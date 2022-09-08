Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Wicomico County Public Library’s Homework Help Center is now open for students
SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico County Public Library is bring back a resource for students. The library Homework Help Center has opened its doors. Sunday, they invited families to tour the space and learn about their resources. That includes laptops and internet connection for students to use, free homework printing, and volunteers that can provide extra help.
Cape Gazette
Sussex Habitat dedicates home in Milton
Sussex County Habitat for Humanity dedicated a new affordable home in Milton Aug. 30. With two more home dedications the following week in Dagsboro and Selbyville, Sussex Habitat continues to expand across the county, building strength, stability and self-reliance. Sussex Habitat is also building in Seaford and Laurel, and is...
Girl Scouts urged not to sell 2 camps, 2 offices
Several hundred people have signed a change.org petition urging the Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay not to sell two camps and two offices. The sale includes the 244-acre Camp Grove Point in Earleville, Maryland; the 49-acre Camp Sandy Pines, in Fruitland, Maryland; and the Peninsula Resource Center in Salisbury; and the Newark Resource Center, a headquarters building less ... Read More
WMDT.com
Ocean City Fire Department warns of phone scammer asking for donations
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City Fire Department (OCFD) is warning residents to be warry of a phone scam. OCFD says on September 8th, they and the Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company received reports of the bogus calls. The scammer is calling residents, asking for donations on behalf of the fire department, says OCFD.
delawarepublic.org
Food Bank of Delaware moving to quarterly drive-thru mobile pantries in 2023
Large monthly drive-thru food pantries hosted by the Food Bank of Delaware will end soon. During the COVID pandemic, the Food Bank of Delaware handed out just shy of three million pounds of food at monthly drive-thru food pantries, which currently are continuing. And Food Bank communications director Kim Turner...
WMDT.com
UMES receives $200k grant
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – The University of Maryland Eastern Shore received a $200,000 grant awarded by the Propel Center. These grants aim to help HBCU’s help develop curriculum, provide mentorship with learning support, and provide internship opportunities. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
Bay Net
MISSING: Kirstyn Morgan Nelson, Age 25; Last Seen In Charlotte Hall
CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office seeks the whereabouts of the missing person Kirstyn Morgan Nelson. Nelson is a white female, age 25, birth date 11/10/96. Last seen on 09/08/22 in the Charlotte Hall, MD area. Contact. Emergency: 9-1-1 Non-emergencies: 301-475-8008.
WMDT.com
Patriot Day Celebration at Windmill Creek Winery sees honoring of 9/11 Victims, fundraiser for current vets
BERLIN, Md- Windmill Creek Vineyard and Winery in Berlin is honoring those who lost their lives on 9/11 while looking to help current veterans. The Patriots Day event saw a color guard, a lowering of the flag, and a moment of silence for the victims of September 11th. The event also featured touch- a-truck for kids, food wine, and a live band, as well as charity raffles for the Fallen Outdoors foundation, which helps veterans on the eastern shore go on outdoor trips and activities free of charge.
WMDT.com
OC Council supports two new incentive programs for city employees
OCEAN CITY, Md.- A unanimous vote has rolled out incentives for Ocean City employees and it’s a decision that’s bringing excitement to the resort town. “We are really just happy to be able to have it back, I think any business, any organization with employees you want to be able to reward your employees,” City Manager Terry McGean said.
phillyvoice.com
Delaware man arrested after driving vehicle into ocean
A Delaware man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (DUI) and additional traffic violations after driving his vehicle into the ocean. The incident occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, when Delaware Natural Resources Police State Park officers responded to Navy Beach at Cape Henlopen State Park in Sussex County, DE, following a report of a water rescue in progress.
WMDT.com
Salisbury Police Investigating Royal Farms Shooting
SALISBURY, Md- SPD is investigating a shooting incident that occurred at the Royal Farms on Pemberton Drive early Sunday Morning. Anyone with information is asked to contact (410) 548-3165 or provide information anonymously to Crime Solvers at (410) 548-1776. Crime Solvers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.
WBOC
Local Church Moves into Vacant Building
SALISBURY, Md. -- LiFT Church will be moving into what used to be the Gander Mountain store in Salisbury. For the past 3 and a half years, LiFT was hosting Sunday services out of the Regal Theater at The Centre at Salisbury. While their partnership with Regal was great, Pastor Drew Freyder says it was also a lot of hard work.
The Dispatch
Clogged Pipe Leads To $540K Charge at Ocean Pines Plant
SNOW HILL – The county will pay a $540,000 Bay Restoration Fee following failure to meet nitrogen limits at the Ocean Pines Wastewater Treatment Plant. The Worcester County Commissioners this week voted 5-2 to use the Ocean Pines service area’s reserve fund to pay the $540,000 Bay Restoration Fee. Commissioner Chip Bertino, who was one of the two votes in opposition, said the fee was only charged following negligence by a county employee and therefore should have been paid through the county’s general fund.
Fire Destroys Maryland Home, Cause Under Investigation
A fast-moving fire turned a Maryland home to ash overnight, causing nearly $100,000 in damage in Dorchester County, according to the state fire marshal. Shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, first responders from the Linkwood Volunteer Fire Department responded to a one-story Drawbridge Road home in Cambridge, when a passerby reported the blaze inside the residence.
Ocean City Today
Gov employee error at Ocean Pines plant proves costly
The Worcester County Commissioners approved a $540,000 intergovernmental grant for the Public Works Department on Tuesday to pay fees levied against the county by the state because of an Ocean Pines Wastewater Treatment Plant problem. In making the request, Public Works Director Dallas Baker told the commissioners the money will...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware counties' review of substance use treatment system reveals scale of need
A review of Delaware’s substance use treatment network found state service providers currently meet only a fraction of the demand for its services — a challenge particularly acute for those needing the highest levels of care, including inpatient treatment. New Castle, Kent and Sussex Counties commissioned the study...
WMDT.com
Coleman excels, Decatur routs Indian River
BERLIN, Md. – Decatur scored early and often in their 42-0 victory over Indian River at home Friday evening. Brycen Coleman has taken over for Ashten Snelsire at quarterback and has excelled as the Seahawks field general. Coleman accounted for all four Decatur touchdowns in the first half, two rushing and two passing.
WMDT.com
The Bone stays in Laurel for another year
LAUREL, Del. – The defending 1A champs made quick work of another opponent Friday night, defeating Brandywine in the Battle for the Bone 45-0. Kylse Wilson led the way for the Bulldog offense with 11 carries for 186 yards and 2 touchdowns. Laurel (2-0) next plays at Early College...
Cape Gazette
Land is cleared for new Sussex Family Court
The demolition of six buildings in downtown Georgetown to make way for the new Sussex County Family Court is complete. Construction is now ready to get underway at the corner of Market and Race streets. The $115 million, 107,800-square-foot facility will replace an outdated 30,000-square-foot Family Court built in 1988...
WBOC
The Beacon Of Hope Statue Has Been Unveiled
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The Harriet Tubman Statue, 'The Beacon of Hope', was unveiled, today. People from several different counties and different states came to watch the drape be removed. The 13-foot-tall statue stands proud at the Cambridge circuit court house. Mixed emotions of laughter, smiles, and tears of joy were...
