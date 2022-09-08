BERLIN, Md- Windmill Creek Vineyard and Winery in Berlin is honoring those who lost their lives on 9/11 while looking to help current veterans. The Patriots Day event saw a color guard, a lowering of the flag, and a moment of silence for the victims of September 11th. The event also featured touch- a-truck for kids, food wine, and a live band, as well as charity raffles for the Fallen Outdoors foundation, which helps veterans on the eastern shore go on outdoor trips and activities free of charge.

BERLIN, MD ・ 13 HOURS AGO