Forza Horizon 5: How To Beat The Double Dragons Mission
"Forza Horizon 5" is Microsoft's open-world racing game. The base game was critically acclaimed, although it had a few issues, like the game's auto censor banning people's real names. Now, "Forza Horizon 5" has its first major expansion in the form of the "Hot Wheels" DLC. This DLC has you participate in the "Hot Wheels" Academy, completing challenges to move up in car class and rank. One of those challenges is the Double Dragons mission, which can be a little difficult to complete.
The GameCube Puzzle Platformer You Likely Never Played
The Gamecube might not be the Nintendo console that stands above the rest, but it does have its positives. With massive titles like "Super Smash Bros. Melee" and hidden gems like "I-Ninja," the Gamecube had a lot to offer at the time. In fact, there were some games that took hundreds of hours to beat on the Gamecube, which is longer than many games that have been released 20 years later.
Scalpers Are Already Ruining The Last Of Us Part 1
Scalpers will never let an opportunity go to waste, especially when it comes to PlayStation products. In much the same fashion that scalpers bought up all the available PlayStation 5s upon the console's release, a new limited edition of "The Last of Us Part 1" is being snatched up by resellers as well. After an initial batch of preorders for the $99 "The Last of Us Part 1 Firefly Edition" sold out, the game's developer, Naughty Dog, announced that more copies would be made available on launch day via PlayStation Direct. Then, as spotted by outlets such as The Gamer and GamesRadar, copies sold out almost immediately — before popping up on the second-hand market.
Nier Automata's Infamous Hoax Level Is Now Real
Platinum Games' "Nier: Automata" is a unique game with a devoted fanbase that's still active to this day, years after the game's release. And it's easy to see why so many gamers hold "Nier: Automata" so close to their heart. "Nier" Automata" features fast-paced combat, dozens of different story endings, and no shortage of secrets (per The Gamer). The game has so many secrets that players were still discovering new ones years after the game's release. For example, just last year, one savvy user reverse-engineered the game to find a cheat code that sends the player to the final boss. After its discovery, many believed every secret in "Nier: Automata" was now found (via YouTube).
Why Warzone's Rebirth Island Has Gamers Changing Settings
Rebirth Island has a long history in the "Call of Duty" franchise. Originally appearing in the single-player campaign of "Black Ops," it was referenced in "Black Ops 2" and then became a battle royale map in "Black Ops Cold War" and "Warzone." Since then, it's become a fan favorite and is regularly brought back for seasons of "Warzone."
Fortnite: How To Get The Teen Titans Starfire Skin
Chapter 3 Season 3 of "Fortnite" is well underway. Appropriately titled "Vibin'," there's no shortage of fresh content included, not to mention chill and positive vibes. Adding to the abundance is a brand new "Teen Titans" Starfire skin. Epic Games announced the addition of the Starfire skin on Sep. 1, 2022, once again reminding "Fortnite" fans that the ultra-popular battle royale game is constantly evolving and expanding. The company wrote that Starfire is "perhaps personifying 'good vibes' the most of the Teen Titans," tying her addition into the "Vibin'" theme of Chapter 3 Season 3."
The Last Of Us Part 1: Which Display Mode Should You Use?
PlayStation and Naughty Dog's remake of "The Last of Us" is now available, recreating the original game for PS5, with a PC release announced to come later. "The Last of Us Part 1" includes the original game and the "Left Behind" DLC, all rebuilt with fresh assets, including models, lighting, and remixed sound. Like many other PS5 games, "The Last of Us Part 1" includes two main options for playing, performance and fidelity, letting players choose to prioritize a higher frame rate or resolution.
Counter-Strike's Most Iconic Map Exists Because Of Another Classic Game
For over a decade now, "Counter-Strike: Global Offensive" — commonly known as "CS: GO" — has been one the longest surviving and influential first-person shooters on the market. A big reason for that is its multiplayer features, the most popular mode being Bomb Defusal which features two teams of five — Terrorists and Counter-Terrorists — attempt to thwart each other. While the game's easy-to-learn, hard-to-master gameplay has played a pivotal role in keeping one of Valve's best efforts alive for all these years, another huge reason for its success is its maps — the most popular being the original Dust.
How To Get Splatoon 3's Save Data Bonus
"Splatoon 3" is finally here, and although hackers have already been causing trouble in Splatsville, critics and players alike are loving "Splatoon 3." However, some gamers who have spent considerable time in "Splatoon 2" may be hesitant about switching over to "Splatoon 3," as they will lose their items and rank.
The Biggest Differences Between The Last Of Us Part I On PS5 And PS4
Fans who played "The Last of Us" on PlayStation 4 will be able to spot more than a few differences in "The Last of Us Part I" for PlayStation 5. Although the remake was leaked before its reveal, Naughty Dog officially announced "The Last of Us Part I" during the Summer Game Fest showcase on June 9. After sharing information about a standalone multiplayer experience for those who enjoyed the "Factions" game mode, creative director Neil Druckmann brought out Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson, the voices of Joel and Ellie. Together with Summer Game Fest host Geoff Keighley, the group discussed the upcoming "The Last of Us" TV show and Baker and Johnson's involvement with it. Then, they unveiled the remake.
