Somerset County, MD

WMDT.com

Wicomico County Public Library’s Homework Help Center is now open for students

SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico County Public Library is bring back a resource for students. The library Homework Help Center has opened its doors. Sunday, they invited families to tour the space and learn about their resources. That includes laptops and internet connection for students to use, free homework printing, and volunteers that can provide extra help.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

Sussex Habitat dedicates home in Milton

Sussex County Habitat for Humanity dedicated a new affordable home in Milton Aug. 30. With two more home dedications the following week in Dagsboro and Selbyville, Sussex Habitat continues to expand across the county, building strength, stability and self-reliance. Sussex Habitat is also building in Seaford and Laurel, and is...
MILTON, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Girl Scouts urged not to sell 2 camps, 2 offices

  Several hundred people have signed a change.org petition urging the Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay not to sell two camps and two offices. The sale includes the 244-acre Camp Grove Point in Earleville, Maryland; the 49-acre Camp Sandy Pines, in Fruitland, Maryland; and the Peninsula Resource Center in Salisbury; and the Newark Resource Center, a headquarters building less ... Read More
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Ocean City Fire Department warns of phone scammer asking for donations

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City Fire Department (OCFD) is warning residents to be warry of a phone scam. OCFD says on September 8th, they and the Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company received reports of the bogus calls. The scammer is calling residents, asking for donations on behalf of the fire department, says OCFD.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

UMES receives $200k grant

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – The University of Maryland Eastern Shore received a $200,000 grant awarded by the Propel Center. These grants aim to help HBCU’s help develop curriculum, provide mentorship with learning support, and provide internship opportunities. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
PRINCESS ANNE, MD
WMDT.com

Patriot Day Celebration at Windmill Creek Winery sees honoring of 9/11 Victims, fundraiser for current vets

BERLIN, Md- Windmill Creek Vineyard and Winery in Berlin is honoring those who lost their lives on 9/11 while looking to help current veterans. The Patriots Day event saw a color guard, a lowering of the flag, and a moment of silence for the victims of September 11th. The event also featured touch- a-truck for kids, food wine, and a live band, as well as charity raffles for the Fallen Outdoors foundation, which helps veterans on the eastern shore go on outdoor trips and activities free of charge.
BERLIN, MD
WMDT.com

OC Council supports two new incentive programs for city employees

OCEAN CITY, Md.- A unanimous vote has rolled out incentives for Ocean City employees and it’s a decision that’s bringing excitement to the resort town. “We are really just happy to be able to have it back, I think any business, any organization with employees you want to be able to reward your employees,” City Manager Terry McGean said.
OCEAN CITY, MD
phillyvoice.com

Delaware man arrested after driving vehicle into ocean

A Delaware man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (DUI) and additional traffic violations after driving his vehicle into the ocean. The incident occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, when Delaware Natural Resources Police State Park officers responded to Navy Beach at Cape Henlopen State Park in Sussex County, DE, following a report of a water rescue in progress.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

Salisbury Police Investigating Royal Farms Shooting

SALISBURY, Md- SPD is investigating a shooting incident that occurred at the Royal Farms on Pemberton Drive early Sunday Morning. Anyone with information is asked to contact (410) 548-3165 or provide information anonymously to Crime Solvers at (410) 548-1776. Crime Solvers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Local Church Moves into Vacant Building

SALISBURY, Md. -- LiFT Church will be moving into what used to be the Gander Mountain store in Salisbury. For the past 3 and a half years, LiFT was hosting Sunday services out of the Regal Theater at The Centre at Salisbury. While their partnership with Regal was great, Pastor Drew Freyder says it was also a lot of hard work.
SALISBURY, MD
The Dispatch

Clogged Pipe Leads To $540K Charge at Ocean Pines Plant

SNOW HILL – The county will pay a $540,000 Bay Restoration Fee following failure to meet nitrogen limits at the Ocean Pines Wastewater Treatment Plant. The Worcester County Commissioners this week voted 5-2 to use the Ocean Pines service area’s reserve fund to pay the $540,000 Bay Restoration Fee. Commissioner Chip Bertino, who was one of the two votes in opposition, said the fee was only charged following negligence by a county employee and therefore should have been paid through the county’s general fund.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Fire Destroys Maryland Home, Cause Under Investigation

A fast-moving fire turned a Maryland home to ash overnight, causing nearly $100,000 in damage in Dorchester County, according to the state fire marshal. Shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, first responders from the Linkwood Volunteer Fire Department responded to a one-story Drawbridge Road home in Cambridge, when a passerby reported the blaze inside the residence.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
Ocean City Today

Gov employee error at Ocean Pines plant proves costly

The Worcester County Commissioners approved a $540,000 intergovernmental grant for the Public Works Department on Tuesday to pay fees levied against the county by the state because of an Ocean Pines Wastewater Treatment Plant problem. In making the request, Public Works Director Dallas Baker told the commissioners the money will...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Coleman excels, Decatur routs Indian River

BERLIN, Md. – Decatur scored early and often in their 42-0 victory over Indian River at home Friday evening. Brycen Coleman has taken over for Ashten Snelsire at quarterback and has excelled as the Seahawks field general. Coleman accounted for all four Decatur touchdowns in the first half, two rushing and two passing.
BERLIN, MD
WMDT.com

The Bone stays in Laurel for another year

LAUREL, Del. – The defending 1A champs made quick work of another opponent Friday night, defeating Brandywine in the Battle for the Bone 45-0. Kylse Wilson led the way for the Bulldog offense with 11 carries for 186 yards and 2 touchdowns. Laurel (2-0) next plays at Early College...
LAUREL, DE
Cape Gazette

Land is cleared for new Sussex Family Court

The demolition of six buildings in downtown Georgetown to make way for the new Sussex County Family Court is complete. Construction is now ready to get underway at the corner of Market and Race streets. The $115 million, 107,800-square-foot facility will replace an outdated 30,000-square-foot Family Court built in 1988...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WBOC

The Beacon Of Hope Statue Has Been Unveiled

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The Harriet Tubman Statue, 'The Beacon of Hope', was unveiled, today. People from several different counties and different states came to watch the drape be removed. The 13-foot-tall statue stands proud at the Cambridge circuit court house. Mixed emotions of laughter, smiles, and tears of joy were...
CAMBRIDGE, MD

