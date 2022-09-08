ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

Rams Defeat Husson; Fall To Host UMass Dartmouth

NORTH DARTMOUTH – The Framingham State University volleyball team opened Saturday with a 3-1 victory over Husson University before falling 3-0 to host UMass Dartmouth this afternoon in a non-conference tri-match at the Tripp Athletic Center. Framingham State 3, Husson 0 (23-25, 25-22, 25-14, 25-18) UMass Dartmouth 3, Framingham...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Nardizzi Scores Lone Rams Goal in 4-1 Loss

FRAMINGHAM – The Eastern Connecticut men’s soccer team defeated Framingham State by a score of 4-1 on Saturday afternoon at Maple Street Field. Framingham State is now 1-2-1 this season. Eastern Connecticut is now 1-1-2 HOW IT HAPPENED:. The Warriors got on the board in the 7th minute...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
WNYT

Dutchmen make history with 76 point performance against Worcester State

The Union football team made history with a 76 point performance in a win over Worcester State in Saturday’s home opener. It’s the highest scoring output since November 10, 1894, when Union shut out Hamilton 96-0. The Dutchmen had 600 yards of total offense, with 251 on the ground and 349 in the air. The Union defense held the Lancers to only one rushing yard and 181 total yards. The Dutchmen start the season 2-0 with the 76-7 win. See highlights here.
WORCESTER, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Castleton Defeats Framingham State 9-0

VERMONT – Castleton’s Emily Harris scored 4 times en route to a 9-0 win over Framingham State in Little East Field Hockey action Saturday evening at Dave Wolk Stadium in Castleton Vermont. Framingham State is now 2-2 and 0-1 in Conference. Castleton is also 2-2 HOW IT HAPPENED:
CASTLETON, VT
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham State Wins Home Opener 31-20

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State University football team tallied 31 straight points erasing a 14-0 deficit and opening a commanding lead en route to a 31-20 victory over St. John Fisher University a in a non-conference tilt at Bowditch Field on Saturday. Both teams are now 1-1 this season.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Bison Defeat Rams 2-1

Bison Defeat Rams 2-1

FRAMINGHAM – The Nichols College women’s soccer team used two second half goals to defeat Framingham State in non-conference play on Saturday at Maple Street Field. Final scores was 2-1 Nichols College. Nichols College is now 2-1 this season. Framingham State is still seeking its first win of...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Trio of SNHU Students on Summer Dean’s List

MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE – – It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Summer 2022 Dean’s List. The summer terms run from May to August. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average...
MANCHESTER, NH
Central Mass. by the Numbers

Central Mass. by the Numbers

The Hangover Pub and Broth at 102 Green St. closed Wednesday. Executive chef and owner Michael Arrastia said many factors that he has been weighing for some time contributed to the closing. Rising costs for food and labor during and after the pandemic were among the reasons Arrastia cited, together with a decline, as for many other Canal District businesses, when Polar Park opened. He and other restaurant and bar owners in the area have noticed the dinner hours are quiet for them when the WooSox are in town. Arrastia said he will likely find a job working for someone else and spend more time enjoying his personal life.
WORCESTER, MA
Gloria Ann Martin, 89

Gloria Ann Martin, 89

NATICK – Gloria Ann “GoGo” Martin, 89, a resident of Sherwood Village in Natick for 18 years, died Thursday, September 8, 2022 at her home, following a brief illness. Born in Framingham, she was the beloved daughter of the late Rudolph F. and Gladys (Buliung) Martin. She...
NATICK, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winners: 2 $100,000, several $10,000 prizes won across the state Friday

Only two lucky Massachusetts State Lottery ticket-holders walked away with $100,000 prizes Friday, but many more scored $10,000 awards each. One of the winners of the $100,000 prizes bought their lucky ticket at Quic Pic Convenience Store in North Andover, scoring their win from the “15,000,000 Money Maker” game. The other bought their winning ticket at Community Package Store in Holbrook, earning their victory from the “Mass Cash” game.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FraminghamSOURCE

Jessie (Wlodyka) Bielski, 101

FRAMINGHAM – Jessie A. (Wlodyka) Bielski, 101, a lifelong resident of Saxonville passed away peacefully on Friday, September 2, 2022. Devoted wife of the late Walter Bielski for 49 ½ years, she was the daughter of the late Waclaw & Julia (Fortuna) Wlodyka. Jessie graduated from Framingham High...
FRAMINGHAM, MA




Framingham, MA
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