These Stray Mods Make The Game Even Better
Indie game developer BlueTwelve Studio released its breakout hit "Stray" in July and critics and fans have been gushing over it ever since. Playing as an adorable orange cat separated from its family, gamers travel around a human-less post-apocalyptic world populated with living robots. While exploring, the cat encounters a small drone who becomes its companion and guide. The more they walk around the dilapidated robot society, the more they learn about how it came to be.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Splatoon 3?
Nintendo's third-person competitive shooter "Splatoon" is back with the much anticipated "Splatoon 3," and critics agree that it's a worthy ending to the trilogy. Critics are writing that the game builds on the staple combat mechanics of "Splatoon" while providing enough new content, such as the Table Turf Battle mode, to give the sequel a fresh feel.
The Last Of Us Part 1: Where To Find The Comic Books In The Suburbs
For plenty of critics and players, "The Last of Us Part 1" delivered on its aim to painstakingly recreate the original title and take full advantage of Sony's PlayStation 5. Featuring enhanced visuals and audio, haptic feedback, and even some additional gameplay modes, the only thing holding the remake back is the absence of its predecessor's "Factions" multiplayer mode. That said, players missing "Factions" can still take solace in Naughty Dog planning so much more for "The Last of Us" multiplayer.
Ninja's Sudden Streaming Break Has Fans Freaking Out
It's not necessarily strange for streamers to take a break now and then, but Ninja's latest streaming break has fans freaking out. On Sept. 1, Ninja announced that he was live on Twitch, posting a link along with an ominous message: "Big things are coming." The stream started normally enough....
FaZe Swagg Shocks Fans With Twitch Departure
Over the past few years, Twitch has seen an increase in content creators leaving the site in favor of other platforms, but there isn't just one thing to blame for this. Streamers have reported different reasons for their departure, such as a growing sentiment that Twitch doesn't care about its creators, inconsistent policy enforcement, and receiving higher paying deals from other streaming sites. And now it seems that even FaZe Clan isn't immune to its creators leaving Twitch.
Why Dr Disrespect's Team Delayed Its Next Game Preview
Internet personality and longtime streamer Dr. Disrespect moved into the video game market directly when he co-founded the game studio known as Midnight Society. The studio is heading development on "Deadrop", a multiplayer first-person shooter with NFT integration, but little information has been unveiled since the game's original announcement. The team released a divisive snapshot look into the game's progress so far earlier this year, but it's going to be a little while longer than expected for the second snapshot to come out.
What's The Difference Between The Xbox Elite Series 2 And The Elite Series 2 - Core Controllers?
For a competitive console gamer, having a good controller is paramount. Oftentimes, winning and losing in any type of game comes down to fine margins and having a controller suited to all of your preferences can sometimes be the difference between the two. Because of this, Xbox has made it a point to add upgrades to its controller throughout the years and make it more responsive than previous iterations of its classic gamepad, as well as creating its own high-end controllers such as the Elite Series 2. To up the ante even further, the company has announced its newest addition to the controller market — the Elite Series 2 – Core.
The Real Reason Amazon Canceled Its Lord Of The Rings MMO
In 2019, it was announced that the then-Amazon Game Studios was working on a "Lord of the Rings" MMO game. At the time, the video game studio hadn't yet cut its teeth on any notable projects, but since then, Amazon Games has become a legitimate force within the industry. It's the studio behind a few other popular MMOs like "Lost Ark" and "New World." Despite proving itself a capable studio with these releases, Amazon Games chose not to pursue the "Lord of the Rings" MMO and It was ultimately axed in 2021. The reason for the game's cancellation has never been publicly disclosed or discussed by Amazon — until now.
Prey 2017 Director Breaks Silence On Being 'Insulted' By Bethesda
The director of Arkane's "Prey" has spoken out about how Bethesda forced the studio to use the "Prey" name against their wishes. Released in 2006 by the now-shuttered Human Head Studios, the original "Prey" was a sci-fi horror game following a Native American that's abducted by aliens. While 2017's "Prey" is also a sci-fi horror game, it takes place on a massive space station filled with shape-shifting aliens. Though sharing the same genre, the two games weren't connected by anything other than name. Now, former "Prey" Director Raphael Colantonio has confirmed that the game was never created with the intention of becoming part of the "Prey" franchise.
Rare's Lost Game Boy Challenger Finally Found After Over 30 Years
The Nintendo Game Boy dominated the console market when it launched in 1989 (via Smithsonianmag). The system famously brought 8-bit gaming to handheld and featured iconic titles such as "Super Mario Land" and a portable version of "Tetris." Its impressive library of games, abundant number of accessories, and portability propelled it to a top 3 spot on the highest-selling console, with over 118 million units sold. But it wasn't without competition, as systems such as the Sega Game Gear were made as a direct response to the Game Boy, but never experienced the same success.
