dartmouth this afternoon in a non-conference tri-match at the Tripp Athletic Center. Framingham State 3, Husson 0 (23-25, 25-22, 25-14, 25-18) UMass Dartmouth 3, Framingham...
Nardizzi Scores Lone Rams Goal in 4-1 Loss
FRAMINGHAM – The Eastern Connecticut men’s soccer team defeated Framingham State by a score of 4-1 on Saturday afternoon at Maple Street Field. Framingham State is now 1-2-1 this season. Eastern Connecticut is now 1-1-2 HOW IT HAPPENED:. The Warriors got on the board in the 7th minute...
WNYT
Dutchmen make history with 76 point performance against Worcester State
The Union football team made history with a 76 point performance in a win over Worcester State in Saturday’s home opener. It’s the highest scoring output since November 10, 1894, when Union shut out Hamilton 96-0. The Dutchmen had 600 yards of total offense, with 251 on the ground and 349 in the air. The Union defense held the Lancers to only one rushing yard and 181 total yards. The Dutchmen start the season 2-0 with the 76-7 win. See highlights here.
Castleton Defeats Framingham State 9-0
VERMONT – Castleton’s Emily Harris scored 4 times en route to a 9-0 win over Framingham State in Little East Field Hockey action Saturday evening at Dave Wolk Stadium in Castleton Vermont. Framingham State is now 2-2 and 0-1 in Conference. Castleton is also 2-2 HOW IT HAPPENED:
Framingham State Wins Home Opener 31-20
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State University football team tallied 31 straight points erasing a 14-0 deficit and opening a commanding lead en route to a 31-20 victory over St. John Fisher University a in a non-conference tilt at Bowditch Field on Saturday. Both teams are now 1-1 this season.
Atlantis Charter Defeats Keefe Tech In Season Opener
FALL RIVER – The Keefe Tech football team opened the season on the road last night in Fall River. Atlantic Charter defeated the Broncos 22-6. Next up for Keefe Tech is another road game against Gardner High on Sept 16. The Broncos have their first home game on Sept...
Bison Defeat Rams 2-1
FRAMINGHAM – The Nichols College women’s soccer team used two second half goals to defeat Framingham State in non-conference play on Saturday at Maple Street Field. Final scores was 2-1 Nichols College. Nichols College is now 2-1 this season. Framingham State is still seeking its first win of...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Central basketball player overcomes hardships to succeed on the court
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - You probably remember the Springfield Central girl’s basketball team won the state tournament last year, but you probably did not know one of their star player’s, Julie Bahati, has 15 Division I offers to play college basketball. “Leaving your children like that little when...
What Happened Friday: Week 1 of Western Mass. football & more
The Western Mass. high school season is in full swing, and Friday night featured plenty of action. The Minnechaug football team had one of the most dramatic finishes of the night, using a late and monumental defensive play to defeat West Springfield.
newbedfordguide.com
Massive brawl between high schools breaks out at New Bedford’s Walsh Field
Last night at approximately 8:00pm all available New Bedford Police Department units were called to respond to a reported brawl between hundreds of people at New Bedford High School’s Walsh Field. The game between the New Bedford Whalers and Taunton Tigers was in the third quarter with the Tigers up 33-7.
Trio of SNHU Students on Summer Dean’s List
MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE – – It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Summer 2022 Dean’s List. The summer terms run from May to August. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average...
Jack’s Abby & United Way of Tr-Country Continue Their Strong Partnership in Pursuit of ‘Hoppiness; With Annual 5K
In full transparency, the following is a press release from the United Way of Tri-County. Framingham – Local runners and walkers can still register for the annual Jack’s Abby United. Way 5K, scheduled on Saturday, October 15. Jack’s Abby Craft Lagers Events Manager, Jordan Griffin said, “we’re so...
9 Framingham Students on President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University
MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE – It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Summer 2022 President’s List. The summer terms run from May to August. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700...
Eyewitness News
Woodstock Academy student transported to hospital after medical incident on football field
ENFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say a football player from Woodstock Academy was sent to the hospital after a medical incident at a game in Enfield. Enfield high School was playing against Woodstock Academy on the Enfield Annex football field when the incident occurred. “I was walking around with my...
2 Natick Students Make President’s List For Summer Semester at SNHU
MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE – It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Summer 2022 President’s List. The summer terms run from May to August. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700...
Central Mass. by the Numbers
The Hangover Pub and Broth at 102 Green St. closed Wednesday. Executive chef and owner Michael Arrastia said many factors that he has been weighing for some time contributed to the closing. Rising costs for food and labor during and after the pandemic were among the reasons Arrastia cited, together with a decline, as for many other Canal District businesses, when Polar Park opened. He and other restaurant and bar owners in the area have noticed the dinner hours are quiet for them when the WooSox are in town. Arrastia said he will likely find a job working for someone else and spend more time enjoying his personal life.
Gloria Ann Martin, 89
NATICK – Gloria Ann “GoGo” Martin, 89, a resident of Sherwood Village in Natick for 18 years, died Thursday, September 8, 2022 at her home, following a brief illness. Born in Framingham, she was the beloved daughter of the late Rudolph F. and Gladys (Buliung) Martin. She...
Massachusetts State Lottery winners: 2 $100,000, several $10,000 prizes won across the state Friday
Only two lucky Massachusetts State Lottery ticket-holders walked away with $100,000 prizes Friday, but many more scored $10,000 awards each. One of the winners of the $100,000 prizes bought their lucky ticket at Quic Pic Convenience Store in North Andover, scoring their win from the “15,000,000 Money Maker” game. The other bought their winning ticket at Community Package Store in Holbrook, earning their victory from the “Mass Cash” game.
Framingham Artist in the Running To Be The Face of Horror
FRAMINGHAM – A Framingham artist is looking to win the Face of Horror contest. Framingham artists Elizer Velez, known as EliTheArtGuy is running in 4th place in the contest, as of today, September 10. One horror enthusiast will win $13,000, a walk-on role in an independent film, a 2-night...
Jessie (Wlodyka) Bielski, 101
FRAMINGHAM – Jessie A. (Wlodyka) Bielski, 101, a lifelong resident of Saxonville passed away peacefully on Friday, September 2, 2022. Devoted wife of the late Walter Bielski for 49 ½ years, she was the daughter of the late Waclaw & Julia (Fortuna) Wlodyka. Jessie graduated from Framingham High...
